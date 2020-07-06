Aarogya Setu app has been updated with the option to give permission to external apps to access your health status. It has also added the option to let users permanently delete their account and erase all their data stored by the Aarogya Setu app. The development team behind the contact-tracing app has also announced that it has added the ability to use Bluetooth contacts to assess risk level associated with COVID-19. The new changes are initially limited for the Aarogya Setu app available for Android devices. A similar update will be available for iOS users in the coming days, though.

One of the latest changes that are available in the updated Aarogya Setu app is the option to give approval to third-party apps to access your health status. You'll find the new option by going to Settings > Approval for Aarogya Setu Status. This will allow external apps to be able to access your health status from the Aarogya Setu app.

The second major change that is in place through the newest update is the ability to delete your account on the Aarogya Setu app on a permanent basis. You'll see the Delete My Account option that will let you delete your account and erase all your app data from your phone.

Aarogya Setu now comes with the Delete My Account option

It is important to note that while the new option will delete your account and erase your app data, it won't provide you with a way to let the Aarogya Setu team delete your information stored in the government server. It will remain there for 30 days, as per the details provided on the app. Having said that, the new addition is indeed something better than earlier as the app wasn't offered the option to users to delete their account up until now.

Once you've selected the delete account option, you'll be required to provide your mobile number to accomplish the deletion process.

The app also includes features to let you access your COVID-19 risk level by finding out the number of people with whom you have been in a Bluetooth proximity. It will also provide you with date, time, approximate location, and duration of such contacts, in case they've been diagnosed COVID positive, as the Aarogya Setu team explained in a series of tweets posted on Sunday.

You can download the updated Aarogya Setu app on your Android device directly from Google Play. Moreover, the app already has a user base of 13.86 crore users.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.