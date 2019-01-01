It's that time of the year where your WhatsApp account is flooded with New Year wishes and greetings. Some prefer to write meaningful texts, some prefer to broadcast a forwarded message to their entire contact list, whereas the others look for new and creative ways. WhatsApp in October introduced stickers support on its platform, and ever since the rollout, users have been heavily utilising the new feature to send wishes and greetings on important festivals and occasions. With the New Year just beginning, we are showing you where you can find this new stickers option, create your own, and share them with your friends and family.

First up, WhatsApp comes with 12 default sticker packs that can be utilised by the users if they so desire. However, there is no New Year sticker pack in that list. Therefore, the users will need to look elsewhere to create their own stickers. WhatsApp users can download third-party apps for creating their own sticker packs, and even export New Year sticker packs from the other apps. In order to utilise the WhatsApp stickers feature, the user must be on WhatsApp 2.18 version or above.

How to import readymade WhatsApp stickers for New Year

As mentioned, the users can also export sticker packs from third-party apps available on Google Play and App Store. Head to the stickers section on WhatsApp and press on the '+' button on the top right edge of the keyboard. Go to the bottom of the All Stickers option, to find a new option called 'Get More Stickers'. Clicking on this option, will then redirect you to Google Play and App Store (depending on the smartphone platform) where users can then download one of the many listed apps to get access to more sticker packs.

In order to export readymade New Year sticker packs from these apps follow the steps below:

Head to 'Get More Stickers' option following the above mentioned steps on WhatsApp The option will redirect you to Google Play or App Store depending on the smartphone you use Download the app from Google Play or App Store Open app and browse through all the sticker packs available within the app See if there is any New Year sticker pack, select one of your preference Option to 'Send to WhatsApp' should appear at the bottom The app will then ask for permission to open WhatsApp Granting permission will open WhatsApp, then click on Save sticker pack option Find the new sticker pack in the Stickers section on WhatsApp. You can delete these exported sticker packs anytime by heading to the My Stickers option. Click on '+' > My Stickers > Sticker Pack > Delete

How to create New Year WhatsApp sticker packs

You can also create custom sticker packs for WhatsApp to make things make more creative. Follow the steps below to do so.