Technology News

IPL 2019: 5 Apps to Stay on Top of the IPL Action — or Just a Bit of Fun

, 22 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
IPL 2019: 5 Apps to Stay on Top of the IPL Action — or Just a Bit of Fun

Photo Credit: AFP

Highlights

  • IPL 2019 is scheduled from March 23 to May 12
  • You can download news apps to follow your favourite teams
  • We've also picked some cricket games you can play during IPL 2019

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 is right around the corner, which means now is a great time to download some apps to follow the tournament. IPL 2019 is one of the most popular cricket tournaments in the world. It's a T20 cricket tournament, which means each team can bat for 120 deliveries. Eight teams are participating in IPL 2019 and the tournament is scheduled to begin from March 23, 2019. IPL 2019 final is scheduled for May 12, 2019. You don't have to remember all these details as you can get in on all the fun via one of these smartphone apps.

Here are five apps you need to follow IPL 2019.

1. IPL 2019 official app
The IPL 2019 official app has everything you need to follow the cricket tournament. It has IPL 2019 official standings, links to buy tickets, match schedules, and some fun social features such as IPL selfie. It lets you select your favourite team and provides updates accordingly. This is useful if you only want information about your favourite IPL 2019 team and not other teams.

ipl 2019 official app android Cricket

Download: IPL 2019 on iOS or Android

 

2. Hotstar
Hotstar is your go-to app for watching IPL 2019. Hotstar is the official broadcaster for IPL 2019 and you can watch all of the matches live online using this app. It also has some other features such as “Watch & Play” (a prediction game) and text commentary. Hotstar costs Rs. 299 per year for the All Sports Pack that lets you watch IPL 2019.

hotstar itunes

Download: Hotstar on iOS or Android

 

3. World Cricket Championship 2
World Cricket Championship 2 is the best cricket game on smartphones at the moment. It's not the best looking cricket game out there, but its gameplay is really enjoyable. While IPL teams are not officially licensed to WCC 2, you can play T20 matches in the game with most of the players participating in IPL 2019.

wcc 2 google play

Download: World Cricket Championship 2 on iOS or Android

 

4. Ashes Cricket
Ashes Cricket sounds like a game geared towards Test cricket, but it actually allows you to play T20 matches as well. Only Australia and England players are officially licensed in this game, but you can easily create a custom tournament with your own teams and players. This will allow you to create an IPL 2019 tournament in Ashes Cricket. The game also has a menu where you can download community created tournaments and teams, where there's a good chance you'll find IPL 2019 as well.

joe root cricket 19

Download: Ashes Cricket on PC, PS4, or Xbox One

 

5. NDTV Cricket
NDTV Cricket offers ball-by-ball commentary, and up to date match coverage for all things IPL 2019 (among other cricket matches). You can even use the app's calendar alerts feature to be notified before a match begins. Whether you want a simple live scorecard or in-depth reports and analysis around IPL 2019, NDTV Cricket has it all for you.

ndtv cricket android NDTV Cricket

Download: NDTV Cricket on iOS or Android

Which is your favourite app to follow IPL 2019? Let us know via the comments.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IPL, IPL 2019, Cricket, Ashes Cricket, World Cricket Championship 2, Hotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA to Partner With 10 Startups on New Space Tech
Huawei Enjoy 9S Renders Leaked Ahead of March 25 Launch; Enjoy 9E, Huawei M5 Tablet Launching as Well
Smart TV
IPL 2019: 5 Apps to Stay on Top of the IPL Action — or Just a Bit of Fun
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Google's Inbox by Gmail Will Shut Down in Two Weeks
  2. Redmi Go to Go on Sale for First Time via Flipkart, Mi.com at 12 Noon Today
  3. Sony MP-CD1 Mobile Projector Review
  4. T-Series Finally Overtakes PewDiePie to Become the Biggest YouTube Channel
  5. Disney Now Owns Hotstar After Buying Star India as Part of $71 Billion Fox Deal
  6. Everything You Need to Know About Following IPL 2019 Online
  7. Redmi Go and Redmi Note 7 Kernel Sources Released by Xiaomi
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  9. Amazon India's Big Apple Sale Has Kicked Off With These Deals
  10. Five Apps to Stay on Top of All the IPL Action — or Just a Bit of Fun
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.