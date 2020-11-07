WhatsApp has finally launched its payments feature in India. WhatsApp Pay is slowly being rolled out to people across the country, so if the feature hasn't shown up for you yet, do not worry as it should show up soon.
WhatsApp Payments has been designed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India or NPCI, and it is based on the Unified Payments Interface or UPI. To get started you need to be on the latest version of WhatsApp for Android or iOS. Your WhatsApp number should be the same number that's linked to your bank account too. Read this article, as we tell you everything you need to know about WhatsApp Payments.
WhatsApp Pay enables peer to peer digital payment via the messaging platform. Here's how to set up WhatsApp Payments on your smartphone.
WhatsApp Payments lets you send money to WhatsApp contacts as well people who are not registered with WhatsApp Pay. Follow these steps to send money to a WhatsApp contact.
Follow these steps to send money to those people who use other UPI apps such as PhonePe or Google Pay.
You can also send a request to your WhatsApp contacts who have not yet registered with Whatsapp. To do that, follow these steps.
By following these easy methods, you can start making digital payments via WhatsApp. This is everything that you need to know about WhatsApp Payments.
For more tutorials, visit our How to section.
Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement