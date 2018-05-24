Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  YouTube: How to Delete All Offline Videos From the YouTube App on Android, iPhone, or iPad

YouTube: How to Delete All Offline Videos From the YouTube App on Android, iPhone, or iPad

  hindi
, 24 May 2018
YouTube: How to Delete All Offline Videos From the YouTube App on Android, iPhone, or iPad

Highlights

  • You can download all downloaded YouTube videos at once under Settings
  • The videos can be deleted individually too, under Library
  • YouTube lets users download videos on Android and iOS devices

YouTube is the world’s biggest video sharing platform, and among the most popular websites in India and the rest of the world. In 2014, YouTube launched the feature that allows users to download videos to watch on their mobile devices, giving them a respite from spotty Internet that used to ruin their video viewing experience. Many YouTube videos can be downloaded nowadays but it works only on smartphones - i.e. the YouTube app for Android devices as well as iPhone and iPad, and the videos cannot be downloaded on desktops. You have until 30 days to watch the downloaded YouTube videos — after that videos will remain in your Downloads section, but cannot be watched and will not be deleted on their own.

How to Download YouTube Videos for Offline Viewing

Downloaded YouTube videos on the phone not only help when you have a spotty connection but also if you are travelling in an area with no Internet at all or in a flight. And even though the data tariffs have come down drastically since the feature was rolled out, we don’t always get the best Internet speeds to stream content on YouTube. However, storing the videos in high resolution — or just downloading too many YouTube videos — can take up all the storage on your phone. Fortunately, you can delete the downloaded YouTube videos anytime you want, either individually or all at once. While the method of deleting one video is simple enough, the option to delete all your YouTube offline videos is buried under Settings. Here’s where you can find it.

How to delete all downloaded YouTube offline videos at once

How to Delete All Offline Videos at Once From the YouTube App How to Delete All Offline Videos at Once From the YouTube App

You can delete all offline videos at once from the YouTube app under settings

  1. Open the YouTube app and tap on your profile on the top right corner.
  2. Now go ahead and tap Settings. On Android, open the Downloads section, while on iPhone and iPad, you need to scroll down to the Offline section
  3. Here, just tap Delete Downloads to delete every offline video on your device at once

That’s all you need to do to remove all the downloaded YouTube videos from your device. But if you want to keep some videos and only delete a few, there’s a way to do that too.

How to delete downloaded YouTube offline videos individually

  1. Tap on the Library tab at the bottom right corner and then open the Downloads tab under Available Offline. You'll see the entire list of videos that are stored offline.
  2. Tap on the three vertical dots next to the video you want to delete and then select Delete from Downloads and remove the videos individually

So that’s the process of deleting offline YouTube videos stored on your phone. If you have any questions, post them in the comments section below.

YouTube, YouTube offline, YouTube Offline Video, YouTube Offline Video Delete, YouTube for Android, YouTube for iOS
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
YouTube: How to Delete All Offline Videos From the YouTube App on Android, iPhone, or iPad
