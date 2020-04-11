Group calling is increasingly becoming a norm amid coronavirus lockdowns. As Indians are stuck at home during the lockdown, everyone from families, friends, and even colleagues can only communicate through video and voice calls. While many group calling apps are available, Google Duo is a popular choice among users. Given the new regulation of working from home, Google Duo recently extended support for up to 12 participants in a group call. Google also revealed that it uses machine learning to improve audio quality of Duo calls on select smartphones.
In this guide, we detail how to make a Google Duo group call. We look at different platforms like Android, iPhone, and iPad, and offer a step by step guide to make it easier for you to start the conversation with your buddies. Unfortunately, while you can make regular video calls via Google Duo for Web, it does not support the group call functionality, as of yet.
How to make Google Duo groups call on Android
-
-
Select your Google account or register on Duo.
-
To create a group, swipe up in Google Duo.
-
Select the Create Group icon and select up to 11 participants.
-
Choose the contacts you want to do a group video call with, by typing their name in the search bar.
-
Once selected, click on Next, and then name the group.
-
Once you have created a group, you can hit the Start button to start the video call.
-
This group will then be accessible every time you open the Duo app and swipe up.
How to make Google Duo groups calls on iPhone or iPad
- Open Google Duo, or install it via App Store if you don't have it already.
- Register your account on the app.
- To create a group, open the Duo app, swipe up.
- Select the Create Group icon and select up to 11 participants.
- Choose the contacts you want to do a group video call with, by typing their name in the search bar.
- Once selected, click on Next, and then name the group.
- Once you have created a group, you can hit the Video Call button to start the video call.
- This group will then be accessible every time you open the Duo app and swipe up.
How to make Google Duo calls on Desktop:
- Unfortunately, as mentioned, you cannot make a group calls through Google Duo on Web.
- If you need to make a video/ voice call to one user, then just register on the browser and verify your phone number.
- Once done, your active contacts should show up in a list form, and select the contact you want to start a video/voice call with.
- Choose the Voice Call or Video Call button, and the call will start seamlessly.
