How to Edit PDF Files for Free

Why a SoftBank Brokered Ola-Uber Merger Would Be Bad News for You
Not everyone can afford the steep subscription fee that Adobe charges for its Adobe Acrobat DC PDF editor (Rs. 12,168 per year). The app is the best in the business for editing PDF files and there’s a reason Adobe charges that kind of money for it. However, most people don’t need that level of advanced PDF editing and can make do just as easily with free PDF editing tools. If you want to edit your PDF files without paying through your nose, here’s our quick guide to help you accomplish that task.
This method works on Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, and macOS — essentially any platform you want. Note that on iOS this works best on Google Chrome, as some of the required tools don’t load properly on Safari. Follow these steps.
You can even annotate the PDF, append pages from another PDF, and move pages around using this website. PDF Escape is a great website for free PDF editing although it lacks some advanced feature such as letting you move things around on your PDF file. You’ll find it hard to adjust the position of an image on a page or to move text around. This is good for basic editing and it’s free, which should do the job for most people.
It’s easy enough to convert your PDF files to Word format online. This process works on all platforms.
After this you can open the Word file in apps such as Microsoft Word, LibreOffice Writer, or Apple’s Pages. These apps let you edit Word files and then you can export those back to PDF.
If you want to edit PDF files on your desktop or laptop, then you can use apps such as Inkscape or LibreOffice Draw. Both are free vector drawing apps that let you open and edit PDF files easily. The following steps are for editing PDF files using LibreOffice Draw.
This should help you edit PDF files easily on any platform without paying anything. If you use any other apps to get the job done for free, let us know via the comments.
For more tutorials, visit our How To section.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.