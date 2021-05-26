Technology News
  • Aarogya Setu Will Now Show Blue Ticks, Blue Shield for Vaccinated Individuals

Aarogya Setu Will Now Show Blue Ticks, Blue Shield for Vaccinated Individuals

Aarogya Setu's Blue Ticks and Blue Shield will only show when a user has had both doses administered.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 26 May 2021 11:24 IST
Aarogya Setu Will Now Show Blue Ticks, Blue Shield for Vaccinated Individuals

Aarogya Setu can also be used to book an appointment for vaccination

Highlights
  • Aarogya Setu's new feature announced through a tweet
  • Blue Ticks, Shield shown under Your Status on the home screen
  • Aarogya Setu users can also download their vaccination certificates

Aarogya Setu app will now show the vaccinated status for users who have received the jab with Blue Ticks and Blue Shield. The Government of India's contact tracing app on Tuesday announced the arrival of a new feature that will show whether the users are vaccinated. The app was initially introduced as a way to track infected people or whether or not a user is in a high-risk area where COVID-19 cases are prevalent. The app can also be used for getting appointments for vaccination, in conjunction with the CoWIN platform.

The new feature for Aarogya Setu app was announced through a tweet on May 25. "Now your Vaccination Status can be updated on Aarogya Setu. Get yourself vaccinated - Get the Double Blue Ticks and Get the Blue Shield." reads the tweet. The Aarogya Setu app will show the vaccinated status using double Blue Ticks and a Blue Shield under the Your Status tab on the home screen. The new ticks and shield will only show up once the user has taken both the doses.

Additionally, users can also use the Aarogya Setu app to download their COVID-19 vaccination certificate along with the CoWIN app. Users who have had both their doses administered can download the certificate which serves as a proof that the person has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Both the platforms are managed by the Government of India.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
