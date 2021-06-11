Technology News
loading

Three Free Google Photos Alternatives That You Can Try

These services offer a generous amount of free storage.

By Ashri Khandelwal | Updated: 11 June 2021 20:23 IST
Three Free Google Photos Alternatives That You Can Try

Google Photos

Highlights
  • Google Photos continues to be a fantastic cloud storage service
  • Google One subscription plan starts at Rs. 130 per month
  • TeraBox offers 1TB of free storage

15 GB of free storage with unlimited photo backup - Google Photos is undoubtedly an excellent cloud storage service, but now it is no longer free. Any photos and videos uploaded after June 1, 2021, will now be counted towards your 15 GB of free storage quota, and once you exhaust your free storage, you will have to make a choice: either buy Google One subscription plan or switch to another cloud storage service.

If you have been uploading a ton of pictures and videos on Google Photos, then it is absolutely worth it for you to buy a Google One subscription plan, as you get 15GB of complimentary storage and much more affordable plans compared to other popular cloud storage services such as iCloud or Microsoft OneDrive that only offer 5GB of free storage.

Google Photos vs iCloud vs OneDrive storage monthly plans

The basic Google One subscription plan costs Rs. 130 per month for 100GB storage, the 200 GB storage plan is priced at Rs. 210 and the top-end 2TB storage plan value at Rs. 650. While iCloud provides 50 GB of storage at Rs. 75, 200 GB storage at Rs. 219 and lastly, 2TB storage at Rs. 749. Microsoft OneDrive, on the other hand, charges Rs. 140 per month for 100GB storage.

So, if you're looking for the most generous cloud storage service, then Google Photos still continues to be a fantastic deal. But, if you want a cloud backup service that bundles with better free storage space, then here are some of the best options for you.

Degoo

The first best alternative to Google Photos is Degoo. It has a three-tier membership plan - 100GB free storage, the Pro level that provides 500GB of storage, and the Ultimate level that offers 10TB storage. You can upload your pictures and videos easily, and get additional free storage by watching sponsored ads or even inviting friends to the app.

TeraBox or Dubox

TeraBox, earlier called Dubox, is the second-best Google Photos alternative. You can upload your hundreds of files, folders, pictures and videos, and forget about exhausting your free storage, as it offers 1TB or 1000GB of free storage, which should be enough for most of the users. The only drawback is, though you can enable automatic backup for photos for free, you need a premium membership to automatically backup videos.

Amazon Photos

Another great option is Amazon Photos, but it is not available in India and is expected to launch soon. It is the best option for Amazon Prime members, as they get free unlimited photo storage with 5GB of complimentary video storage.

Let us know in the comments section below which is your favourite cloud storage service.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google photos, degoo, amazon photos, degoo plan, cloud storage service, onedrive plan, icoud price, icloud, google photos 2021 policy
Ashri Khandelwal
Ashri Khandelwal is a video producer at Gadgets 360. She makes videos about apps, smartphones, and everything else related to technology. Besides this, she is an avid writer, a podcast enthusiast, and a music lover. When bored, she is often found binge watching Korean dramas and thinking about life and the universe. She can be reached out at AshriK@ndtv.com and social media platforms. More
Samsung Galaxy A30s, Samsung Galaxy A20 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports

Related Stories

Three Free Google Photos Alternatives That You Can Try
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  2. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T Getting OxygenOS Updates With Many Fixes
  3. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  5. Crypto Exchange WazirX Gets Show Cause Notice From Enforcement Directorate
  6. Tecno Spark 7T With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  8. Battlefield Publisher EA Says Investigating Recent Data Breach
  9. Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  10. Andromeda Galaxy Zoom-Out Video Will Leave You Awestruck
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A30s, Samsung Galaxy A20 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports
  2. Euro 2020 Schedule, Groups, Venues, and How to Watch Globally
  3. Facebook Messenger is Getting Updated With New Themes, Quick Reply Bar, More
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Red Still Struggling With February Data Breach, New Information Reveals
  5. Flexiple Co-Founder Shares NoCode Tools That Help Him Run $2-Million Startup
  6. Mi 11 Lite Flipkart Availability Confirmed as Dedicated Page Goes Live Ahead of June 22 Launch
  7. Volkswagen Plans Hourly Subscription For Self-Driving Feature
  8. Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch in India This Month
  9. Keen on Having a Robo-Dog? Unitree's Go1 Can Be Yours for $2,700
  10. Syska Bolt SW200 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring, Hand Sanitisation Reminder Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com