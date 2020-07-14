Technology News
loading

TikTok Users in US Prepare for Life Without the Video App

TikTok may soon face a nationwide ban along with other Chinese apps in the US.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 July 2020 17:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Users in US Prepare for Life Without the Video App

US lawmakers have raised national security concerns over TikTok's handling of user data

Highlights
  • TikTok has said it has never given user data to the Chinese government
  • The effect of a ban on the advertising world would be minimal
  • Smaller rivals have watched downloads of their apps spike

Ty Gibson, 20, of Greensboro, North Carolina, brushed off speculation last week on TikTok that his favorite video sharing platform was going to be banned.

By Thursday, users panicked after a glitch on the service erased video views, a measure of video popularity. Suddenly, news reports of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's threats to block Chinese-owned apps like TikTok hit home as he watched other users flood the app with goodbyes.

US lawmakers have raised national security concerns over TikTok's handling of user data, and said they were worried it would be required to share data with the Chinese government.

“I thought it was the end,” Gibson said in an interview. “I didn't even have time to think things through.”

Gibson recorded his own farewell video for his 4.6 million fans, asking them to follow him on YouTube and Facebook's Instagram.

While TikTok's fate in the United States is undecided, the news set off a wave of worries among its devoted user base, who are coming up with backup plans on other services. Some, like e-sports star Tyler Blevins, known more widely as Ninja, who has 4 million followers on TikTok, told his 6 million followers on Twitter that he already deleted TikTok from his phone.

 

 

Loyalists are sitting tight for now. But they are distraught - sharing videos of themselves crying (and dancing) with hashtags like #TikTokBan which has 212 million views and #SaveTikTok, with 315 million views on the app.

“If TikTok loses consumer trust, then they lose their relevance,” said Alexander Patino, deputy director of the American Influencer Council, a trade association for social media personalities who market products online.

While there are real security questions about TikTok, the Trump administration's motives are primarily political, which make it not only difficult to predict what the government will decide, but nearly impossible to fight back if it proceeds with a ban, said Justin Sherman, a nonresident fellow at think tank Atlantic Council, who focuses on geopolitics and cybersecurity.

“I don't think the company could do anything to placate them,” he said.

TikTok has said it has never given user data to the Chinese government, and would not do so if asked, adding that the company has not been asked.

Sponsors on hold

The effect of a ban on the advertising world would be minimal as TikTok's ad business is still nascent and brands would easily migrate to other platforms, one executive at a major ad agency said.

But corporate sponsorship of so-called influencers has already suffered. One major consumer-goods brand put a five-figure deal with a TikTok influencer on ice for at least two months, because it did not want to be associated with negative news about the app, said Joe Gagliese, chief executive of influencer marketing agency Viral Nation, declining to name the brand.

James Lamprey, a chef with 1.2 million TikTok followers, said the uncertainty has caused a camera company to pause their deal with him for a sponsored TikTok video, worth $1,000 (roughly Rs. 75,400), until there was more clarity about the app's fate.

Lamprey said he has started trying to get his TikTok fans to follow him on Instagram. But if TikTok is banned, the impact to his earnings could be huge, he said.

“For TikTok, these brands are contacting me left and right,” Lamprey said. “They want to get in front of that audience.”

Rivals closing in

Smaller rivals like Triller, Byte, and Dubsmash have watched downloads of their apps spike after Pompeo's comments. Some are now proactively targeting TikTok users.

Triller, which became known for its focus on hip-hop music, is reaching out to top TikTok stars while it fields inbound interest from creators wanting to grow their Triller accounts, said Ryan Kavanaugh, founder of Proxima Media, which operates Triller.

Taylor Cassidy, a TikTok influencer with 1.7 million followers, said some TikTok competitors, which she declined to name, have nudged her to build her presence on those apps, guaranteeing her an immediate verified account, which often helps influencers negotiate larger deals.

Daily app downloads in the United States for Byte, Dubsmash, Triller and Likee have all jumped, according to data from Apptopia. In particular, Dubsmash more than doubled to over 46,000 downloads on Thursday, while Byte skyrocketed to over 28,000 downloads on Thursday, versus just 3,400 the day before.

Dylan Tate, an 18-year-old TikTok user from Greenville, South Carolina with 1.2 million followers, has been promoting reasons why users should move to Byte in his recent TikTok videos, including that Byte gives 100% of ad revenue to its creators.

“I've been commenting on people's TikToks to tell them to go to Byte. Now people are doing it themselves,” he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, TikTok Ban
Spotify Rolls Out New Podcast Charts in India, 25 More Markets
Flipkart Raises $1.2 Billion in Fresh Funding From Walmart, Existing Investors

Related Stories

TikTok Users in US Prepare for Life Without the Video App
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With a 4,115mAh Battery
  2. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
  5. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  6. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21
  7. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Have Second 105-Degree Selfie Camera
  8. Redmi Note 9 Set to Launch in India on July 20, Xiaomi Reveals
  9. Realme C11 First Impressions
  10. Money Heist Season 5 Now in the Works, Creator Álex Pina Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel and Vodafone Idea Collectively Lost Over 75 Lakh Subscribers in March, Jio Adds 46 Lakh New Ones: TRAI
  2. Huawei UK 5G Ban: How the Chinese Brand Is Faring Around the World
  3. Spotify Rolls Out New Podcast Charts in India, 25 More Markets
  4. Flipkart Raises $1.2 Billion in Fresh Funding From Walmart, Existing Investors
  5. Huawei Expected to Be Banned From UK 5G Network by 2027
  6. Google Meet Now Blocking Anonymous Users From Joining Education Meetings by Default
  7. OnePlus Nord Battery Capacity Revealed, Special-Edition Teardown Case Set to Debut on Launch Day
  8. Oppo Reno 4 Global Variant Spotted on NCC, Image Leak Reveals Key Design Details
  9. Airtel BlueJeans Debuts as Airtel’s Answer to JioMeet and Zoom, Offers Enterprise-Grade Security
  10. Oppo A72 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM Spotted on China Telecom Site, Price and Renders Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com