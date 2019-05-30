Technology News

Cricket World Cup 2019: How to Watch ICC World Cup Live Online Around the World

England vs South Africa is the first match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Updated: 30 May 2019 13:14 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Highlights
  • Cricket World Cup 2019 will run from May 30 to July 14
  • England vs South Africa is the first match of this ICC World Cup
  • You can catch World Cup live streaming on various apps

Cricket World Cup 2019 kicks off Thursday with the England vs South Africa match as hosts and three-time runners-up England taking on the four-time semi-finalists South Africa at The Oval in London. The ICC Cricket World Cup will go on for a month-and-a-half as all 10 teams — Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and West Indies being the other eight — playing each other to determine the winners. Well, not exactly. The top four will proceed to the semi-finals and you know how it goes then. If you aren't lucky enough to be in England, you'll be likely be tuning in to the Cricket World Cup 2019 from the living room couch — or at the office. We aren't here to judge. In fact, we are just trying to make it easier for you.

Depending on which part of the world you live in, here's how you can catch a live stream of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

How to watch Cricket World Cup 2019 in India

Hotstar has digital rights for the Cricket World Cup 2019 in several parts of the world, including India, Bhutan, Canada, Maldives, Nepal, and the US. In India, Hotstar costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 999 per year. Those are currently the only two plans available.

How to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 online in Pakistan

Both PTV Sports and SonyLIV will offer live streaming of the World Cup to those living in Pakistan.

How to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 online in Bangladesh

If you live in Bangladesh and want to catch the ICC World Cup online, you'll need Rabbithole Prime.

How to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 online in Sri Lanka

The Cricket World Cup 2019 will be streamed live on Rupavahini in Sri Lanka.

How to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 online in USA and Canada

In the US, you can get a subscription to either Hotstar or Willow TV to watch the World Cup action online. This also applies to US territories such as Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa.

In Canada, Hotstar is the sole online provider, as we said in the beginning.

How to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 online in England

Sky Go is the exclusive online broadcaster for the Cricket World Cup 2019 in England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

How to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 online in South Africa

In South Africa and several African nations, you can catch a live stream of the Cricket World Cup 2019 on SuperSport.

You can watch the Cricket World Cup 2019 live online in Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros Islands, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti , Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, St Helena, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zaire, and Zimbabwe via SuperSport.

How to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 online in Australia

Australians will need a subscription to Foxtel GO, Foxtel Now, or Kayo Sports to watch the World Cup action online.

How to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 online in New Zealand

If you're in New Zealand during the World Cup of cricket, you'll need to Sky Sports' Fan Pass to catch the cricketing action.

how to watch icc cricket world cup 2019 live online free virat kohli ms dhoni cricket world cup 2019India will be hoping to win ICC Cricket World Cup for the third time
Photo Credit: Reuters

 

How to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 online in West Indies

ESPNPlay Caribbean (Android, iPhone) is the World Cup live stream provider for those living in the Caribbean. That includes the islands of Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Tortola (British Virgin Islands), Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos.

How to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 online in Afghanistan

Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be an online provider for the Cricket World Cup 2019 in Afghanistan. At least not yet. It will be aired on Radio Television Afghanistan on TV, for what it's worth.

How to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 online in rest of the world

In Middle East and northern Africa, the live stream rights for the Cricket World Cup 2019 are with OSN Play and Wavo. This includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, West Bank, Gaza Strip, Palestine and Western Sahara.

In much of South America, ESPN Play North, ESPN Play South, and Watch ESPN Brazil will offer live stream of the Cricket World Cup 2019, depending on where you live in the continent. This includes Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Belize, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Meanwhile in continental Europe, you'll need a subscription to Yupp TV to watch World Cup action. This includes Denmark, France, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Spain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Poland, Republic of Macedonia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Gibraltar, Greece, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Cyprus, Vatican City, Georgia, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

Fox+ is the sole online broadcaster of the Cricket World Cup 2019 in China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.

Comments

