Reliance Jio has launched JioMeet, a new video conferencing app for India. JioMeet is a cross-platform service, which means it is supported on all major operating systems including Android, iOS, Windows 10, macOS and the web. In this article, we'll be taking a closer look at JioMeet. At first glance, the app looks a lot like Zoom, which has exploded in popularity during the ongoing pandemic. JioMeet wants to be India's Zoom and we're going to tell you everything you need to know about the app.

What is JioMeet

JioMeet is a new video conferencing app. Unlike Zoom, JioMeet is absolutely free right now and comes with features such as video calls with up to 100 participants, screen-sharing, scheduled meetings, etc.

How to download JioMeet

JioMeet is a cross-platform video conferencing app that you can download on iPhone by visiting the App Store, and via Google Play on Android devices. You can also download the JioMeet app on Windows, or Mac. Besides, if you do not wish to download the app, then you can also access JioMeet on supported browsers — Google Chrome and Firefox by visiting its website.

How to create an account on JioMeet

You can create a JioMeet account via mobile or desktop app. Follow these steps.

If you've already downloaded the app, go ahead and launch the app. On the home-screen, tap Sign Up > enter your name and email/ mobile number > agree to the company's terms and conditions and tap Done. On the next screen, you'll be required to enter an OTP, if you registered via your mobile number or you'll have to verify your email account by visiting your mailbox if you chose to register via email. Besides, you can also sign up for JioMeet through the web. Simply visit the website, jiomeetpro.jio.com/home on Google Chrome or Firefox. Once the site is loaded, hit Sign Up and repeat the earlier steps.

How to host or join a meeting

Follow these steps to host a new meeting on JioMeet via your smartphone.

Open the app > log in > tap New Meeting. On the next screen, select if you wish to keep your video on or off. Below that, you'll see a toggle that says, Use Personal Meeting ID. Turn it on to generate your personal meeting ID and password. Once done, tap Start Meeting. To invite participants, tap Participants > tap Invite > you can either copy the link and manually share it or you can simply tap supported app and then select a user to share the link with.

To start a new meeting on a computer, follow these steps.

Open the app > log in > click the down arrow next to New Meeting and check both the options > click New Meeting to get started. To invite participants, click Participants > click Invite > click the mentioned email services to go ahead or you can copy the URL or invitation and send it to others via other available services such as WhatsApp Web or Facebook Messenger.

You can also host a meeting via JioMeet's website via these steps.

Visit the website, jiomeetpro.jio.com/home > log in > click Host a Meeting. To invite participants, repeat the steps suggested for the JioMeet desktop app.

Similarly, to join a meeting on JioMeet — if you're using the service on a smartphone, follow these steps.

Open the app > tap Join a Meeting. You don't need to be logged in to join a meeting on JioMeet. Now go ahead and enter the Meeting ID > enter your name > review your joining options > tap Join Meeting > enter the meeting password and you're good to go. Repeat the same steps for joining a meeting on JioMeet app on your computer.

Apart from this, if you wish to join a meeting via the web, check out these steps.

Visit jiomeetpro.jio.com/home on Google Chrome or Firefox > click Join a Meeting > enter the meeting ID and click Join. On the next screen, click the click here button. Now click start from your browser. Now, enter the meeting password and your name and hit Join.

How to schedule a meeting

To schedule a new meeting on JioMeet via your smartphone, here's what you need to do.

Open the app > log in > tap Schedule. On the next screen, enter the meeting topic, edit when the meeting starts and its duration. Below you will find Meeting options and Advanced options, you can enable or disable the ones according to your preference. Finally, tap Done to schedule your meeting. To access and manage a scheduled meeting, tap Meetings > tap the one that you'd like to manage > select if you want to start the meeting, add it to your calendar, add invitees or delete it.

To schedule a meeting via JioMeet on your computer, follow these steps.

Open the app > log in > click Schedule. Next, enter the meeting topic, edit the duration, edit the video options, choose if you wish to add the meeting to Outlook, edit the Advanced options and hit Schedule. Your scheduled meetings appear on the app's homescreen. To access and manage a scheduled meeting, click the three-dots icon right next to a meeting > choose your action according to your preference.

Lastly, to schedule a meeting on JioMeet via the web, this is what you need to do.

Visit jiomeetpro.jio.com/home on Google Chrome or Firefox > log in > click Schedule a Meeting. On the next screen, enter the meeting topic, edit the date, time and duration, manage and choose the Audio, Video and Meeting options according to your preference > hit Save. To access and manage a scheduled meeting, click the profile icon > on the left, click Meetings. Your scheduled meetings will show up under the Upcoming Meetings tab. You can click on the desired meeting to edit or delete it.

How to share screen on JioMeet

JioMeet lets you share your screen in a meeting, while you're using the app on your phone, computer or the web. Follow these steps.

To share your screen while using JioMeet on iOS, follow these steps.

Tap Share from the meeting screen > tap Screen Share Start > tap Start Broadcast. To stop, tap Stop Share > tap Screen Share Stop > tap Stop Broadcast.

To share your screen while using JioMeet on Android, follow these steps.

Tap Share from the meeting screen > from the pop-up that appears, tap Start Now to get started. To stop screen sharing, tap Stop Share > tap Stop Share.

Besides, you can also Share Screen from the app's home screen. To do that, follow these steps.

Open the app > log in > tap Share Screen > enter the Meeting ID and password. You'll now join the meeting and you'll also get a pop-up asking if you want to start sharing your screen, go ahead and tap Start Broadcast or Start Share. To stop screen sharing, tap Stop Share > tap Stop Share.

To share your screen while using JioMeet on a computer, follow these steps.

Tap Share Screen from the meeting screen. On the next screen, you can either choose Desktop to share whatever there is on your computer screen or you can choose from the individual apps/ screens mentioned. Once you've made your choice, tap Share Screen to get started. To stop screen sharing, tap the red Stop sharing button present at the top of the meeting window.

Unfortunately, the screen sharing feature doesn't work on the Web version of JioMeet.

Advanced JioMeet features

JioMeet has only launched recently and because of that, there aren't that many features or even exclusive ones, that sets it apart from its competitors. While using JioMeet on your phone, you can tap More to access a few advanced features, and we've listed the best ones below.

By going in Meeting Settings, users can choose to Lock or Unlock a meeting. Once you've locked a meeting, more participants (apart from the ones who are already there) won't be able to join. Besides, you can also toggle on features such as play chime on entry or exit, show name of a participant when they join and mute participants on entry. From the meeting, the host can also mute all participants at once by hitting the Participants tab and selecting mute all. The computer app is pretty barebones with the only options present being the ability to chat among participants and sharing your screens. On the other hand, the web version of JioMeet swaps the screen sharing feature with recording a meeting. However, during our testing, we tried recording meetings via the Web but once we stopped the recording, the recorded clip was nowhere to be found on our computer. We hope it is fixed soon in a future version of the service.

Is JioMeet safe to use?

On JioMeet's website, the company claims that meetings on JioMeet are encrypted. However, apart from this, the company hasn't revealed any details regarding end-to-end encryption yet. Although, a quick look at the company's privacy policy reveals that the company will collect your personal data such as your name, age, gender etc along with information about the products and services you are interested in. No major privacy issues have surfaced at the time of writing.

Similarities with Zoom

We have already mentioned earlier in this article that the JioMeet app looks pretty similar to the Zoom app visually. However, when it comes to the features, all the basic ones found on the Zoom app are available on JioMeet as well, making up for similar user experience. Instead, when using Zoom, you only get 40 minutes of free video conferencing at once for up to 100 participants, but with JioMeet, there's no such time limit and the service is free for up to 100 participants. However, JioMeet is still at a very early stage and to better compete with Zoom, it still needs to add a tonne of extra features such as the ability to record meetings via the computer app, or the ability to share your screen via the web client, or changing your background.

