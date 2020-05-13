Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Aarogya Setu App Crosses 10 Crore Registered Users Mark in 41 Days of Launch

Aarogya Setu App Crosses 10 Crore Registered Users Mark in 41 Days of Launch

The Aarogya Setu app has been the top free app on both Apple App Store and Google Play store in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 May 2020 11:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Aarogya Setu App Crosses 10 Crore Registered Users Mark in 41 Days of Launch

Aarogya Setu app features a banner announcing “10.02 crore Indians” are using the app

Highlights
  • Aarogya Setu app was launched on April 2
  • The app surpassed 50 lakh installs in three days of launch
  • Aarogya Setu app has raised privacy concerns as well

The Aarogya Setu app has crossed the mark of 10 crore registered users in 41 days since its launch on April 2. Projected as the ultimate solution for contact tracing, the app has been in the eyes of critics due to privacy concerns. The Aarogya Setu app has also gained huge popularity in India specifically due to the fact that while it was initially voluntary to use by the citizens to limit the spread of COVID-19, it has been made mandatory at various places. It has been released by policy think-tank NITI Aayog in association with a team comprising citizen volunteers and government agencies.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on early Wednesday tweeted that the Aarogya Setu app surpassed the milestone of 10 crore registered users. There is also an in-app banner that declares the 10 crore user milestone — "10.02 crore Indians are using Aarogya Setu app." The app crossed 50 lakh installs in three days of its launch last month and hit the mark of 9.8 crore downloads just earlier this week.

 

Alongside its success on the part of registered users, the Aarogya Setu app has been the top free app on both Apple App Store and Google Play store in the country. Its team is also ready to expand its reach by adding support for Jio Phone and enabling an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) facility for non-smartphone users.

Mandatory use — the key behind its success?
By crossing the mark of 10 crore users in less than one-and-a-half months of its launch, the Aarogya Setu app has become one of the fastest growing apps worldwide. However, gaining that success was not as difficult for the Aarogya Setu team as for any commercial app development company as the app received personal appeals from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his public addresses. It also started evolving from being a voluntary solution to mandatory.

The government has made it compulsory for all private and government employees to have the Aarogya Setu app installed on their phones. “It shall be the responsibility of the head of the respective organisations to ensure 100 percent coverage of this app among the employees,” one of the recent guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs reads.

Similarly, travellers who are using passenger trains to travel during the lockdown are required to install the Aarogya Setu app. It has also been made mandatory for the workers who deliver food and other essential goods. The Noida police recently started enforcing the use of the app as well. All this has played an important role in growing its usage.

Privacy concerns
Although the government and various private bodies are promoting the use of the Aarogya Setu app to limit the coronavirus outbreak in the country, experts have raised privacy concerns. Groups such as the Software Freedom Law Center, India (SFLC.in) and the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) have underlined issues such as the use of location tracking alongside Bluetooth access and the delay in open sourcing its code.

Recently, french security researcher Robert Baptiste, who goes by the pseudonym Elliot Alderson, or @fs0c131y on Twitter, also pointed out a flaw in the app that allows perpetrators to obtain information about the unwell people/ people who have done a self-assessment near them in a fixed radius.

Having said that, the NITI Aayog has so far assured that the data received by the Aarogya Setu app is safe and secured and is only shared with the government officials working on COVID-19. The government also earlier this week issued a set of data processing rules that bar storage of data for over six months and specify a jail term for violators.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Price, Specifications Leaked, Galaxy Fold 2 Colour Options Tipped
Coronavirus Consipracy-Theory Video Shows Challenges for Big Tech

Related Stories

Aarogya Setu App Crosses 10 Crore Registered Users Mark in 41 Days of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 Arrives Tomorrow: What We Know So Far
  2. Poco F2 Pro Debuts With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched
  4. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  5. BSNL Now Allows ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calling, SMS Benefits on MTNL Network
  6. Twitter Says Many Employees May Work Remotely 'Forever'
  7. Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India
  8. Vivo V19 Review
  9. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition With New Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched
  10. Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of RedX Postpaid Plan: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Aarogya Setu App Crosses 10 Crore Registered Users Mark in 41 Days of Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Price, Specifications Leaked, Galaxy Fold 2 Colour Options Tipped
  3. Facebook to Pay $52 Million Settlement for Trauma to Content Reviewers
  4. Motorola Edge+ Will Receive Android 12 OS Update, Company Confirms After Backlash
  5. Twitter Says Many Employees May Work Remotely 'Forever'
  6. Facebook Reports Spike in Takedowns of Hate Speech, Terrorism
  7. YouTube Music Makes It Easier to Transfer Content From Google Play Music
  8. Vodafone Roaming Income Slumps as Coronavirus Pandemic Slashes Travel
  9. Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos, Wireless Subwoofer Launched
  10. Hamilton Movie Sets July Release Date on Disney+ Hotstar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com