Technology News
loading

Josh, Moj, Mitron, and More: Five Popular Made-in-India TikTok Alternatives

Mitron garnered the most attention following TikTok ban, but Josh had emerged as a new leader in the video-sharing app space.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 24 December 2020 15:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Josh, Moj, Mitron, and More: Five Popular Made-in-India TikTok Alternatives

All the apps are available for download on Google Play and App Store

Highlights
  • TikTok was banned by the government in June
  • Mitron an early mover that gained a lot of popularity at first
  • Josh raised over $100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crores) in investments

What are the most popular Indian short video apps you can use instead of TikTok? It's been some times since TikTok was banned, and today there are several homegrown video-sharing apps that can provide a similar experience with a taste of India to go along. Apps like Josh, Mitron, Moj, MX Taka Tak, and Public not only offer all the handy tools needed to create your next viral video, but also brings support for local languages including Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, and more.

In June, the government blocked several apps with ties to China, including the popular ByteDance-owned video-sharing platform, TikTok. Since then, a number of made-in-India video-sharing apps have started getting traction among users and investors alike. While TikTok-alternative Mitron hit the one-crore download mark within just two months of launch in June, Chingari saw over a crore downloads within a span of just 22 days, in June. Earlier this week, India's TikTok spin-off Josh raised over $100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crores) from leading investors, including Google and Microsoft.

We take a look at five popular homegrown apps that you can check out:

Josh

Developed by Bengaluru-based Ver Se Innovation, which is also behind the popular aggregator DailyHunt, Josh has been designed to work just like TikTok. Boasting of content of popular creators such as Afsha Shah, Jubin Shah, and Vishal Parekh, Josh allows users to create duets that can range from crooning to your favourite tunes or testing your acting skills with funny or romantic dialogues. It also offers regular challenges for creators that could get you a host of new followers and online popularity. Users can also share a video they like directly via WhatsApp. Apart from content in English, Josh offers support for Indian languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and more.

Download Josh: Android | iOS

Moj

Another fun video-sharing app, Moj has been developed by ShareChat. Despite a quiet launch, Moj reportedly saw over 50,000 downloads within just two days in July. With over seven million creators on the platform, Moj allows users to create quick vlogs on a wide range topics ranging from food to sports, enhanced by fun filters, stickers, and quick-edit tools. It also allows creators to post music videos and classic lip-sync dubbing clips. Available in 15 languages, the app offers support for Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, and more.

Download Moj: Android | iOS

MX TakaTak

MX TakaTak clearly took a lot of inspiration from TikTok. From its name (TikTok - TakaTak) to its logo colours, the app designed by MX Media is a similar experience to the banned Chinese app. Complete with quick video-edit tools, a wide array of stickers and filter, along with quick share options on various social media platforms, MX TakaTak has garnered over 50 million downloads to date. And yes, just like all other apps on this list, MX TakaTak also offers regional language support, including Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and more.

Download MX TakaTak: Android | iOS

Public

Public stands out from among the other apps on this list – for a good reason. It is a local news app that offers you short videos of all the happenings and events in your nearby area, based on your GPS location. From sports matches to power cuts, users can record and share short videos of any and all newsworthy local happenings, sharing their opinions and views in the process. If used properly, this app could really come in handy for yourself and your nearby users as it can offer regular updates of needful events such as free health checkups and others around your area. This app also offers support for a handful of regional languages such as Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and more.

Download Public: Android | iOS

Mitron

After the TikTok ban, Mitron saw a meteoric rise in popularity, along with its fair share of controversies. Back in May, a report suggested that Mitron was actually a repackaged Pakistani app called TicTic, which was denied by its developers. It also had alleged vulnerabilities that could compromise user accounts. In June, it was even removed from Google Play for violating the store's ‘spam and minimum functionality' policy in June. However, Mitron did eventually find its way back into Google Play and crossed the one-crore download mark in a short span of time. The reason behind this could be attested to the app's UI and editing tools, that have been designed to be simple and easy-to-use. It offers a vast array of sounds to choose from and use in creations. Users can also use their own sounds to create videos. The app's hands-free recording feature also comes in handy.

Download Mitron: Android | iOS

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mitron, Josh, Moj, MX TakaTak, Public, Chingari, TikTok, Video Sharing Apps, Google Play, App Store, Google, Apple
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Zoom Update Brings Apple Silicon Support, Email and Calendar Apps May Be in the Works
Airtel Beats Jio, Vi to Add Over 3.67 Million Mobile Subscribers in October: TRAI

Related Stories

Josh, Moj, Mitron, and More: Five Popular Made-in-India TikTok Alternatives
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Smartwatch Price in India Announced
  2. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  3. Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS Smart TV Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Said to Cost Significantly More Than Mi 10
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Ultra-HD Android TV (L55M6) Review
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Listed Online Ahead of December 24 Launch
  8. Vivo V20 2021 With Snapdragon 730G SoC Goes on Sale in India
  9. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
  10. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS Open Beta 5
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Hotfix 1.06, 8MB Save File Size Limit on PC Removed
  2. Airtel Beats Jio, Vi to Add Over 3.67 Million Mobile Subscribers in October: TRAI
  3. Zoom Update Brings Apple Silicon Support, Email and Calendar Apps May Be in the Works
  4. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Key Specifications Tipped, Include Up to 28 Hours Battery Life, IPX7 Rating
  5. WhatsApp Adds Merry Christmas Stickers: How to Find, Share With Friends and Family
  6. Xiaomi Rides Smartphone Sales to Top $100 Billion in Market Value, Reaching 2018 IPO Goal
  7. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Smartwatch Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Start From December 26
  8. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS Open Beta 5 With Bug Fixes and Improvements
  9. IBM Agrees to Pay $24.25 Million to Resolve FCC Probes Over Subsidies
  10. Telegram Launches Group Voice Chat Rooms; Android Users Get New Animations, SD Card Storage Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com