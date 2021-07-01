Spotify is one of the world's most popular audio streaming platforms with over 356 million users across 178 markets. So if you are planning to start a podcast or have already created one, you should get your podcast on Spotify to reach millions of people globally and grow your audience base. But, uploading podcasts to streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud and Gaana is different from publishing videos on YouTube.
Spotify does not host podcasts, which means you can not directly upload your podcasts on the app. You need to submit your podcast on a hosting platform that will help you distribute your show to Spotify and other listening platforms. The hosting platform acts as a basecamp for your podcasts. It provides tools to record, edit, save and submit your podcast to Spotify.
You have to make your podcast art, upload your first episode and publish your podcast on a hosting platform. Your hosting platform will then make sure that your future episodes are automatically uploaded on Spotify and other listening platforms.
There are a ton of hosting platforms that you can use, but not all of them distribute directly to Spotify. So, before choosing a hosting platform, you must check the list of listening platforms it supports and read all the tools it is providing.
Some of our top recommendations are Anchor, Buzzsprout, Podbean, Simplecast and Acast. All these hosting platforms are great for beginners and let you directly upload your podcast to Spotify. Let's take a look at Anchor.
If you have chosen a hosting platform that does not distribute podcasts to Spotify directly, then you have to take one extra step after uploading your podcast on your hosting platform to get your podcast on Spotify.
