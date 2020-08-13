Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Aarogya Setu iOS Version Gets Open Sourced Over Two Months After Promise

Aarogya Setu iOS Version Gets Open Sourced Over Two Months After Promise

The government originally promised to open source the iOS version of Aarogya Setu within two weeks after its Android release in May.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 August 2020 18:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Aarogya Setu iOS Version Gets Open Sourced Over Two Months After Promise

Aarogya Setu app has over 15 crore users in India

Highlights
  • Aarogya Setu iOS code has been released on the government’s OpenForge
  • Its Android code is available for public access through GitHub
  • Aarogya Setu app has been criticised for user privacy issues since launch

Aarogya Setu iOS code has been released over two and a half months after NITI Aayog open sourced its Android version. The source code has been provided on OpenForge, the government's equivalent to GitHub. However, the Aarogya Setu app's Android version's source code is available through GitHub. The repository of the Aarogya Setu iOS version doesn't provide access to its server-side code. This is identical to its Android client of the contact tracing app where too the server-side code is not available to the public.

The team behind the Aarogya Setu app announced the release of its iOS source code through a tweet posted on Thursday. The code is available for access through OpenForge. It includes the files enabling the app experience on iOS, though there are no details around the app's server-side code that helps developers understand the operations of the app.

The government initially open sourced the Android version of the Aarogya Setu app in May. At that time, NITI Aayog promised to release the source code of the app's iOS version in the next two weeks. National Informatics Centre (NIC) during the launch also announced a bug bounty programme to incentivise researchers finding flaws in the app.

This open sourcing of Aarogya Setu's iOS version comes just after threat intelligence firm ShadowMap allegedly found the log-in credentials used by its developers. The blog post by the company was pulled shortly after it came into the limelight on social media. However, its cached version was still available at the time of filing this story.

“We noticed that one of the Aarogya Setu servers had been recently updated and one of its developers had accidentally published their Git folder into the public webroot, along with the plain-text user name and password details for the official Aarogya Setu GitHub account,” the blog post said.

This wasn't the first security issue with the Aarogya Setu app as security experts raised privacy concerns and urged the government to open source its code following its debut in April.

Aarogya Setu has over 15 crore users in India. The app is available for download on devices running on Android, iOS, and KaiOS. It was originally managed by the NITI Aayog, though the NIC team took its charge recently.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aarogya Setu iOS, Aarogya Setu open source, Aarogya Setu, NITI Aayog, OpenForge, contact tracing
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone 12 Launch May Be Delayed to October, Apple Watch and iPad September Launch Expected
Aarogya Setu iOS Version Gets Open Sourced Over Two Months After Promise
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google's Bedtime Feature Now Available on Android 6.0 and Above
  2. Infinix Smart 5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  3. BSNL Launches Rs. 399 Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data
  4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i With 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched in India
  5. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18
  6. Nokia 2.4 Will Have Up to 3GB of RAM, 4,500mAh Battery: Report
  7. OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Colour Variant Tipped to Arrive in Early October
  8. Vivo S1 Prime With Quad Rear Cameras, 4500mAh Battery Launched
  9. Amazon Freedom Sale Ends Tonight: 10 Great Deals You Shouldn't Miss
  10. Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. 'Apple One' Subscription Bundles on Cards as Apple Eyes Services Business Boost: Report
  2. Google's Bedtime Digital Wellbeing Feature Now Available on Android 6.0 and Above
  3. LG K31s Possibly Spotted in US FCC Listing; Tipped to Have Helio P22 SoC, Dual Rear Camera Setup, More
  4. Intel ‘Tiger Lake’ CPUs, Xe Graphics, 10nm ‘SuperFin’ Process, Software, and More Detailed on Architecture Day
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Aka Galaxy S20 Lite Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 990 SoC
  6. Aarogya Setu iOS Version Gets Open Sourced Over Two Months After Promise
  7. iPhone 12 Launch May Be Delayed to October, Apple Watch and iPad September Launch Expected
  8. Tecno Spark Go 2020 Spotted in Google Play Console Listing; MediaTek Helio A20 SoC and 2GB RAM Tipped
  9. Lenovo Posts Jump in PC Sales on Remote Working Trend
  10. Facebook, Twitter Step Up Fight Against Misinformation on US Elections
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com