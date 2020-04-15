Five Apps That Can Help You Stay Connected During the Lockdown

These are unprecedented times as everyone has been asked to stay inside their homes to ensure that all citizens of the country stay safe and healthy. Initially, the thought of a lockdown and social distancing seemed to be petrifying, but we are two weeks in, and social distancing has become fairly normal. People have found various ways to keep themselves occupied - learning a new skill, picking up an old hobby, and spending time with the family, apart from continuing their professions from home. It is astounding to see that despite social distancing being practised, we are all virtually connected with each other, be it with our friends, relatives, or colleagues — all thanks to technology. While few of us are using traditional apps and platforms, several new solutions have also emerged recently and gained popularity in no time.

I have been using a few apps regularly to stay digitally connected. So, here are my favourite ones.

Twitter - In today's world, Twitter is one of the most effective and efficient platforms to stay connected with the community and express one's opinions. The app keeps a track of what is happening all around the world and brings to you real-time updates. It has always proven itself as a platform where fans prefer to engage with their favourite brands. I have been using Twitter for a few years now, and it has always offered me the convenience of constantly staying connected and engaged with our Realme community.

Twitter offers real-time updates to help you track what's happening around the world

Realme Link - We recently introduced the Realme Link app that is our official app for Realme wearables. It serves as the perfect companion for the Realme Band and eliminates the need to carry your phone with you everywhere. The app enables me to link my Realme Band with my smartphone, which in turn notifies me of any calls, texts or emails that I receive. The app also maintains a record of my heart rate, sleep history, and workout history tracked via the band.

Realme Community - The Realme Community app is a forum where our fans can ask questions and receive guidance about Realme devices. They also share their feedback, ideas, and knowledge that makes them feel like part of the Realme family. I am an active user of this app because I have also enjoyed knowing my audience personally. We also organise a number of community-only campaigns and engage with the Realme community via this app.

Zoom Cloud Meetings - Keeping in touch with colleagues has always been important, even more so in times like the one we're facing today - when one cannot be there physically, frequent virtual meetings, and video calls play a significant role. In such times, for all my team meetings, I use the Zoom Cloud Meetings app. It has an easy-to-understand interface and offers screen-sharing for up to a 100 people. It has made work-meetings convenient and fun, even in these tough times.

Zoom Cloud Meetings app lets you easily connect with your teams virtually

WhatsApp - WhatsApp has always been my go-to messenger app for informal conversations. Ever since the app has been available, it has enabled us to stay connected with friends, family, and my office colleagues from all over the world. While the app started as a messages-only app, it now allows its users to make voice as well as video calls, thereby making you feel all the more closer to your physically-distant peers.

Madhav Sheth is the Vice President of Realme and the CEO of Realme India.

