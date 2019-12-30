Another year has gone by and a new year is about to begin, which means many of you out there must have resolved to adopt a healthier lifestyle by hitting the gym, doing meditation, and making a diet plan among other plans. While taking the first step is always hard, keeping track of your progress and remaining focused is also extremely important, which is where fitness apps come to the rescue. We have cherrypicked the five best apps for tasks like exercise tracking, strength training, diet management, and meditation to offer you the full suite of wellness and fitness tracking features for the new year.

Strava

Strava is primarily targeted at folks who are into cycling and running

Strava is one of the best apps for folks who want to keep a tab on their sports activities, especially those that involve running or cycling. The app has one of the biggest communities of fitness enthusiasts out there on a virtual platform, and has a tonne of useful features that makes it one of the best apps of its kind. The app has a heatmap feature that lets you check the most popular routes in a particular area. There is also a competition feature that lets users lo the fastest time on a route to beat other fitness enthusiasts who've previously ran on it. The app has both a free and paid trier, with the latter offering in-depth performance analytics.

Download Strava on iOS or Android (Free, with in-app purchases)

Nike Training Club

Nike Training Club is focused on folks who are into heavy workouts and high-intensity exercises

The Nike Training Club is one of the best workout apps if you are into pumping iron and demanding fitness regimens. Targeted at fitness freaks, the app offers a rich library of workout routines that range from body part focused exercises to strength, yoga, endurance, and mobility enhancing workouts. The app offers three levels of workout plans and an equal number of intensity plans. There are time-based and rep-based options too, and if you are inclined towards workouts that involve gym equipment, the app will help you as well. The availability of Nike Master Trainer guidance programs and personalised workout recommendations are among the other key advantages of the app

Download Nike Training Club for Android or iOS (Free, with in-app purchases)

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is one of the best apps when it comes to diet management

MyFitnessPal is one of the most popular and feature-laden apps out there when it comes to following a diet plan, counting calories, creating a food intake plan, and a lot more. It has a huge database of over 11 million food items for analysis, has a fairly useful nutrient intake calculator based on recipes. It also offers personalised dietary suggestions and has rich nutrient tracking and logging features. It also bundles exercise tracking, community updates, and a lot more tools to keep you focused and motivated. It is essentially one of the best all-round apps for fitness and dietary tracking activities.

Download for Android or iOS (Free, with in-app purchases)

Personal Fitness Coach by Pear

Personal Fitness Coach by Pear is an excellent all-rounder fitness app

Personal Fitness Coach by Pear is one of the best apps if you seek active guidance from experts in areas like bodybuilding, strength training, HIIT, yoga, and more. The app offers a rich selection of trainers and video content to help users at all levels. Personalised workout recommendations, detailed performance analysis, especially curated workout regimens, and good user interface makes the Personal Fitness Coach by Pear one of the best fitness apps out there.

Download for Android or iOS (Free, with in-app purchases)

Calm

Calm is targeted at users who want to meditate their way to a healthy lifestyle

If exercise and dietary tracking is not what you seek, and want to go the meditation route, Calm is the best app for you. The app offers hundreds of meditation programs for beginners as well as advanced level users, and provides guided meditation session of varied lengths for stress management, focus and concentration enhancement, sleep deprivation solutions, and a lot more. It offers an original calm every day to keep things fresh, brings hundreds of sleep-inducing stories, relaxing music, and progress tracking among a host of other features that users will find highly productive.

Download for Android or iOS (Free, with in-app purchases)