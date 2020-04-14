Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Aarogya Setu App Download Encouraged by PM Modi, Amid Privacy Concerns Raised by Experts

Aarogya Setu App Download Encouraged by PM Modi, Amid Privacy Concerns Raised by Experts

The Aarogya Setu app has already surpassed the mark of over 40 million active users.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 April 2020 14:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Aarogya Setu App Download Encouraged by PM Modi, Amid Privacy Concerns Raised by Experts

The Aarogya Setu app is designed to help contact tracing to limit the coronavirus outbreak in India

Highlights
  • PM Modi encouraged people to download the app while addressing the nation
  • Aaorgya Setu app has raised privacy concerns
  • The app is available for download on both Android and iOS

Aarogya Setu app downloads were encouraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on Tuesday. The app that was launched earlier this month to enable contact tracing through smartphones crossed the mark of five million installs in just three days of its debut. In the midst of its remarkable growth, the Aarogya Setu app has also raised privacy concerns. Some experts have also pointed out that since the app uses GPS — in addition to Bluetooth — for identifying the potential spread of the infection, it could be used for exactly revealing the location of users.

“Download the Aarogya Setu mobile app to help prevent the spread of [the] corona infection. Inspire others to download the app as well,” Prime Minister Modi said during his address to the nation.

This is notably not the first time when the Prime Minister has encouraged the public to download the Aarogya Setu app. In fact, he specified its importance and urged his followers on social media to download the app last week by providing the links for both Android and iOS users.

In addition to the encouragement by the Prime Minister, the Aarogya Setu app has been promoted by various commercial banks that recently sent text messages to their customers — urging them to download the app that has primarily been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also recommended all its recognised schools and institutions to urge students, teachers, parents, and staff among others to download the government-backed app.

The initial push helped the Aarogya Setu app attract five million installs in just three days of its launch that took place on April 2. As per a tweet posted by Arnab Kumar, Program Director of Frontier Technologies at NITI Aayog, earlier on Tuesday, the app crossed the mark of 40 million active users within two weeks of its launch and emerged as one of the fastest-growing apps globally.

It is also reported that the World Bank recently praised India's move with the Aarogya Setu app. Some other countries including Singapore also have their similar contact tracing solutions in place for some time to limit the coronavirus outbreak.

Having said that, the underlying system on which the Aarogya Setu app works has raised various privacy concerns. The India division of the New York City-based Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC.in) alleged that the app collects sensitive personal data such as a person's gender and travel information that it stores in the cloud.

“Moreover, the App continuously collects the location data of the registered user and maintains a record of the places where the user had come in contact with other registered users,” the SFLC.in's team wrote in a post shortly after the release of the Aarogya Setu app earlier this month.

The team also underlined that the app restricts reverse engineering that could let security researchers examine the privacy issues.

Similar to the claims made by the SFLC.in, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) released a paper earlier this week that mentioned major privacy issues within the Aarogya Setu app. “Unlike Singapore and MIT, India's contact tracing project lacks transparency,” Sidharth Deb, Policy and Parliamentary Counsel at the IFF, writes in the paper.

The major technology-side issue that has been raised by the IFF team is the use of GPS that isn't there in case of the TraceTogether app developed by the Singaporean government and the framework jointly announced by Apple and Google that both rely upon Bluetooth over getting location details using GPS data. The GPS usage by the app would provide authorities exact longitude and latitude details of the users, which isn't in case when using solely Bluetooth connectivity. It is also not required for contact tracing as the users who're in touch with an infected person can be tracked using Bluetooth as well.

The other major issue that has been noted in the paper is the absence of references with respect to any non-government stakeholders and vendors involved in the development process. The listings on Apple App Store and Google Play shows NIC as the primary developer, though it is unclear whether any third-parties are also a part of the development process.

Nevertheless, the latest mention by Prime Minister Modi is quite likely to boost the number of downloads of the Aarogya Setu app. We saw this in the past, with the Coronavirus WhatsApp chatbot that crossed 1.7 crore users within 10 days of its launch. The chatbot grew from 17 lakh daily active users to over 35 lakh daily users in just one day after the Prime Minister highlighted its availability during a public video conference.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aarogya Setu app, Aarogya Setu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
LG Folder 2 Flip Phone With SOS Key and AI Voice Service Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Aarogya Setu App Download Encouraged by PM Modi, Amid Privacy Concerns Raised by Experts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Swiggy New ‘Grocery Tab’ Launched in 125 Cities, Offers 2-Hour Delivery
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans
  4. PM Modi Encourages Citizens to Download Aarogya Setu App
  5. Realme Smart TV Remote Control Gets Bluetooth Certification
  6. LG Folder 2 Flip Phone With SOS Key and AI Voice Service Launched
  7. Joker Is Out Next Week on Prime Video in India
  8. Apple Likely to Launch iPhone SE 2020 'Next Week': Report
  9. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Aarogya Setu App Download Encouraged by PM Modi, Amid Privacy Concerns Raised by Experts
  2. LG Folder 2 Flip Phone With SOS Key and AI Voice Service Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Assistant Now Officially Supports TVs, Media Remotes, Set-Top Boxes
  4. OnePlus 8 to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications
  5. Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans: Here’s What We Know
  6. Oppo A92s Specifications Tipped, Expected to Come With Up to 12GB RAM and Dual Front Cameras
  7. Apple Shipped 2.5 Million iPhone Units in China in March Following Virus Slump: Report
  8. Google India Announces Steps to Help Combat COVID-19 Misinformation
  9. eBay's New CEO Jamie Iannone to Come From Walmart
  10. Motorola Flagship Launch Set for April 22, Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com