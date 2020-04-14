Virtual meetings are getting popular nowadays. While some people prefer to meet their clients offline, a large number of professionals have opted for online solutions to stay connected with their peers. At the same time, there are many schools and educational institutions that have started using video conferencing apps to connect with their students virtually. Zoom has emerged as one of the popular solutions for video conferencing. One of the reasons behind its popularity is cross-platform support. However, Zoom also offers features such as the ability to join a meeting through a Web browser and share your screen with up to 100 participants. All this makes it a compelling option against the likes of Google Hangouts Meet and Microsoft Teams.
Zoom is available for both mobile and desktop users. Participants can also connect with their Zoom meeting hosts directly from a Web browser. Further, the Zoom app lets you add up to 100 participants to a single meeting, and that number can grow further to up to 500 members using the Large Meeting add-on. Of course, in the recent past, some privacy concerns were raised that have impacted the growing success of the Zoom app globally. The development team, however, has claimed that it has started paying all its attention to enhance privacy. This could ultimately make Zoom a more robust solution for virtual meetings.
That being said, you might just be wondering how you should start with Zoom. So here, we're providing a step-by-step guide on how to use the Zoom app on your desktop. To make things easier for you, we are providing steps for both Windows and Mac devices. You can also download the latest Zoom client for your desktop directly from the official site before getting started with our tutorial.
Here's how you can join a Zoom meeting on Windows or Mac, with logging in.
Zoom also lets users join a meeting from a Web browser, instead of downloading its app on their computers. So all you need to do in such a case is just open the given link to the meeting, your browser will show you a page where you'll get a Join from your browser link. You'll then get a screen from where you just need to enter your name to join the meeting. It is important to note that the Join from your browser link is provided from the host side, and it isn't available for all meetings.
If you have a Zoom account, you can follow these steps to join a Zoom meeting. Signing in gives you more options.
A pop-up will appear on your screen that will ask you to enter the Meeting ID or Personal Link Name. You can also add your name on that screen that will be visible to the host of that meeting and other participants. Further, you can turn off the video or audio by clicking on the provided checkboxes.
The app will now connect you with the meeting.
Here're the steps to quickly host a Zoom meeting on desktop.
At any time during the meeting, you can also record your conversation or chat with the participants. The app also provides controls to mute the audio or disable video while hosting the meeting. Furthermore, You'll be able to see the number of participants in your meeting directly from the hosting screen.
To ease the experience, Zoom also has browser extensions for both Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. These extensions are useful to schedule a Zoom meeting, without using the native app. However, you'll still need to the app to participate in an existing meeting or to host a new one.
Zoom is available for as a free download, though the Basic plan that's available for free has a 40 minutes limit on group meetings. However, you can host up to 100 participants in a group meeting and can host unlimited one-to-one meetings. If you want something more, you can go with the Pro plan that increases the meeting duration limit to 24 hours and includes admin controls and features such as custom personal meeting ID and user management at $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) a month per host. Zoom also has Business and Enterprise plans for an enhanced usage. The latter gives you the ability to add up to 500 participants without requiring the Large Meeting add-on that is required in case of the Pro and Business plans.
