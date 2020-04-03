Technology News
loading

World Risks 'Sleepwalking Into Surveillance' With Coronavirus Controls

From facial recognition to phone tracking, governments are turning to technology to trace infections and keep tabs on the population.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 April 2020 19:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
World Risks 'Sleepwalking Into Surveillance' With Coronavirus Controls

More than 935,000 people have been infected with coronavirus and some 47,000 have died since December

Highlights
  • Governments using facial recognition to trace infected people
  • Some 24 countries were using telecommunications for location tracking
  • 14 countries using apps for contact tracing or quarantine enforcement

Digital surveillance rolled out to curb coronavirus should be limited in time and scope, more than 100 rights groups said on Thursday, warning governments not to use the crisis as cover for pervasive snooping.

From facial recognition to phone tracking, governments are turning to technology to trace infections and keep tabs on the population as they enforce lockdowns, curfews and quarantines.

But without appropriate safeguards in place, tools deployed to save lives could cause lasting harm to people's rights, leading civil society organisations, including Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Privacy International, said in a statement.

"An increase in state digital surveillance powers, such as obtaining access to mobile phone location data, threatens privacy, freedom of expression and freedom of association," the groups said.

More than 935,000 people have been infected with coronavirus and some 47,000 have died since December, according to a Reuters tally, leading government to impose lockdowns, travel bans and tighter border controls - often with heightened surveillance.

"Governments risk compounding the harms of this outbreak by running roughshod over our privacy and dignity," Peter Micek, general counsel at digital rights group Access Now said in a statement.

Some 24 countries were using telecommunications for location tracking and 14 were using applications for contact tracing or quarantine enforcement, according to HRW.

China has introduced a traffic-light system that uses smartphone software to rate individuals red, yellow or green and determine whether they can move about or meet.

Israel's counter-terrorism agency can monitor phone location data to alerts those who come close to infected people, while Singapore's TraceTogether app allows authorities to identify people who have been exposed to others with the virus.

To ensure such measures do not trample on people's freedoms, they should be provided for by law, justified by legitimate public health goals and subject to independent oversight with clear time limits, the human rights groups said.

"The recent past has shown governments are reluctant to relinquish temporary surveillance powers," said Rasha Abdul Rahim, deputy director of Amnesty International's tech division.

"We must not sleepwalk into a permanent expanded surveillance state now."

Governments should also ensure that all personal data collected is safely stored and not used for commercial or other purposes besides responding to the pandemic, the groups added.

Earlier this week, the United Nations special rapporteur on the right to privacy warned some countries risked sliding into authoritarianism if new emergency powers were left unchecked.

"There will be an aftermath to the COVID-19 outbreak. We must ensure that the measures governments are taking right now do not transform this health crisis into a global human rights crisis," said Access Now senior policy analyst Estelle Masse.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, COVID 19, Digital surveillance
Google to Allow Some Coronavirus Ads, Starting With Hospitals, Then Political Ads
Swiggy Promises Financial Support to Coronavirus-Infected Delivery Partners

Related Stories

World Risks 'Sleepwalking Into Surveillance' With Coronavirus Controls
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  2. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Now Has Every (Possible) Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie
  4. Money Heist Season 4 Is Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  5. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Dual-Screen Slim Gaming Laptop Launched
  6. Sony Unveils WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones, WH-CH710N Headphones
  7. Airtel Will Expand Its Xstream Fibre Broadband Service to 25 More Cities
  8. Redmi 8A Pro With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 With 8-Day Battery and Dual Cameras Launched
  10. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo and Motorola Extend Global Warranty on Devices to May 31
  2. India Sees a Huge Drop in Visits to Public Places, Google Data Reveals
  3. Redmi Band With Colour Display, Integrated USB Plug Launched
  4. Swiggy Promises Financial Support to Coronavirus Infected-Delivery Partners
  5. Swiggy Promises Financial Support to Coronavirus-Infected Delivery Partners
  6. Google to Allow Some Coronavirus Ads, Starting With Hospitals, Then Political Ads
  7. Disney+ Hotstar Rolls Out 5.1 Surround Sound, Starting With The Mandalorian
  8. Honor Play 4T, Honor Play 4T Pro Pre-Booking Listings Tip Design, Key Features
  9. Airtel Digital TV Launches CuriosityStream Channel, Available for Free
  10. Mi Full Screen TV Pro 75-Inch, Mi TV 4A 60-Inch With 4K Screen Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com