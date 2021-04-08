Technology News
loading

WhatsApp Keyboard Shortcuts for Desktop App, WhatsApp Web Users: Full List

Several actions like mark as unread, mute chat, and delete chat, support keyboard shortcuts that WhatsApp users can take advantage of.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 April 2021 18:55 IST
WhatsApp Keyboard Shortcuts for Desktop App, WhatsApp Web Users: Full List

WhatsApp users can carry out various functions using these shortcut options

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has listed different shortcuts for Mac, Windows users
  • WhatsApp Web, desktop apps have different shortcuts as well
  • WhatsApp app users on Mac need to press CMD + N for new chat

WhatsApp has a bunch of keyboard shortcuts for WhatsApp Web and desktop app users. Several actions like mark as unread, mute chat, delete chat, new chat, pin/ unpin support cheat codes that PC or laptop users can take advantage of while using the messaging platform. The company has listed different shortcuts for Mac and Windows users and these shortcuts differ when using WhatsApp Web or the desktop app as well. We've listed them all below for users to take advantage of, especially those who use the instant messaging app extensively on their computers.

WhatsApp keyboard shortcuts for Mac desktop app

For a Mac desktop app user, WhatsApp offers several keyboard shortcuts aka cheat codes to enable optimum use. For instance, to mark a message as unread, users need to press CMD + CTRL + U and for archiving a chat, users need to press CMD + E. Similarly, if you want to open a new profile, click on CMD + P and if you want to open a new chat, press CMD + N. You can see all the shortcuts below:

Mark as Unread: CMD + CTRL + U

Archive Chat: CMD + E

Pin/ Unpin: CMD + SHIFT + P

Search in Chat: CMD + SHIFT + F

New Group: CMD + CTRL + N

Settings: CMD + ,

Mute Chat: CMD + SHIFT + M

Delete Chat: CMD + SHIFT + D

Search in Chat List: CMD + F

New Chat: CMD + N

Open Profile: CMD + P

Return Space: SHIFT + ENTER

WhatsApp keyboard shortcuts for Mac desktop browser

If you haven't downloaded the app and are using WhatsApp Web on a browser on Mac, then the keyboard shortcuts are slightly different for some actions. For instance, a user needs to press CMD + CTRL + SHIFT + U for Mark as Unread and CMD + CTRL + E for Archive Chat. All the cheat codes for Mac desktop browser are listed below:

Mark as Unread: CMD + CTRL + SHIFT + U

Archive Chat: CMD + CTRL + E

Pin/ Unpin: CMD + CTRL + SHIFT + P

Search in Chat: CMD + CTRL + SHIFT + F

New Chat: CMD + CTRL + N

Settings: CMD + CTRL + ,

Mute Chat: CMD + CTRL + SHIFT + M

Delete Chat: CMD + SHIFT + BACKSPACE

Search in Chat List: CMD + CTRL + /

New Group: CMD + CTRL + SHIFT + N

Open Profile: CMD + CTRL + P

Return Space: SHIFT + ENTER

WhatsApp keyboard shortcuts for Windows desktop app

For Windows desktop app users, the WhatsApp keyboard shortcuts are different as well. If you want to start a new chat press CTRL + N simultaneously and if you want to open a profile, hit on CTRL + P. Users will have to press CTRL + SHIFT + F to search in chat and CTRL + E to archive their chats. All the shortcuts are mentioned below:

Mark as Unread: CTRL + SHIFT + U

Archive Chat: CTRL + E

Pin/ Unpin: CTRL + SHIFT + P

Search in Chat: CTRL + SHIFT + F

New Group: CTRL + SHIFT + N

Settings: CTRL + ,

Mute Chat: CTRL + SHIFT + M

Delete Chat: CTRL + SHIFT + D

Search in Chat List: CTRL + F

New Chat: CTRL + N

Open Profile: CTRL + P

Return Space: SHIFT + ENTER

whatsapp desktop shortcuts1 WhatsApp

WhatsApp Keyboard shortcuts for Windows desktop browser

Lastly, WhatsApp also has shortcuts for WhatsApp Web users on Windows. These shortcuts are slightly different than the ones that work for the WhatsApp Windows app. If you have to open a profile, you will need to press CTRL + ALT + P and to open a new group, you will need to press CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + N. To mute chat, users will need to press CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + M. All the shortcuts for WhatsApp Web for Windows users can be seen below:

Mark Unread: CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + U

Archive Chat: CTRL + ALT + E

Pin/Unpin: CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + P

Search in Chat: CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + F

New Chat: CTRL + ALT + N

Settings: CTRL + ALT + ,

Mute Chat: CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + M

Delete Chat: CTRL + ALT + BACKSPACE

Search in Chat List: CTRL + ALT + /

New Group: CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + N

Open Profile: CTRL + ALT + P

Return Space: SHIFT + ENTER

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Keyboard Shortcuts
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spotted on NFC Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch

Related Stories

WhatsApp Keyboard Shortcuts for Desktop App, WhatsApp Web Users: Full List
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia Smartphone Portfolio Gets Updated With 6 New Models
  2. JioFiber Offers 30 Days Extra Validity on All Annual Plans
  3. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes World’s Billionaires List Once Again
  4. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Details Leaked
  5. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU Launched
  6. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  7. Dell G15, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptops, New Monitors Launched
  8. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
  9. Acer Nitro 5 With Ryzen 5 5600H, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched
  10. Realme GT 5G Expected to Launch in India Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Phones Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Available With Cashback of Rs. 5,000; Offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra as Well
  3. Asus ROG Phone 5 First Sale in India on April 15 via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spotted on NFC Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  5. Samsung, Olympus Tipped to Collaborate for Next-Generation Flagship Galaxy Smartphone Cameras
  6. Tesla Said to Scout for Showroom Space in 3 Cities in India, Hires Executive for Lobbying
  7. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched in India
  8. MS Paint and Snipping Tool Can Now Be Updated via Microsoft Store
  9. India the Fastest Growing App Market in 2020, With Highest Growth in Education Vertical: Adjust Report
  10. Nokia G20 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com