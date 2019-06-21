International Yoga Day 2019 is today, June 21, and for a lot of people now might be the right time to try yoga. There are thousands of yoga courses out there but it's not always possible to go to a yoga class for various reasons such as lack of time or sometimes the cost. Fortunately there are several excellent yoga apps that will help you kickstart International Yoga Day 2019 with some fun asanas. We've picked the best yoga apps that you can try right now, which includes several apps that cater to those who might not otherwise consider yoga, and just want to get started with something new on Yoga Day.

Yoga Day: Apps to get you started on Android and iOS

Asana Rebel

Asana Rebel is not just a yoga app. It focuses on your goals such as getting in shape, meditation, or strength training, and offers training plans accordingly. It's a different take on a yoga app and could be great for a lot of people who just want to experiment with something new on Yoga Day.

Download Asana Rebel on Android or iOS (free download, Rs. 2,549 for three months for premium)

Down Dog

If you think yoga is boring then Down Dog might appeal to you. This yoga app promises never to make you do the same poses over and over. The app is pretty highly rated on App Store and Google Play, and even has a neat feature that adjusts the music based on your breathing.

Download Down Dog on Android or iOS (free download, Rs. 689 per month for premium), or check it out on the Web

Headspace

Just as exercise helps your body, meditation helps your mind and Headspace is all about meditation and it's really accessible for beginners. If Yoga Day isn't your thing, it also features lots of guided meditation courses and even has a nice section called Sleep with narrated stories that help you fall asleep.

Download Headspace on Android or iOS (free download, Rs. 159 per month)

Calm

Meditation is a big part of yoga but there's nothing stopping you from taking it up even if you aren't interested in yoga. Calm is one of the best meditation apps around with a lot of nice features such as theme-based meditation, dealing with anxiety, helping you sleep better, etc.

Download Calm on Android or iOS (free download, Rs. 4,000 per year)

Breathe app on Apple Watch

If you have an Apple Watch, then the Breathe app will help you destress. The app is pretty simple — it alerts you periodically during the day and asks you to follow the haptic prompts to breathe. This helps you reduce stress and barely takes any time. An app that you'll find useful every day, and not just on Yoga Day.

Breathe is pre-installed on Apple Watch

Yoga Wave

Yoga Wave adapts to your current fitness level and helps you learn or practice yoga. Personalised yoga plans featuring videos for all the poses is its speciality. This app will appeal to both beginners and advanced yoga practitioners, and is a great way of getting started with something new on International Yoga Day 2019.

Download Yoga Wave on iOS (free download, Rs. 769 per month for premium subscription)

Yoga Go

Yoga Go combines yoga with diet plans to help you get in shape. You can decide what fitness goal you have in mind and work towards sculpting your body towards that with Yoga Go. Healthy meal recipes add a unique flavour to this app.

Download Yoga Go on iOS (free, Rs. 789 per month)

Simple Habit - Meditation

If you're hard pressed for time and would like to meditate on the go, Simple Habit - Meditation is the perfect app for you. It asks you to spend just five minutes per day on meditation and features guided meditations for specific issues such as anxiety, sleep disorders, and stress.

Download Simple Habit - Meditation on Android or iOS (free download, Rs. 769 per month)

Pocket Yoga

Pocket Yoga is a paid app on Android and iOS. It's pretty simple to use and has illustrations, animations, and descriptions of various yoga poses in the app. It also helps you log your yoga sessions, making it one our picks for the apps to check out this Yoga Day.

Download Pocket Yoga on Android (Rs. 205) or iOS (Rs. 249)

Daily Yoga

Daily Yoga has lots of coaching-oriented yoga plans. The app allows you to pick courses such as mastering full splits among many others, and features videos where coaches help you attain your goals. This app is free to download but the monthly subscription price is steep.

Download Daily Yoga for Android or iOS (free to download, Rs. 999 per month for pro subscription)

Oak

Oak gamifies meditation via a neat progress system. It features several breathing exercises including some that you can do without even getting up from your bed. It has some breathing exercises to help you sleep as well.

Download Oak on iOS (free, Rs. 499 for an optional course)

Let's Meditate: Guided Meditation

As the name suggests, Let's Meditate is a meditation app that has a lot of guided meditation courses. There are no ads or subscriptions here which makes it extremely accessible.

Download Let's Meditate on Android (free)

What apps are you downloading this International Yoga Day? Let us know via the comments.