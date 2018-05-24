YouTube is the world’s biggest video sharing platform, and among the most popular websites in India and the rest of the world. In 2014, YouTube launched the feature that allows users to download videos to watch on their mobile devices, giving them a respite from spotty Internet that used to ruin their video viewing experience. Many YouTube videos can be downloaded nowadays but it works only on smartphones - i.e. the YouTube app for Android devices as well as iPhone and iPad, and the videos cannot be downloaded on desktops. You have until 30 days to watch the downloaded YouTube videos — after that videos will remain in your Downloads section, but cannot be watched and will not be deleted on their own.
How to Download YouTube Videos for Offline Viewing
Downloaded YouTube videos on the phone not only help when you have a spotty connection but also if you are travelling in an area with no Internet at all or in a flight. And even though the data tariffs have come down drastically since the feature was rolled out, we don’t always get the best Internet speeds to stream content on YouTube. However, storing the videos in high resolution — or just downloading too many YouTube videos — can take up all the storage on your phone. Fortunately, you can delete the downloaded YouTube videos anytime you want, either individually or all at once. While the method of deleting one video is simple enough, the option to delete all your YouTube offline videos is buried under Settings. Here’s where you can find it.
That’s all you need to do to remove all the downloaded YouTube videos from your device. But if you want to keep some videos and only delete a few, there’s a way to do that too.
So that’s the process of deleting offline YouTube videos stored on your phone. If you have any questions, post them in the comments section below.
