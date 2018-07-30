WhatsApp has had quite an eventful 2018 up until now. The world's most popular messaging platform now has over 1.5 billion monthly active users, as last recorded in February this year. Despite the massive success, WhatsApp has constantly updated its mobile apps to offer the best experience to its billions of users. Whether be it UPI-based payments in India or assigning better controls to group admins, the Facebook-owned app has released a slew of new features for its users on Android, iPhone, and Windows Phone. Here's a rundown of all the new features that WhatsApp has released, or is planning to release, in 2018.

New WhatsApp features of 2018

1. WhatsApp Payments

Easily the biggest launch of this year for the messaging app in India was the integration of payments. Based on the Indian government-backed UPI or Unified Payments Interface, WhatsApp Payments is essentially a simple way to transfer funds to your contacts by entering in your UPI pin. While other platforms such as PhonePe, Paytm, and BHIM have already made the feature popular, integrating it onto a massively popular platform like WhatsApp has only helped it grow in India which is one of the biggest markets for the messaging platform.

The feature can be accessed by going into an individual conversation or a group, clicking on the Attachment icon, setting up your UPI account, and making the payment the usual way. It is available on Android, iPhone, and Windows Phone.

2. Download all data

In line with the EU's new guidelines for data privacy, GDPR or European General Data Protection Regulation, that came into effect on May 25, WhatsApp has made available the ability to download all the data that has been collected by WhatsApp, on you, since you made your account on the platform. To request the data that WhatsApp has on you, you need to head over to Settings > Account > Request Account Info. Once done, you will be taken to a page where you have to click Request Report. Of course, messages will not be included in this data due to end-to-end encryption.

Do note that the data report will be generated only after about three days of submitting the request, and the data will be available for download only for a few weeks after that. Actions such as account deletion, number/ device change, and account re-registration will cancel the request.

3. Group admin controls

WhatsApp in 2018 put a lot of its focus on enhancing groups and admin controls. First of all, group creators received the ability to change a group's description, as did participants in the group. However, group admins have the option to restrict participants from changing the description. Admins can also choose between All Participants and Only Admins to decide upon who can change the subject and icon of the group. In an update this year, WhatsApp also disabled the ability to remove group creators.

Another highlight of updates to WhatsApp groups in 2018 was a new feature that allows group admins to restrict participants from sending messages in the group. Most likely formulated for WhatsApp groups that are involved in buying and selling of products, this feature is expected to cut down on spam. To be able to use it, admins need to go into Group Info > Group Settings > Send Messages. From here, two options - All Participants and Only Admins - will be revealed.

4. Use Siri to send group messages

An extension of using Siri to send individual messages on WhatsApp for iPhone, first introduced in 2016, is the ability to use Apple's digital assistant to send messages in groups on the platform. To send a group message using Siri, users need to say "Hey, Siri!" or press and hold the iPhone's home button and then ask, "Send a message to group (name)." Once you select the appropriate group from the list it offers, you can speak out loud your message which will be sent to the same group.

5. Group video and voice calling

Another one of the major additions to WhatsApp has to be group video and voice calling. While individual video and voice calling have been available on the messaging app since long, group calling is something that allows multiple users to come together and conduct VoIP calls, making it especially convenient considering the platform is so widely used in India.

While not yet officially available, reports suggest that group calling capabilities are rolling out on Android beta and on Windows Phone. It is expected to be made available on the stable version of Android via a server-side update in the coming weeks. Currently, however, it is available on beta version 2.18.189 and beta version 2.18.192 on Android.

6. Suspicious link indicator

Rolling out widely to WhatsApp beta for Android users as of July 2018, the new Suspicious Link Indicator feature has been added to WhatsApp updates amidst an effort to cut down spam, spoofing, and phishing instances on the platform. WhatsApp beta on Android 2.18.221 includes the ability to label a 'Suspicious Link', as such, whenever detected locally by the app. This is expected to warn unknowing users before they mistakenly open a malicious link. The app also gives out another warning when the user attempts to open the link.

7. Forwarding restrictions

Ever since the news of mob lynchings related to fake news on WhatsApp came to light, WhatsApp announced that it is testing putting strict limits on message forwarding on the platform in India. As per a statement by the Facebook-owned company, forwarding limit of up to five chats per user might be put into place soon, along with the removal of the forwarding shortcut from media messages.

In yet another move to combat the spread of misinformation, WhatsApp recently announced that it will start labelling forwards with a new 'Forwarded' tag to inform users of the action. This can allow recipients to stay alert and possibly fact check the text before sending it to others.

8. Jio Phone support

At Reliance Industries Limited's 41st Annual General Meeting this year, CEO Mukesh Ambani announced that WhatsApp will be coming to the company's Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 starting August 15. The app will allow for input using voice commands as well as text, it was said at the event.

9. Predictive Upload

Rolling out for Android and iPhone users, the new Predicted Upload feature will have the ability to predict which photograph is going to be sent in a particular chat and upload it to the server in advance. This enables the user to send it to the recipient without any sort of upload delay. This feature is for when the photo is sent without any editing, as that will prompt a re-upload of the media file.

10. Mute from notifications and WhatsApp stickers

As is apparent from the name, WhatsApp now allows you to mute message threads right from the notification panel. But this feature is only applicable in the scenario where the user has sent you a minimum of 51 messages without you accessing the app. The Mute button appears below the messages in the notification panel, next to the Reply To option.

After a confirmation by CEO Mark Zuckerberg back in May this year, WhatsApp stickers have been made available in beta version 2.18.218 of WhatsApp on Android. A separate WhatsApp stickers store will roll out to stable versions in the future with the ability to download new sticker packs as they become available. This is similar to what Facebook Messenger offers.

11. Media visibility

With the new media visibility toggle, users can now pick and choose which individual or group chats they want to hide or show media content from. The media visibility feature is accessible under Contact Info and Group Info in Settings on the app. By default, all media content is visible in all groups and individual chats. You can select No to switch it off.