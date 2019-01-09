NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • 25 Percent of Global Workers to Use Digital Assistants by 2021: Gartner

25 Percent of Global Workers to Use Digital Assistants by 2021: Gartner

, 09 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
25 Percent of Global Workers to Use Digital Assistants by 2021: Gartner

Twenty five percent of workers globally would use a virtual employee assistant (VEA) on a daily basis by 2021 - from a mere 2 percent in 2019 - a Gartner report said on Wednesday.

The VEA examples include Amazon's Alexa for Business which is helping employees delegate tasks such as scheduling meetings and logistics operations and Nokia's "MIKA" helping engineers find answers as they perform complex tasks or diagnose problems.

"We expect VEAs to be used by an increasing number of organisations over the next three years. 

"Industries such as insurance and financial services are showing strong interest in piloting VEAs internally. We've also witnessed virtual assistants (VAs) being used in IT, customer service and information queries," Annette Jump, Senior Director, Gartner, said in a statement

The market for conversational platforms - VAs and chatbots - includes over 1,000 vendors worldwide. 

"Ultimately, VAs used in the workplace and VEAs will increase employee productivity and foster constructive engagement," Jump added.

However, over the next couple of years, a race to provide new capabilities will result in the vendor landscape changing drastically. 

"IT leaders looking to implement a conversation platform should determine the capabilities they need from such a platform in the short term, and select a vendor on that basis," Jump noted.

According to Gartner, by 2023, 25 percent of employee interactions with applications will be via voice, up from under three percent in 2019.

Although most chatbots and VAs are still text-based, AI-enabled speech-to-text and text-to-speech hosted services are improving rapidly.

"We believe that the popularity of connected speakers in the home, such as the Amazon Echo, Apple HomePod, and Google Home, will increase pressure on businesses to enable similar devices in the workplace," said Van Baker, Vice President at Gartner.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Gartner, MIKA, Nokia
Smart Speakers Have 97 Percent Satisfaction Rate in India: Accenture
Pricee
25 Percent of Global Workers to Use Digital Assistants by 2021: Gartner
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A71
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  2. With 5G, Headphones Could Become Tiny Computers, Untethered From Your Phone
  3. Huawei Y9 (2019) India Launch Set for Tomorrow
  4. Audio Technica to Take on Bose and Sony With These New Wireless Headphones
  5. Nokia 6.1 Plus Now Available via Offline Retailers in India
  6. KhaaliJeb Is a New UPI Payments App That Wants to Appeal to Students
  7. Panasonic GZ2000 4K HDR OLED TV Launched at CES 2019
  8. Dell Updates G7, G5 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia GeForce RTX Graphics at CES
  9. Sony HT-S700RF 5.1 Home Cinema Soundbar System Review
  10. Xiaomi Teases Redmi Phone a Day Before Launch, Tips Camera Details
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.