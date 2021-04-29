Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • 1.32 Crore Vaccination Registrations in One Day Through CoWIN Portal

1.32 Crore Vaccination Registrations in One Day Through CoWIN Portal

Starting May 1, all citizens aged 18-44 are eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 April 2021 11:53 IST
1.32 Crore Vaccination Registrations in One Day Through CoWIN Portal

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Aarogya Setu

Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are being circulated in India

Highlights
  • Portal was handling more than 50,000 API calls per second yesterday
  • Appointments will be available when State Government schedule sessions
  • India began its vaccination program in January

Coronavirus vaccine registration for all citizens aged above 18 opened up last evening on Wednesday, and after some server crashes and glitches, the CoWIN portal registered over 1.32 crore people. More than 35 lakh people registered in the first hour after launch on the Cowin.gov.in portal. Appointments for people aged 18-44 will be available when State Governments and private vaccination centres schedule sessions, the Centre said. India began the vaccination process on January 1, starting with health and frontline workers. The second phase began on March 1 wherein all users above the age of 45 were allowed to take the vaccine with conditions.

Starting May 1, all citizens aged above 18 are eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine in India. This is part of the government's more ‘liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination', due to rising number of cases in the country. The registration process began 4pm on Saturday, April 28, and government announced (via the official Aarogya Setu account) that over 1.32 crore people registered in just one day. There were some initial glitches, probably because the portal was handling more than 50,000 API calls per second. The Aarogya Setu handle also tweeted that more than 35 lakhs people registered in the first hour after launch of 18 plus registration on http://cowin.gov.in.

While registrations were possible, even after the glitches and slow servers, appointments are still not available for those in the 18-44 age group. The Aarogya Setu Twitter account says that “Appointments for 18-44 will be available when State Governments and Private Vaccination Centers schedule vaccination sessions.”

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that all citizens in the age group 18-44 will be vaccinated for free. Currently, there are two vaccines being circulated in India, Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Sputnik V vaccines are coming in a few weeks, and the government has fast-tracked approvals for other foreign vaccines.

As of April 29, Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,309. It is followed by Karnataka with 39,047 while Kerala reported 35,013 new cases. Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan report 72.20 percent of the new cases. A total of 3,79,257 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. The national mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.11 percent.

To register for the vaccine, users can head to the CoWIN portal, Aarogya Setu app, or Umang app. Users will need to register by filling in their phone number and OTP. The government requires a valid Indian ID proof. This can be your driving licence, PAN card, passport, pension passbook, Aadhaar card, NPR smart card, or voter ID card (e-elector photo identity card).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: COVID 19, CoWIN, Aarogya Setu, COVID 19 Vaccination
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Tencent Said to Face Substantial Penalty From China in Antitrust Crackdown
Apple M1 Successor to Debut in July, Could Be Called M2 or M1X: Report

Related Stories

1.32 Crore Vaccination Registrations in One Day Through CoWIN Portal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Man Tweets To Google CEO Sundar Pichai, for Help Resetting His Gmail Password
  2. PUBG Lite Will Not Be Playable Anymore Starting Today, April 29
  3. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Vivo V21 5G to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  5. Vivo V21 Series Goes Official With 3 New Models
  6. Dogecoin Investor Says He Became a Millionaire in 2 Months
  7. Facebook Blocks #ResignModi Posts for Hours ‘By Mistake’
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Series Debuts With 11th-Gen Intel Processors
  9. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Rides Smartphones, Home Appliances Sale to Post 46.3 Percent Jump in Q1 Profits
  2. NASA Pays Rich Homage To Apollo 11 Astronaut Michael Collins
  3. Among Us Getting 6 New Colours, Enhanced Art Style, 15-Player Lobbies, More
  4. Apple M1 Successor to Debut in July, Could Be Called M2 or M1X: Report
  5. 1.32 Crore Vaccination Registrations in One Day Through CoWIN Portal
  6. Tencent Said to Face Substantial Penalty From China in Antitrust Crackdown
  7. Netflix’s Play Something Button Rolls Out for All Users Globally
  8. PUBG Lite Will Not Be Playable Anymore From Today, April 29; Player Support Ending on May 29
  9. Xiaomi Retains Top Spot as India Smartphone Market Sees 11 Percent YoY Shipment Growth in Q1 2021: Canalys
  10. Spotify Now Has 158 Million Subscribers, Company Posts Rare Profit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com