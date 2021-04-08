WhatsApp Keyboard Shortcuts for Desktop App, WhatsApp Web Users: Full List

WhatsApp has a bunch of keyboard shortcuts for WhatsApp Web and desktop app users. Several actions like mark as unread, mute chat, delete chat, new chat, pin/ unpin support cheat codes that PC or laptop users can take advantage of while using the messaging platform. The company has listed different shortcuts for Mac and Windows users and these shortcuts differ when using WhatsApp Web or the desktop app as well. We've listed them all below for users to take advantage of, especially those who use the instant messaging app extensively on their computers.

WhatsApp keyboard shortcuts for Mac desktop app

For a Mac desktop app user, WhatsApp offers several keyboard shortcuts aka cheat codes to enable optimum use. For instance, to mark a message as unread, users need to press CMD + CTRL + U and for archiving a chat, users need to press CMD + E. Similarly, if you want to open a new profile, click on CMD + P and if you want to open a new chat, press CMD + N. You can see all the shortcuts below:

Mark as Unread: CMD + CTRL + U

Archive Chat: CMD + E

Pin/ Unpin: CMD + SHIFT + P

Search in Chat: CMD + SHIFT + F

New Group: CMD + CTRL + N

Settings: CMD + ,

Mute Chat: CMD + SHIFT + M

Delete Chat: CMD + SHIFT + D

Search in Chat List: CMD + F

New Chat: CMD + N

Open Profile: CMD + P

Return Space: SHIFT + ENTER

WhatsApp keyboard shortcuts for Mac desktop browser

If you haven't downloaded the app and are using WhatsApp Web on a browser on Mac, then the keyboard shortcuts are slightly different for some actions. For instance, a user needs to press CMD + CTRL + SHIFT + U for Mark as Unread and CMD + CTRL + E for Archive Chat. All the cheat codes for Mac desktop browser are listed below:

Mark as Unread: CMD + CTRL + SHIFT + U

Archive Chat: CMD + CTRL + E

Pin/ Unpin: CMD + CTRL + SHIFT + P

Search in Chat: CMD + CTRL + SHIFT + F

New Chat: CMD + CTRL + N

Settings: CMD + CTRL + ,

Mute Chat: CMD + CTRL + SHIFT + M

Delete Chat: CMD + SHIFT + BACKSPACE

Search in Chat List: CMD + CTRL + /

New Group: CMD + CTRL + SHIFT + N

Open Profile: CMD + CTRL + P

Return Space: SHIFT + ENTER

WhatsApp keyboard shortcuts for Windows desktop app

For Windows desktop app users, the WhatsApp keyboard shortcuts are different as well. If you want to start a new chat press CTRL + N simultaneously and if you want to open a profile, hit on CTRL + P. Users will have to press CTRL + SHIFT + F to search in chat and CTRL + E to archive their chats. All the shortcuts are mentioned below:

Mark as Unread: CTRL + SHIFT + U

Archive Chat: CTRL + E

Pin/ Unpin: CTRL + SHIFT + P

Search in Chat: CTRL + SHIFT + F

New Group: CTRL + SHIFT + N

Settings: CTRL + ,

Mute Chat: CTRL + SHIFT + M

Delete Chat: CTRL + SHIFT + D

Search in Chat List: CTRL + F

New Chat: CTRL + N

Open Profile: CTRL + P

Return Space: SHIFT + ENTER

WhatsApp Keyboard shortcuts for Windows desktop browser

Lastly, WhatsApp also has shortcuts for WhatsApp Web users on Windows. These shortcuts are slightly different than the ones that work for the WhatsApp Windows app. If you have to open a profile, you will need to press CTRL + ALT + P and to open a new group, you will need to press CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + N. To mute chat, users will need to press CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + M. All the shortcuts for WhatsApp Web for Windows users can be seen below:

Mark Unread: CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + U

Archive Chat: CTRL + ALT + E

Pin/Unpin: CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + P

Search in Chat: CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + F

New Chat: CTRL + ALT + N

Settings: CTRL + ALT + ,

Mute Chat: CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + M

Delete Chat: CTRL + ALT + BACKSPACE

Search in Chat List: CTRL + ALT + /

New Group: CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + N

Open Profile: CTRL + ALT + P

Return Space: SHIFT + ENTER

