Technology News
loading

TikTok Lovers Express Outrage Over Trump Threat of US Ban

Trump gave TikTok six weeks to sell its US operations to an American company, saying Monday it would be "out of business" otherwise.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 4 August 2020 13:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
TikTok Lovers Express Outrage Over Trump Threat of US Ban
Highlights
  • Twenty TikTok stars posted an open letter to Trump on Medium
  • Trump gave TikTok six weeks to sell its US operations
  • Trump gave ByteDance until mid-September to strike a deal

A TikTok star pounds a beat as she weaves lyrics mocking the idea of US President Donald Trump banning the short-form video sharing app.

The "Trump Freestyle" post Monday by @maya2960 quickly racked up more than a million views and 500,000 "likes" on the popular platform owned by China-based ByteDance.

"Didn't think this through, little Donny, did you? Not much of a businessman," she rapped.

"You can ban this app, there'll be a new one. There's supply where there's demand."

The lyrics included a promise that TikTok users would not go down without a fight, citing First Amendment protections against government censorship of free speech.

Another video snippet racking up views was captioned "Me trying to convince Trump to let us keep TikTok" and showed a woman coloring her face orange and building a brick wall.

American comedian Elijah Daniels used Twitter to bid farewell to his TikTok followers, giving "a big shout out to Donald Trump for mishandling the entire pandemic" but then taking away an app raising people's spirits.

Twenty TikTok stars, whose combined followings top 100 million people, posted an open letter to Trump on Medium arguing against banning the app.

"A virtual world dominated by hate on Twitter is nothing compared to the snapshots of joy and comedy on TikTok," read the open letter.

"So instead of eliminating TikTok, why not use this opportunity to spin off TikTok US in an IPO or sell it to a US company -- let capitalism solve this issue, not the state."

Trump wants a cut

Trump gave TikTok six weeks to sell its US operations to an American company, saying Monday it would be "out of business" otherwise, and that the government wanted a financial benefit from the deal.

"It's got to be an American company... it's got to be owned here," Trump said. "We don't want to have any problem with security."

Trump said that Microsoft was in talks to buy TikTok, which has as many as one billion worldwide users who make quirky 60-second videos with its smartphone app.

But US officials say the app constitutes a national security risk because it could share millions of Americans' personal data with Chinese intelligence.

Trump gave ByteDance until mid-September to strike a deal.

Whatever the price is, he said, "the United States should get a very large percentage of that price because we're making it possible."

Trump compared the demand for a piece of the pie to a landlord demanding under-the-table "key money" from a new tenant, a practice widely illegal including in New York, where the billionaire president built his real estate empire.

Trump also said the sale of TikTok's US business would have to result in a significant payout to the US Treasury for initiating it.

Flop rally payback?

Some on TikTok suspect that the president's threat is connected to the platform's popularity among activists, such as those protesting racial discrimination.

Legions of K-pop fans and TikTok users took credit for upending a Trump rally in June by block-reserving tickets with no intention of attending the event -- which wound up with an embarrassingly low turnout.

Prior to the event in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- hyped as a major relaunch ahead of the November presidential election -- Trump's campaign chairman tweeted that more than a million tickets had been requested.

But according to the local fire department, just 6,200 people turned up.

"Now I don't think it's a coincidence after Tulsa was a flop; out of the blue, now suddenly you, want to go ahead and ban TikTok," @maya2960 rapped.

TikTok appeals to a generation that spent their childhoods on the Internet, seeing it evolve from a cornucopia of online platforms to a virtual world dominated by titans such as Facebook and Google, according to the open letter.

"There are serious concerns over how the app collects its data that merit an American response," those signing the letter said.

"But ironically, it is the first company to challenge the companies that have put an end to the open internet."

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors that the chances of Microsoft buying TikTok are strong.

"Microsoft buying TikTok would be a coup," Ives said, noting the valuation could be worth some $40 billion (roughly Rs. 3 lakh crores).

Microsoft has prospered by focusing on serving businesses with software and services, but has stumbled when it comes to consumer products aside from Xbox video game offerings.

TikTok would be a chance to challenge Facebook in the social media space, according to Ives.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, ByteDance, Microsoft, Donald Trump, TikTok Ban
Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,990

Related Stories

TikTok Lovers Express Outrage Over Trump Threat of US Ban
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  2. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display, 12-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  3. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  4. OnePlus Nord Open Sale Delayed to August 6 Due to ‘High Pre-Order Demand’
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top Smartphone Deals Previewed
  6. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  9. Redmi 9 Prime India to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  10. Apple May Launch Four iPhone Models This Year in 2 Phases
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Beats Estimates on Gaming, Entertainment Amid Lockdown
  2. Lava Z66 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,950mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,990
  4. iQoo 5 Series With 120W Fast Charging Support Set to Launch on August 17
  5. Oppo K7 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Motorola Razr 5G Leaked Live Images Show Redesigned Chin, Rounded Edges
  8. iPhone 12 Lineup to See Four Models Launch This Year in Two Phases, Supply Chain Report Claims
  9. Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers Is Exclusive to PlayStation, Coming Early 2021
  10. US Should Get 'Substantial Portion' of TikTok Operations Sale Price: Trump
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com