Five Free Smartphone Apps To Track TV Shows and Movies

Free apps that track TV shows and movies can be really helpful. Have you ever found yourself making a mental note of a new show or movie to stream, only to completely forget about it later on? Or missed a new episode or season of your favourite show, just because you hadn't checked one particular streaming service in a while? We've all been there and it can be really frustrating especially if you're an avid streamer.

Over the past couple of years we've seen many more video streaming services launch in India, in addition to Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar. Apple launched its Apple TV+ streaming service, Disney+ introduced its roster of shows through Hotstar, and let's not forget the long list of Indian streaming apps like Zee5, Sony Liv, etc, which offer a variety of Indian content. A lot of us have multiple subscriptions, which makes it even harder to keep up with new content being added to various services.

This is where TV tracking apps come in. These let you keep track of your favourite shows, discover new shows and movies based on your tastes, and some even notify you when a new episode or season drops. It's very convenient since you can track multiple TV shows, from different streaming services, all from one app. There's no one-size-fits-all, as each might have their own preference, but we've put together a list of what we feel are five really good ones. The best part is that they are all free. Here they are in no particular order.

1. TV Time

TV Time is a very popular app and one of our favourites in this category. The interface is clean and simple, with the homescreen simply showing you a tab for the shows you're currently watching and another for upcoming seasons. It allows you to mark what you've watched down to each episode. The app also lets you keep track of movies, both Hollywood and Bollywood, which is handy. You can leave comments for any particular episode or movie, see what your friends are watching, get notified when a new show or episode airs, and opt to receive personalised recommendations via email.

Download: Android | iOS

TV Time is available for Android and iOS

2. Hobi

Hobi is a beautifully designed app that looks slick on both Android and iOS. Hobi is purely designed for tracking TV shows. You can keep track of the progress of each show, get alerted about release dates for upcoming seasons, and also monitor stats of your TV watching habits. The premium version of the app lets you sign into multiple devices, offers advanced statistics, custom notifications, and more. However, even if you don't want to pay, the free version is still pretty good.

Download: Android | iOS

Hobi has a slick interface and a good set of features

3. Watcht

Watcht is another slick looking and extremely functional app for iOS powered by the Trakt developer community. It lets you track both TV shows and movies, search for popular shows based on genres and even check what streaming service is currently hosting your show or movie, based on your location. It even has an integrated calendar that lets you add reminders to watch shows on a certain day. There's plenty more customisation to explore if you really want to fine tune your scheduling, which is what makes this app so great.

Download: iOS

Watcht is a feature-rich app for tracking TV shows and movies

4. SeriesGuide

A popular TV tracker on Android, SeriesGuide lets you track shows and movies and can also sync with your Trakt account so you have all your watchlist and collections in one place. There's also a statistics tab that shows you how many hours you've spent watching, the number of episodes watched, and so on. This is an open source app with no ads although you can opt for an annual sponsorship to support the developer, which gets you cloud backup, additional widgets, themes, and more.

Download: Android

SeriesGuide is only available on Android

5. JustWatch

The brilliance of JustWatch, besides the slick interface, is that you can find new or popular shows based on the streaming service you use. Besides the regular ones like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, you can also add local ones such as Voot, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Alt Balaji and plenty more. The homepage shows you what others are watching, similar to the genre of shows you selected during the initial setup. No tracking app would be complete without the ability to create a personalised watchlist, which is also present.

Download: Android | iOS

JustWatch lets you filter shows based on the streaming service, which is very useful

If you don't want the app experience, then you could try some online services for tracking TV shows, which do a similar job as the apps. If you're an avid Netflix user, you could give these five Chrome extensions for Netflix a try.

If you're already using an app for tracking TV shows or movies and it's not on our list, let us know about it in the comments and why you like it.

