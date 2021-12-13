Technology News
6 Cool WhatsApp Features Launched In 2021

Now that 2021 is coming to an end, it’s time to take a look back at some of the biggest WhatsApp features that were launched this year.

By Ashri Khandelwal | Updated: 13 December 2021 11:27 IST
Highlights
  • You can now take WhatsApp calls on PC
  • WhatsApp now lets you transfer chats from iPhone to Android
  • With View Once, you can send disappearing media files in chats

WhatsApp is quite regular in updating and introducing new features in the app. In 2020, WhatsApp brought the ability to enable dark mode, send disappearing messages, use an advanced search mode, join group calls, and a lot more. This year also the company released many cool features, so if you missed catching up with the new updates, then here's a quick wrap-up of all the nifty features that were launched in 2021.

Make calls on PC

You can now attend WhatsApp voice and video calls directly on your laptop without having to reach out to your phone. You just need to install WhatsApp for Windows or Mac on your PC and log into your account to get started.

Send and receive money

Although WhatsApp Payments was introduced in 2020, it was widely made available for both Android and iOS users in India this year. It lets users send and receive money based on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) system.

Use Multi-device feature

This year we also got the much-awaited multi-device feature in WhatsApp. That lets you use WhatsApp on your laptop, PC, or tablet at the same time without even connecting your phone to the internet. This makes it really easy to use WhatsApp on multiple devices.

Mute videos before sharing

You can mute videos before sharing them in WhatsApp chats. If you often record your videos and send them on WhatsApp with bad background noise, then this feature could be really helpful for you.

Transfer chats from iPhone to Android

Another useful feature that WhatsApp released this year is the ability to transfer chats from iPhone to Android. You can find the new move chats to android feature under the Settings menu. It will make it easier for you to move your chats, but you will need a USB-C to lightning cable to complete this transfer.

Send disappearing media files

Another interesting WhatsApp feature launched this year is the View Once. It lets you send photos and videos in chats that can be viewed only once by the receiver. All you need to do is, tap on the new ‘1' icon before sending the media file, and it will automatically disappear once it has been opened.

Which is your favourite WhatsApp feature? Let us know in the comments below.

Comments

Ashri Khandelwal
Ashri Khandelwal is a video producer at Gadgets 360. She makes videos about apps, smartphones, and everything else related to technology. Besides this, she is an avid writer, a podcast enthusiast, and a music lover. When bored, she is often found binge watching Korean dramas and thinking about life and the universe. She can be reached out at AshriK@ndtv.com and social media platforms. More
