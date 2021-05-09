How to Block Sites From Sending You Notifications on Chrome

Google Chrome web browser is available for free on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. It is among the most popular web browsers because of its integration with Google, variety of extensions, and ease of use, among other benefits. Additionally, it has the ability to show notifications from different websites. A lot of websites ask for user permission to show notifications via a pop-up window when you're browsing through them. If you want to disable this pop-up asking for notification permission every time you visit a site, we have put together a step-by-step guide on how to do so.

Google Chrome has pretty much the same functions on different desktop platforms, and so disabling notifications from websites on Windows, Mac, and Linux have the same steps. They are, however, slightly different for the mobile version of Chrome and further vary for Android and iOS.

Steps to block websites from sending notifications on Chrome for desktop Open Chrome on your desktop. Click on the three dot menu on the top right next to your profile icon. Click on Settings. Scroll down to Site Settings. In Site Settings, scroll down to Notifications. You will see a toggle for “Sites can ask to send notifications.” Turn it off.

How to block websites from sending notifications on Chrome for Android

Open Chrome on your Android device. Click on the three dot menu on the top right. Tap on Settings. Scroll down to Notifications and tap on it. Scroll down to Sites and disable “All 'Sites' Notifications.”

How to block sites from sending notifications on Chrome for iOS

On your iOS or iPadOS device, open Google Chrome. Tap the More button on the bottom-right. Tap on Settings. Tap on Content Settings. Now tap on Block Pop-ups. Turn Block Pop-ups Off from here.