ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is well and truly underway but India haven't played a match yet. That changes on Wednesday when the two-time champions will plan South Africa in the eighth match of this World Cup at Southampton. The first ball in the India vs South Africa game will be bowled at 3pm IST and if you won't be in front of a TV screen, there are plenty of ways to get live score updates. While a list of television channels and OTT platforms such as Hotstar and Willow TV are providing a live stream of the tournament, there are many apps that can help you catch the action live cricket score on-the-go. Your smart devices, including Amazon Echo and Google Home, can also be used to provide you live score updates for the India vs South Africa match and the rest of the Cricket World Cup using voice commands.

To recall, in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, apart from India and South Africa, eight other teams are showing off their skills on the field. The month-and-a-half-long ICC Cricket World Cup is being played at 11 venues across England and Wales. Semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham, with the final scheduled at Lord's on July 14.

Here's a list of apps and services that you can use to check live scores during the India vs. South Africa match and the rest of the Cricket World Cup 2019.

How to Watch Cricket World Cup 2019 on Mobile and PC

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live score updates via apps

NDTV Cricket app

For all cricket-related buzz and updates, including the India vs South Africa game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup 2019, you can download our in-house NDTV Cricket app that provides live scores along with latest news, photos, and stats. The app is also capable of providing ball-by-ball commentary and live scores via push notifications. Furthermore, you have the option to select your favourite teams and type of alerts to receive on-the-go updates during World Cup matches.

Download: Android | iOS

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 app

For users who're looking for an official solution to stick to the ongoing cricket season, International Cricket Council (ICC) has the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on both Android and iOS platforms. The app provides news, previews, highlights, interviews, and, of course, live ball-by-ball updates. You can also check fixtures, results, and venue information and watch video highlights. Moreover, the app supports not just English but also Hindi, Bengali, and Urdu.

Download: Android | iOS

Cricbuzz

Cricbuzz is one of the popular options if you are looking to get extensive coverage during this Cricket World Cup. The app is touted to provide live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary, and the ability to share scores of your favourite team with friends. Indian Languages that the app supports Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Download: Android | iOS

ESPNCricinfo

To catch fresh updates from the India v South Africa game and the rest of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches, ESPNCricinfo can also be a handy solution. The app provides live cricket scores and lets you create a personalised feed to get a tailor-made experience on your smartphone. It also provides daily cricket news, videos, and expert opinions.

Download: Android | iOS

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live score updates via other services

If you don't want to check for live cricket scores via the apps installed on your phones and want to catch the cricket action live in a smarter world, there are plenty of services that provide you with the latest updates through smart speakers, displays, and smartphones.

Amazon Alexa

You can use Amazon Alexa on your smart speaker, smart display, or smartphone to get live cricket scores using your voice commands. You simply need to say, "Alexa, what's the current Cricket World Cup score?" or simply "Alexa, live cricket score" to get live score of the India vs South Africa cricket match and other ICC World Cup 2019 matches The voice assistant will provide you with live cricket scores. You can also say "Alexa, next Cricket World Cup match" to check the match schedule either from your Amazon Echo speaker or directly on your smartphone.

Google Assistant

If you don't have an Amazon Echo device but a Google Home speaker or Google Home Hub display, you can leverage Google Assistant to get the latest cricket updates. You can also access Google Assistant on your smartphone to check live scores and match schedules.

All you need is to say "Hey Google" or "OK Google" on your device and then ask "What's the live cricket score?," "When is the next cricket match?," or "Which team is playing the cricket right now?" Google Assistant will provide you with the appropriate information.

Google Search

For the ones who want to know the easiest and the simplest way to check live scores during the Cricket World Cup 2019, Google is the one-stop answer. You just need to write "live cricket score" on the search bar to get the all the latest updates in real time. You can also tap the News tab from the search results to check all the breaking news from the field. Similarly, you can hit the Table tab to see the ongoing performance of all the 10 teams throughout this tournament. Google has also introduced a dedicated doodle to provide you all the updates just at one click.