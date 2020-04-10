Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • New Emoji Scheduled for 2021 Will be Delayed by Six Months Due to Pandemic: Unicode Consortium

New Emoji Scheduled for 2021 Will be Delayed by Six Months Due to Pandemic: Unicode Consortium

Unicode Consortium is trying to release at least some of the new emoji sooner.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 10 April 2020 14:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
New Emoji Scheduled for 2021 Will be Delayed by Six Months Due to Pandemic: Unicode Consortium

The Unicode Consortium adds new emoji’s every year

Highlights
  • Instead of March, next year's emoji will be launched in September 2021
  • Unicode Consortium is delaying the whole Unicode Standard by six months
  • This year's updated emoji were launched in March

It is hard to imagine interacting with friends and family online without emoji these days. Each year, we get a new set of emoji thanks to Unicode Consortium that help us express more than what a simple text message allows. While this year's set of new emoji was first shown in January as a part of Unicode Standard version 13.0, before being released in March, the Unicode Consortium has said that next year's version 14.0 version will be delayed by six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, thus delaying the 2021 emoji. This means that instead of debuting in March 2021, the next version of emoji will debut in September 2021.

The delay in the next generation of emoji comes as the Unicode Consortium has postponed the release of the whole Unicode Standard 14.0 itself. The Unicode Standard is an information technology character coding system designed for consistent encoding, representation, and handling of text expressed in most of the world's writing systems.

In a blog post, Unicode Consortium President Mark Davis said that this year the consortium can't commit to the same schedule it adhered to in the past.

“Under the current circumstances we've heard that our contributors have a lot on their plates at the moment and decided it was in the best interests of our volunteers and the organisations that depend on the standard to push out our release date," Davis was quoted as saying.

Now, since there will be a delay in emoji for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the consortium said that it might consider releasing a version 13.1 in the meantime. Version 13.1, according to the blog post, could be based on sequences that make use of existing emoji to come up with new emoji. For example, a black cat emoji in version 13.0 is a combination of the cat emoji and a black square emoji that are already available. As sequences are already present in version 13.0, adding more sequences won't require a new version of Unicode or the encoding of new characters. So, an release like 13.1 will be quicker to put out and it may be available for phones in 2021.

Once the new emoji are released by the Unicode Consortium, technology companies like Google, Apple, Twitter, and others release their own versions of these emoji and add support on their respective platforms, which can take several months.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Unicode Consortium, Emoji, Coronavirus, COVID 19
OnePlus 8 Series Design Details Confirmed Ahead of April 14 Launch

Related Stories

New Emoji Scheduled for 2021 Will be Delayed by Six Months Due to Pandemic: Unicode Consortium
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Family Movies on Streaming in India
  2. Huawei Smart Screen X65 Television With Pop-Up Camera Launched
  3. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  4. Singapore Stops Teachers Using Zoom App After 'Very Serious Incidents'
  5. This App Allows Jio Users to Recharge Other Accounts and Earn Commission
  6. OnePlus 8 Series Design Details Confirmed Ahead of April 14 Launch
  7. Google Pixel 4a Specifications, Retail Box Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  9. Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T With 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Could Launch at These Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. New Emoji Scheduled for 2021 Will be Delayed by Six Months Due to Pandemic: Unicode Consortium
  2. OnePlus 8 Series Design Details Confirmed Ahead of April 14 Launch
  3. Facebook Spotted Working on 'Campus' Feature for Students
  4. ‘Fleeceware’ Apps Make Their Way to Apple App Store: Sophos
  5. TikTok Pledges $250 Million for COVID-19 Relief
  6. Space Station Crew Dock at ISS After Coronavirus-Hit Build Up
  7. Honor 8A 2020 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 3,020mAh Battery Appears Online
  8. Demand for Video Calling Continues to Surge, Microsoft and Others Say
  9. Google Pixel 4a Specifications, Retail Box Image Surface Online
  10. Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T With 4,000mAh Battery, 128GB Inbuilt Storage Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com