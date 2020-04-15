Technology News
loading

Aarogya Setu App Hits 5 Crore Users in 13 Days of Launch

Aarogya Setu app appears to have added one crore new users within 24 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged its download while addressing the nation.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 April 2020 10:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Aarogya Setu App Hits 5 Crore Users in 13 Days of Launch

Aarogya Setu app was launched by the government on April 2

Highlights
  • Aarogya Setu app is protected to enable contact tracing in India
  • It asks users a set of questions to understand their health condition
  • Aarogya Setu app crossed the mark of four crore users on Tuesday

The Aarogya Setu app by the government has reached the milestone of five crore users in just 13 days of its launch. The app, which is projected to enable contact tracing to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in India, was released on April 2. In three days of its launch, the Aarogya Setu app had crossed the milestone of 50 lakh installs. Amid the growth in terms of new users, the Aarogya Setu app has also raised some privacy concerns.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday announced the latest milestone for the Aarogya Setu app that was launched earlier this month as the government's main app for contact tracing in the country. Notably, the app appears to have added one crore new users within 24 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged its download while addressing the nation on Tuesday.

 

In addition to the prime minister, various government authorities and educational boards such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have promoted the Aarogya Setu app.

The Aarogya Setu app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices. It supports various Indic languages — alongside Hindi and English. Users need to provide Bluetooth and location access to let the Aarogya Setu app perform its functions to track the spread of COVID-19 in the country. It asks a set of questions to the users to identify whether they are at the risk of the coronavirus infection and also informs them if they've met with someone who's tested COVID-19 positive.

Although the government is encouraging people to download the Aarogya Setu app to limit the coronavirus outbreak, cybersecurity and cyberlaw experts have raised privacy concerns on the basis of the underlying technology the app uses and the privacy policy it carries.

Shortly after the launch of the Aarogya Setu app, the New Delhi-based Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC.in) alleged that it collects sensitive personal data such as a person's gender and travel information that it stores in the cloud. The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) also mentioned a paper released earlier this week that the app “lacks transparency”.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aarogya Setu app, Aarogya Setu, NITI Aayog, COVID 19, Coronavirus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Apple Maps Data Shows How Coronavirus Lockdowns Affect Movement
Dune First Look Shows Off Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, and More in Photos

Related Stories

Aarogya Setu App Hits 5 Crore Users in 13 Days of Launch
Comment
Read in: हिंदी தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  3. Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  5. OxygenOS on OnePlus 8 Series Brings New Dark Theme, and a Lot More
  6. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  7. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  8. Swiggy New ‘Grocery Tab’ Launched in 125 Cities, Offers 2-Hour Delivery
  9. PM Modi Encourages Citizens to Download Aarogya Setu App
  10. PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode Launching Tomorrow: What We Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple-Google Alliance Welcomed by European Coronavirus App Platform
  2. Realme TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, 32-Inch Display Size Tipped
  3. Facebook Launches Experimental App on Apple Watch for 'Closest Friends'
  4. MIUI 12 User Interface Leaked Via Beta Version of Mi Settings App: Report
  5. Nokia 8 Sirocco Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India
  6. WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Adds New Context Menu, Removes Share Sheet Integration
  7. Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro+ With 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Zomato Starts Showing Body Temperature of Its Delivery Executives Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  9. Google Developing Its Own Mobile Chip for 2021 Pixel Phones: Report
  10. TikTok Flaw Allows Hackers to Put Fake Videos on Your Account: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com