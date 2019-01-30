PUBG Mobile was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with students and parents at his Pariksha Par Charcha 2.0 event in New Delhi on Tuesday, a sure sign of its popularity in India. So just what is PUBG Mobile? The mobile game for Android and iOS has its origins in the battle royale genre that started on PC with games like Minecraft. PUBG is short for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds named after game designer Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene who developed PUBG on PC with Korea's PUBG Corp. It was inspired by the 2000 Japanese movie, Battle Royale. This was followed up by an iOS and Android release that's simply called PUBG Mobile and here's everything you need to know about it.

10 things to know about PUBG Mobile game

PUBG ban? What does India think?

Should PUBG Mobile be banned in India? We discuss this on Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.