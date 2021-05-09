Technology News
loading

How to Block Sites From Sending You Notifications on Chrome

Chrome notifications can be easily disabled on all platforms. This will stop websites from showing notifications.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 May 2021 10:00 IST
How to Block Sites From Sending You Notifications on Chrome

Google Chrome has a search bar in the settings menu as well

Highlights
  • Google Chrome notifications on Android can be customised
  • Chrome allows you to search for various settings
  • Chrome on iOS does not get notifications

Google Chrome web browser is available for free on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. It is among the most popular web browsers because of its integration with Google, variety of extensions, and ease of use, among other benefits. Additionally, it has the ability to show notifications from different websites. A lot of websites ask for user permission to show notifications via a pop-up window when you're browsing through them. If you want to disable this pop-up asking for notification permission every time you visit a site, we have put together a step-by-step guide on how to do so.

Google Chrome has pretty much the same functions on different desktop platforms, and so disabling notifications from websites on Windows, Mac, and Linux have the same steps. They are, however, slightly different for the mobile version of Chrome and further vary for Android and iOS.

Steps to block websites from sending notifications on Chrome for desktop

  1. Open Chrome on your desktop.
  2. Click on the three dot menu on the top right next to your profile icon.
  3. Click on Settings.
  4. Scroll down to Site Settings.
  5. In Site Settings, scroll down to Notifications.
  6. You will see a toggle for “Sites can ask to send notifications.” Turn it off.

How to block websites from sending notifications on Chrome for Android 

  1. Open Chrome on your Android device. 
  2. Click on the three dot menu on the top right. 
  3. Tap on Settings
  4. Scroll down to Notifications and tap on it. 
  5. Scroll down to Sites and disable “All 'Sites' Notifications.” 

How to block sites from sending notifications on Chrome for iOS 

  1. On your iOS or iPadOS device, open Google Chrome. 
  2. Tap the More button on the bottom-right. 
  3. Tap on Settings
  4. Tap on Content Settings
  5. Now tap on Block Pop-ups
  6. Turn Block Pop-ups Off from here. 
Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Google, Google Chrome Notifications, Apple, Android
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
House of the Dragon First Look Photos Unveil Game of Thrones Prequel’s Cast in Character
Meek Mill Joins Dogecoin Bandwagon As Price Surges To All-Time High

Related Stories

How to Block Sites From Sending You Notifications on Chrome
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. CoWIN Public API Rules Revised to Discourage Third-Party Vaccine Slot Alerts
  3. Snapchat for iOS Gets Dark Mode: How to Enable It on Your iPhone
  4. Marvel’s Phase Four — Everything We Know
  5. How to Apply E-Pass for Travel During Uttar Pradesh Lockdown
  6. Stranger Things 4 Teaser Trailer Out: Watch It Here
  7. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  8. Should You Pick Mi 11 Ultra Against Other Flagship Phones in Its Segment?
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Amazon Prime Day Sale Paused in India Due to Surging COVID-19 Cases
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Celebrates Mother’s Day With Mama Love Sticker Pack: Here’s How You Can Download
  2. US FTC States Repair Restrictions Imposed by Manufacturers Impact Consumer Rights, Small Businesses
  3. This Tiny Dinosaur Hunted At Night And Could Hear Better Than An Owl
  4. Redmi Note 10S Specifications Surface as Its Amazon Landing Page Goes Live Ahead of May 13 Launch
  5. Google Will Start Automatically Enrolling Users in Two-Step-Verification (2SV) Soon
  6. Google Assistant Sings Vaccine Song to Encourage You to Get COVID-19 Jab
  7. Elon Musk Says Cryptocurrency Promising But Exercise Caution While Investing
  8. US Senator Found Driving While Pretending to Work From Home During Zoom Call: See What Gave Him Away
  9. CoWIN Gets 4-Digit Security Code to Minimise Errors for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  10. Chip Shortage: Auto Sector Urges US Congress to Help Fund Semiconductor Production
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com