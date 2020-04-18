WhatsApp is currently one of the most popular messaging apps in the world with an estimated 1.5 billion monthly active users. WhatsApp has added a lot of features to the app, so it can get a little difficult to find something specific that you need. This is where our WhatsApp tricks come in the picture. We've been writing about WhatsApp for years now, and have tutorials for pretty much all of WhatsApp's features and tricks. This includes lots of hidden features on WhatsApp and some basic ones that can be hard to find when you need them the most. We've also covered some excellent WhatsApp tricks such as how to see WhatsApp messages deleted by others and how to record WhatsApp calls. In this article, we've compiled all of our best WhatsApp tricks in one place. By the time you reach the end of this, you'll know WhatsApp inside out. Well, not as much as WhatsApp owner Facebook, but definitely as well as anyone who uses WhatsApp can.

You should also know that even though WhatsApp has a tonne of features, there are a lot of improvements that we've been wishing for. You can watch all of those in the video below.

With that out of the way, let's get started with the best WhatsApp tricks.

Best WhatsApp Tips and Tricks

1. How to send WhatsApp message without saving number

It can get annoying that in order to send a message to someone on WhatsApp, you first need to add their number to contacts. Well, by following a few simple steps on your phone's browser, you can text anyone on WhatsApp without having to save their contact details. Here's how you can do it.

2. How to share location on WhatsApp

WhatsApp allows you to share your location with participants in an individual chat or a group. The feature comes in handy If you've gone out to meet your friends and want to tell them where to come, or if your mom wants to know where you are, you can quickly share your location via WhatsApp. Here's how you can use this feature. You can also share your location live (it keeps updating as you move) on WhatsApp. Check out the video below for that.

3. WhatsApp how to bold text, underline, italicise

Using plain text on WhatsApp can get boring sometimes. Fortunately in WhatsApp, you can emphasize certain text or phrases by formatting them in bold, italics or underline. Here's how you can use the feature on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

WhatsApp allows its users to stop receiving messages, calls and status updates from certain contacts by blocking them. If you do this, the person you have blocked won't be able to see your last seen and online information, making your life a lot easier. Here's how you can do it.

5. How to know if you're blocked on WhatsApp

When you message someone on WhatsApp and they don't reply to your text or either your text doesn't get delivered, there's a chance that they must be busy, or is it? Here's how you can find out if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp or not.

6. How to hide last seen in WhatsApp

WhatsApp allows its users to hide their last seen, which is very useful if you're ignoring someone and don't want them to know if you've seen their messages. Even otherwise, if you want to keep your online time private on WhatsApp, you should enable this feature. Here's how you can hide your last seen on WhatsApp.

7. WhatsApp how to remove blue tick

Read receipts or more popularly known as blue ticks let you know if a recipient has seen your message or not. However, there's a way to get rid of these annoying blue ticks but if you do this, then you won't be able to see read receipts either. Here's how you can remove blue ticks on WhatsApp.

8. How to stop automatic media download on WhatsApp

Automatic download of photos, videos, audio etc. can become an annoyance because these media files not only clutter your phone's gallery and music player but also eat up a lot of storage and data. Here's how you can stop WhatsApp from automatically saving photos and audio on your phone.

9. How to make video calls on WhatsApp

WhatsApp allows you to make cross-platform video calls whether you have an iPhone or an Android smartphone. These video calls are not just free but are also end-to-end encrypted. Here's how you can make WhatsApp video calls on your smartphone.

10. How to record WhatsApp calls on Android and iPhone

Recording phone calls is a relatively straightforward process but how to record WhatsApp calls? Well, there isn't an easy method to do record WhatsApp calls but if you still wish to do so, here's how you to record WhatsApp calls on an Android phone or iPhone.

11. How to back up messages on WhatsApp

Anyone who uses WhatsApp has accidentally deleted messages at some point. Like photos, these conversations hold some valuable memories and it is indeed a tragedy when a person deletes them by mistake. However, in order to avoid being in a situation such as this, here's how you can make a backup on WhatsApp. In case you want to delete sent messages on WhatsApp, check out the video below.

12. How to restore deleted WhatsApp messages

Have you ever accidentally deleted a WhatsApp chat and regretted it immediately? Wondering if there is a way to get it back? Don't worry, here's how you can restore your deleted messages on WhatsApp.

13. How to see deleted messages on WhatsApp

Whenever someone deletes a message on WhatsApp, in the chat it shows a message that reads, “This message was deleted”. However, if you are using an Android smartphone, here's how you can see deleted messages on WhatsApp.

14. How to enable two-step verification on WhatsApp

With two-step verification enabled in your WhatsApp account, any attempt to verify your phone number on WhatsApp must be accompanied by the six-digit PIN that you created using this feature. You should use this feature to keep your WhatsApp account secure. Here's how you can enable two-step verification on WhatsApp.

15. How to run two WhatsApp accounts on one phone

If you've got a dual-SIM phone, you can use the different SIM cards to make calls using separate numbers. But did you know that you can set up two WhatsApp accounts, and use them both on the same phone? If you are using an Android smartphone, here's how you can run two WhatsApp accounts on one phone.

WhatsApp lets its users express themselves by uploading photos, videos, GIFs etc. that automatically disappears after 24 hours since first posted. Here's how you can create, edit and delete WhatsApp status updates.

17. How to download WhatsApp Status video

With the ability to post photos and videos as WhatsApp statuses, if you have an Android smartphone then you'll be delighted to know that you can also save WhatsApp Status videos and photos. Here's how to download WhatsApp Status photos and videos.

18. How to stop someone from adding you to WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp groups are a very popular feature for keeping in touch with friends and family from around the world. However, one problem with this feature is that it allows random people to add others to random WhatsApp groups. Here's how you can stop someone from adding you to WhatsApp Groups.

19. How to setup fingerprint lock, face unlock on WhatsApp

You can secure your WhatsApp chats with the help of your biometrics, which means anyone who tries to open WhatsApp on your phone will need your biometrics to do so. Here's how you can set up fingerprint lock or face unlock for WhatsApp on your phone.

20. How to hide WhatsApp chats

Although WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, which means your chat data is always protected and is not shared with WhatsApp. But what happens when an intruder tries to peek and read your WhatsApp messages? Here's how you can hide your personal chats on WhatsApp.

21. How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp

Dark Mode in WhatsApp gives you the option to change the theme of the app to something that minimises eye fatigue, as opposed to a brighter background. This is especially helpful in dimly lit environments. Here's how you can enable dark mode on WhatsApp.

22. How to create stickers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp offers a bunch of stickers by default that you can use in your chat, but did you know that you can also create and send personalised stickers if you're using WhatsApp on an Android smartphone? Here's how to do it.

23. How to download WhatsApp beta

WhatsApp relies on beta testers to try out new features before they are rolled out to everyone in public via a software update. This allows the company to iron out the kinks, and it allows you to try out the latest WhatsApp features even before they are released. The WhatsApp beta test programme for Android is an opt-in, and here's how you can download WhatsApp beta on Android.

WhatsApp beta is also available for testing for iPhone users. However, installing it on an iPhone isn't as straightforward as it is on an Android phone. If you're still determined to go down that route, here's how you can download WhatsApp beta on an iPhone.

24. How to download your WhatsApp data

WhatsApp has a Request Account Info feature that lets you create a detailed report of all the information and settings (excluding media files) such as contacts, profile photos, and groups. Here's how you can download the data WhatsApp has on you.

25. How to delete WhatsApp account

Ever get that feeling where you're just tired of all the spam you get on WhatsApp and want to remove the app once and for all? Here's how to delete your WhatsApp account.

Which is your favourite WhatsApp trick? Let us know via the comments.

