WhatsApp Payments: How to Send and Receive Money

WhatsApp Pay is here. Here’s everything that you need to know.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 7 November 2020 19:00 IST
WhatsApp Payments: How to Send and Receive Money

WhatsApp Pay is based on UPI and is designed in partnership with the NPCI.

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Pay now rolling out in India
  • Users can now make digital payments using WhatsApp
  • WhatsApp also lets you send money to those who use other UPI apps

WhatsApp has finally launched its payments feature in India. WhatsApp Pay is slowly being rolled out to people across the country, so if the feature hasn't shown up for you yet, do not worry as it should show up soon.

WhatsApp Payments has been designed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India or NPCI, and it is based on the Unified Payments Interface or UPI. To get started you need to be on the latest version of WhatsApp for Android or iOS. Your WhatsApp number should be the same number that's linked to your bank account too. Read this article, as we tell you everything you need to know about WhatsApp Payments.

WhatsApp Payments: How to set up

WhatsApp Pay enables peer to peer digital payment via the messaging platform. Here's how to set up WhatsApp Payments on your smartphone.

  1. Open WhatsApp > go to Settings > tap Payments.
  2. Tap Add payment method. Next, choose your bank.
  3. After you've selected your bank, you'll need to verify your phone number. Tap Verify via SMS.
  4. Wait for the verification process to finish. Once done, your bank details will be added below Payment methods.

WhatsApp Pay: How to make payments

WhatsApp Payments lets you send money to WhatsApp contacts as well people who are not registered with WhatsApp Pay. Follow these steps to send money to a WhatsApp contact.

  1. Open a WhatsApp chat and tap the attachment icon.
  2. Tap Payment > type the desired amount > hit enter.
  3. Enter your UPI pin to complete the payment.

Follow these steps to send money to those people who use other UPI apps such as PhonePe or Google Pay.

  1. Open WhatsApp > go to Settings > tap Payments.
  2. Tap New Payment > tap Send to a UPI ID > enter the UPI ID > hit Verify.
  3. After the UPI ID is verified, type the desired amount and hit enter.
  4. Enter your UPI pin to complete the payment.

You can also send a request to your WhatsApp contacts who have not yet registered with Whatsapp. To do that, follow these steps.

  1. Open a WhatsApp chat > tap the attachment icon > tap Payment.
  2. On the next screen, tap Notify to let the other person know about WhatsApp Payments feature.

By following these easy methods, you can start making digital payments via WhatsApp. This is everything that you need to know about WhatsApp Payments.

Comments

