Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Aarogya Setu App Absolutely Robust in Terms of Privacy Protection, Security of Data: Prasad

Aarogya Setu App Absolutely Robust in Terms of Privacy Protection, Security of Data: Prasad

The government said no security breach has been identified in Aarogya Setu after an ethical hacker raised concerns about a potential security issue.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 6 May 2020 16:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Aarogya Setu App Absolutely Robust in Terms of Privacy Protection, Security of Data: Prasad

Ethical Elliot Alderson had claimed that "a security issue has been found" in the app

Highlights
  • Congress leader Rahil Gandhi had also raised concerns about data security
  • IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that the app is absolutely safe
  • The Aarogya Setu app is for smartphones

Rejecting charges by the opposition that the Aarogya Setu application breaches privacy, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has asserted that the platform is "absolutely robust, safe and secure" in terms of privacy protection and data security.

"This is a technological invention of India -- Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, our scientists, NIC, NITI Aayog, and some private (entities) -- whereby it is a perfectly accountable platform to help in the fight against COVID-19," Prasad told PTI.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the Aarogya Setu app is a "sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a private operator, with no institutional oversight."

He also said it raises serious data security and privacy concerns.

"Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent," Gandhi had said.

Countering the claim, Prasad said, "It is safe and secure. The data is in an encrypted form. Most important, it is for safety of Indians in public interest because it cautions you in the event there is a COVID-infected person in your vicinity."

The minister said the mobile application also helps tracing contacts in the event a person is infected.
"It is a very robust invention of technology and many other countries are using similar applications to fight COVID-19. And the second most important point is that the data is limited. Routine data remains for 30 days and in the event you are infected, then (for) 45 to 60 days. Then automatically it will vanish," he explained.

Prasad said there is always an option to scratch the app out of the phone or uninstall it.

"Then what is this hangama all about. The country has understood its utility and has willingly accepted it," he said.

The Aarogya Setu app is for smartphones.

"For feature phones we have developed Aarogya Setu IVRS. The app is absolutely robust in terms of privacy protection and safety and security of data," he said.

It is now mandatory for all government and private sector employees attending office to download the app, according to a Union Home Ministry directive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been urging people to download the Aarogya Setu app, saying it is a fantastic use of technology to combat coronavirus.

"Tracks the spread of COVID-19 and notifies you if someone around you is suffering from it. Also lists help-desk numbers of various states," he had said in a series of tweets last month.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday said no data or security breach has been identified in Aarogya Setu after an ethical hacker raised concerns about a potential security issue in the app.

On Tuesday, French hacker and cyber security expert Elliot Alderson had claimed that "a security issue has been found" in the app and that "privacy of 90 million Indians is at stake".

Dismissing the claims, the government said "no personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk by this ethical hacker".

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aarogya Setu, Narendra Modi, Government of India
Aarogya Setu App Has Been Downloaded by 9 Crore People: Government
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras

Related Stories

Aarogya Setu App Absolutely Robust in Terms of Privacy Protection, Security of Data: Prasad
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. Amazon Brings Mobile Gaming Benefits for Prime Members in India
  3. OnePlus OxygenOS Will Add These 5 New Features: All You Need to Know
  4. Poco M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi Mi 10 Spotted on Xiaomi India Site
  5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  6. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map and New Features
  7. MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Comes to India, Lets You Experience New Features
  8. LG Velvet Early Hands-on Video, Live Photos Leak Online
  9. French Hacker Says Aarogya Setu App Has Serious ‘Security Issue’
  10. Popular Google Doodle Games Series Brings Back Halloween Game
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei MatePad T8 With 5,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. NFC May Soon Be Used to Charge Small Devices Wirelessly; Smartphones May Get Reverse Wireless Charging
  3. Aarogya Setu App Absolutely Robust in Terms of Privacy Protection, Security of Data: Prasad
  4. LG Velvet Poses for the Camera in Early Hands-On Video, More Live Photos Leaked: Report
  5. Aarogya Setu App Has Been Downloaded by 9 Crore People: Government
  6. Honor X10 5G Launch Set for May 20, MIIT and TENAA Listings Tips Specifications
  7. Facebook Discover App Unveiled as Part of Free Basics Programme, Allows Browsing Text Versions of Any Website
  8. Twitter Testing New Changes in Threaded Conversation Layout on iOS, Web
  9. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Sail Past 30 Million-Unit Sales Globally, Xiaomi India Chief Reveals
  10. Xiaomi Teases Launch of New IoT Product in India on May 8, Could Be Mi Box or Mi TV Stick
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com