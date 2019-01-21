NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Assistant Redesign Now Rolling Out, Dark Mode Could Be Coming Soon

, 21 January 2019
Google Assistant Redesign Now Rolling Out, Dark Mode Could Be Coming Soon

Google Assistant's interface now gets more rounded corners at multiple places

Highlights

  • Google Assistant is now getting a revamped UI
  • The redesign brings subtle changes, yet makes the interface unique
  • Google Assistant might receive a dark mode in the future

Google is rolling out a redesign on the Assistant app right now, bringing the controls and buttons closer together. The search giant has been reportedly testing the new design for several weeks. Although the basic functionality of Google Assistant remains the same, the revamped design does give the app a unique look and feel. Google Assistant now includes rounded corners for all the cards.

The new design brings the Panel and Explore buttons to the bottom row on the main Panel screen. The Explore button has been moved to the right-hand side while the Panel button sits on the left side. The updated Google Assistant design is rolling out to users with the latest stable version of the Google app (v8.91), 9to5Google notes.

However, there are few changes that may annoy some users. The Google Lens button and keyboard icons are very close to the microphone. When you tap the microphone icon, it takes over the Google Lens button and keyboard icons. You'll need to tap on the microphone icon again to pick Lens or keyboard.

The redesigned compact controls show up on every Assistant interface. As we mentioned, the latest stable version of the Google app (v8.91) is getting the new Google Assistant redesign, while the Assistant panel is getting rounded corners via the Google app 9.0 (currently in beta).

Apart from this, Google may be working on a dark mode for Google Assistant as well. Previous Android Q leaks had nearly confirmed a system-wide dark mode on Google's next mobile operating system release. The company is expected to update Google Assistant with a dark mode.

Google Assistant's interface has been largely white so far. The Google app in beta is now rolling out with cards that come with a black background and white text on top. To use this interface, users will need to turn on their phone's battery saver mode or if the 'Night mode' in Android Pie's developer options is turned to 'Always on'. The changes were spotted on Google app version 9.5. Since it's a beta release, it's not certain if these changes will be rolled out in the stable release.

Further reading: Google Assistant, Google
Google Assistant Redesign Now Rolling Out, Dark Mode Could Be Coming Soon
