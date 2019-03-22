Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 is right around the corner, which means now is a great time to download some apps to follow the tournament. IPL 2019 is one of the most popular cricket tournaments in the world. It's a T20 cricket tournament, which means each team can bat for 120 deliveries. Eight teams are participating in IPL 2019 and the tournament is scheduled to begin from March 23, 2019. IPL 2019 final is scheduled for May 12, 2019. You don't have to remember all these details as you can get in on all the fun via one of these smartphone apps.

Here are five apps you need to follow IPL 2019.

1. IPL 2019 official app

The IPL 2019 official app has everything you need to follow the cricket tournament. It has IPL 2019 official standings, links to buy tickets, match schedules, and some fun social features such as IPL selfie. It lets you select your favourite team and provides updates accordingly. This is useful if you only want information about your favourite IPL 2019 team and not other teams.

Download: IPL 2019 on iOS or Android

2. Hotstar

Hotstar is your go-to app for watching IPL 2019. Hotstar is the official broadcaster for IPL 2019 and you can watch all of the matches live online using this app. It also has some other features such as “Watch & Play” (a prediction game) and text commentary. Hotstar costs Rs. 299 per year for the All Sports Pack that lets you watch IPL 2019.

Download: Hotstar on iOS or Android

3. World Cricket Championship 2

World Cricket Championship 2 is the best cricket game on smartphones at the moment. It's not the best looking cricket game out there, but its gameplay is really enjoyable. While IPL teams are not officially licensed to WCC 2, you can play T20 matches in the game with most of the players participating in IPL 2019.

Download: World Cricket Championship 2 on iOS or Android

4. Ashes Cricket

Ashes Cricket sounds like a game geared towards Test cricket, but it actually allows you to play T20 matches as well. Only Australia and England players are officially licensed in this game, but you can easily create a custom tournament with your own teams and players. This will allow you to create an IPL 2019 tournament in Ashes Cricket. The game also has a menu where you can download community created tournaments and teams, where there's a good chance you'll find IPL 2019 as well.

Download: Ashes Cricket on PC, PS4, or Xbox One

5. NDTV Cricket

NDTV Cricket offers ball-by-ball commentary, and up to date match coverage for all things IPL 2019 (among other cricket matches). You can even use the app's calendar alerts feature to be notified before a match begins. Whether you want a simple live scorecard or in-depth reports and analysis around IPL 2019, NDTV Cricket has it all for you.

Download: NDTV Cricket on iOS or Android

Which is your favourite app to follow IPL 2019? Let us know via the comments.

