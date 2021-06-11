15 GB of free storage with unlimited photo backup - Google Photos is undoubtedly an excellent cloud storage service, but now it is no longer free. Any photos and videos uploaded after June 1, 2021, will now be counted towards your 15 GB of free storage quota, and once you exhaust your free storage, you will have to make a choice: either buy Google One subscription plan or switch to another cloud storage service.

If you have been uploading a ton of pictures and videos on Google Photos, then it is absolutely worth it for you to buy a Google One subscription plan, as you get 15GB of complimentary storage and much more affordable plans compared to other popular cloud storage services such as iCloud or Microsoft OneDrive that only offer 5GB of free storage.

Google Photos vs iCloud vs OneDrive storage monthly plans

The basic Google One subscription plan costs Rs. 130 per month for 100GB storage, the 200 GB storage plan is priced at Rs. 210 and the top-end 2TB storage plan value at Rs. 650. While iCloud provides 50 GB of storage at Rs. 75, 200 GB storage at Rs. 219 and lastly, 2TB storage at Rs. 749. Microsoft OneDrive, on the other hand, charges Rs. 140 per month for 100GB storage.

So, if you're looking for the most generous cloud storage service, then Google Photos still continues to be a fantastic deal. But, if you want a cloud backup service that bundles with better free storage space, then here are some of the best options for you.

Degoo

The first best alternative to Google Photos is Degoo. It has a three-tier membership plan - 100GB free storage, the Pro level that provides 500GB of storage, and the Ultimate level that offers 10TB storage. You can upload your pictures and videos easily, and get additional free storage by watching sponsored ads or even inviting friends to the app.

TeraBox or Dubox

TeraBox, earlier called Dubox, is the second-best Google Photos alternative. You can upload your hundreds of files, folders, pictures and videos, and forget about exhausting your free storage, as it offers 1TB or 1000GB of free storage, which should be enough for most of the users. The only drawback is, though you can enable automatic backup for photos for free, you need a premium membership to automatically backup videos.

Amazon Photos

Another great option is Amazon Photos, but it is not available in India and is expected to launch soon. It is the best option for Amazon Prime members, as they get free unlimited photo storage with 5GB of complimentary video storage.

Let us know in the comments section below which is your favourite cloud storage service.