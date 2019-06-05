India vs South Africa cricket match, India's first in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, is being played at Southampton on Wednesday. South Africa will be under pressure in today's match, having lost their opening two World Cup games, while India will want to make a good start at the tournament. Neutrals, though, will be hoping for a close contest, with many one-sided encounters already in the tournament so far. India will have a full squad to choose from, while South Africa have some selection issues to deal with after star bowler Dale Steyn was ruled out of the Cricket World Cup 2019. While it's still early in the tournament, it's safe to say the India vs South Africa match is must-win for the Porteas. We've also shared how you can get 2019 Cricket World Cup live score updates, in another article.

The ICC Cricket World Cup will go on for a month-and-a-half as all 10 teams — Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and West Indies being the other eight — playing each other to determine the winners.

Well, not exactly. The top four will proceed to the semi-finals and you know how it goes then. If you aren't lucky enough to be in England, you'll be likely be tuning in to the Pakistan vs West Indies game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup 2019 from the living room couch — or at the office. We aren't here to judge. In fact, we are just trying to make it easier for you.

Depending on which part of the world you live in, here's how you can catch a live stream New Zealand vs Sri Lanka game and the rest of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

How to watch live cricket World Cup 2019 in India

Hotstar has digital rights for the Cricket World Cup 2019 in several parts of the world, including India, Bhutan, Canada, Maldives, Nepal, and the US. In India, Hotstar costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 999 per year. Those are currently the only two plans available.

How to watch live cricket World Cup 2019 in Pakistan

Both PTV Sports and SonyLIV will offer live streaming of the World Cup to those living in Pakistan.

How to watch live cricket World Cup 2019 in Bangladesh

If you live in Bangladesh and want to catch the ICC World Cup online, you'll need Rabbithole Prime.

How to watch live cricket World Cup 2019 in Sri Lanka

The Cricket World Cup 2019 will be streamed live on Rupavahini in Sri Lanka.

How to watch live cricket World Cup 2019 in USA and Canada

In the US, you can get a subscription to either Hotstar or Willow TV to watch the World Cup action online. This also applies to US territories such as Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa.

In Canada, Hotstar is the sole online provider, as we said in the beginning.

Use These Apps for ICC Cricket World Cup Live Scores

How to watch live streaming of World Cup 2019 in England

Sky Go is the exclusive online broadcaster for the Cricket World Cup 2019 in England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

How to watch live streaming of World Cup 2019 in South Africa

In South Africa and several African nations, you can catch a live stream of the Cricket World Cup 2019 on SuperSport.

You can watch the Cricket World Cup 2019 live online in Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros Islands, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti , Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, St Helena, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zaire, and Zimbabwe via SuperSport.

How to watch live streaming of World Cup 2019 in Australia

Australians will need a subscription to Foxtel GO, Foxtel Now, or Kayo Sports to watch the World Cup action online.

How to watch live streaming of World Cup 2019 in New Zealand

If you're in New Zealand during the World Cup of cricket, you'll need to Sky Sports' Fan Pass to catch the cricketing action.

India will be hoping to win ICC Cricket World Cup for the third time

Photo Credit: Reuters

How to watch live telecast of World Cup 2019 in West Indies

ESPNPlay Caribbean (Android, iPhone) is the World Cup live stream provider for those living in the Caribbean. That includes the islands of Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Tortola (British Virgin Islands), Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos.

How to watch live telecast of World Cup 2019 in Afghanistan

Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be an online provider for the Cricket World Cup 2019 in Afghanistan. At least not yet. It will be aired on Radio Television Afghanistan on TV, for what it's worth.

How to watch live telecast of World Cup 2019 in rest of the world

In Middle East and northern Africa, the live stream rights for the Cricket World Cup 2019 are with OSN Play and Wavo. This includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, West Bank, Gaza Strip, Palestine and Western Sahara.

In much of South America, ESPN Play North, ESPN Play South, and Watch ESPN Brazil will offer live stream of the Cricket World Cup 2019, depending on where you live in the continent. This includes Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Belize, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Meanwhile in continental Europe, you'll need a subscription to Yupp TV to watch World Cup action. This includes Denmark, France, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Spain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Poland, Republic of Macedonia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Gibraltar, Greece, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Cyprus, Vatican City, Georgia, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

Fox+ is the sole online broadcaster of the Cricket World Cup 2019 in China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.