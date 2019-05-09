Google announced the 2019 Google Play Award winners at the ongoing I/O developer conference. This is the fourth year that Google is celebrating the best of Google Play. The company has chosen the best apps from nine categories, including three that were introduced this year itself. In addition to announcing the best of each category, Google has revealed the top four/ five apps and games in each category. Some of the apps that found their way in the 2019 Google Play Award winners are Wisdo, Canva, Slowly, and Marvel Strike Force.

“These apps and games had stiff competition across nine categories, including new additions like Most Inventive, Best Living Room Experience, and Most Beautiful Game,” wrote Purnima Kochikar, Director, Apps and Games Business Development, Google Play, in a blog post. “We're sharing the winners that rose to the top for providing the best experiences for fans, making an impact on their communities and raising the bar for quality content on Google Play.”

Coming to the winners, Woebot by Woebot Labs was crowned the Standout Well-Being app. Envision AI by Envision Technologies bagged the award for Best Accessibility Experience, whereas Wisdo by Wisdo Limited won the Best Social Impact app award.

Canva scored the Standout Build for Billions Experience award and Slowly is the Best Breakthrough App among Google Play Award winners.

Among the games, Marvel Strike Force by FoxNext Game won the Best Breakthrough Game award and Shadowgun Legends scored the Most Beautiful Game award.

Lastly, Neverthink: Handpicked videos has been named Best Living Room Experience app and Tick Tock: A Tale of Two has been dubbed the Most Inventive App.

Here is a look at the top four/ five apps in each category

Best Breakthrough App: Khan Academy Kids, Slowly, Tasty, Notion – Notes, Tasks, Wikies

Best Breakthrough Game: Garena Fire Fire, Old School Runscape, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, MARVEL Strike Force, Star Trek Fleet Command

Best Social Impact: Platix, ‘Buy me, my Love', Wisdo, Think!Think!

Standout Build for Billions Experience: Canva, Cookpad, Garena Fire Fire, PicsArt Photo Studio, Viki: Korean Drama, Movies, and Asian TV

Best Accessibility Experience: Envision AI, guiaderodas accessibility, Race Together!, TintVision, WheeLog!

Standout Well-Being App: Shine – Self-Care & Meditation, SleepTown, Woebot, Kinedu: Baby Development and Learning Activities, My Oasis

Best Living Room Experience: NeverThink: Handpicked Videos, Tubi, Viki, Ivi

Most Beautiful Game: Asphalt 9: Legends, Badland Brawl, Chuchel, Gorogoa, Shadowgun Legends,

Most Inventive: Cube Escape: Paradox , Firework: A new way to watch, Scripts, Tick Tock: A Tale of Two, Wysker – New Brands Daily

You can head over to 2019 Google Play Award winners page to download these apps and games.