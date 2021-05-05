With the latest iOS 14.5 update, Apple has introduced an important and controversial feature called App Tracking Transparency (ATT) that lets you block apps from tracking your online activities. Once you update your iPhone to the latest version, you will get a pop-up notification on apps asking your permission if you want to let them track your activity across other companies' apps and websites.

If you choose Allow, apps will continue collecting your data like your age, location, health information, spending habits, browsing history and much more, and sell this information to advertisers and data brokers. And, then these third parties will target you with personalized ads on websites and apps. But, if you choose the Ask App Not To Track option, apps will not have the permission to collect your data and sell it to third parties. Thus, making it difficult for brands to target you with ads.

If you can't see the new app tracking pop-ups on apps even after updating your iPhone, then you can head to Settings > Privacy > Tracking, and check if the Apps to Request to Track option is enabled.

You can also try updating to iOS 14.5.1 update, which has just been released. But, if this also does not help, this could mean, app developers, are not yet ready to show the new app tracking pop-up notification on their apps, and it may take time for them to adjust to the new privacy change.

Why is Facebook upset with this feature?

Facebook says this new App Tracking Transparency feature will hugely impact its business, as most of the iPhone users will say no to tracking. And, it gathers user's data to provide personalised ads, which in turn, support small businesses and help keep apps free. This new feature may, therefore, force businesses to turn to subscriptions and other in-app payments for revenue, and users will have to pay for apps and services that they are getting for free right now.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.