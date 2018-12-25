Merry Christmas! The year is about to end and app developers are offering discounts on some of their apps on Android and iOS. The deals are largely a part of ongoing Christmas promotions all across. It's a chance you don't want to miss as some of the coolest apps and games are a part of the sale. We've picked out some of the best deals available on Android and iOS apps right now. The prices will go back to normal once these Christmas promotions are over so don't waste a lot of time thinking. It's a good time to grab your favourite apps in case you were on the fence purely because of the pricing.

1. Nova Launcher Prime (Android)

Nova Launcher Prime is a premium version of the good old Nova Launcher that's been around for a long time now. It's probably one of the best launchers available right now. A lot of Android users prefer to install it the moment they start using a new Android phone. The launcher offers users with a number of customisable options to ensure their phone looks like the way you want. Nova Launcher Prime is currently available at Rs. 10 (usually Rs. 99) on the Play Store.

Download

2. 7 Minute Workout Pro (Android)

While researchers continue to debate whether the whole 7-minute-workout concept works or not, those who cannot find the time to spend hours at a gym swear by it. 7 Minute Workout Pro is currently down to Rs. 75 (usually Rs. 350) on the Play Store. The app offers enough features to keep you going on your daily fitness regime with daily motivation, achievements, and an activity log. At the end of the day, it's up to you if you want to use the app to stay fit.

Download

3. Fantastical 2 (iOS)

Fantastical 2 for the iPhone is currently down to Rs. 159 (usually Rs. 400). It's the only calendar app you need in case the default Calendar app on iOS doesn't work for you. Fantastic 2 has a lot of useful features that make it easier to manage your schedule on a daily basis. If you use a Mac you can pair your purchase with the Mac app as well.

Download

4. Moon+ Reader Pro (Android)

Moon+ Reader Pro is on sale at the Play Store right now. The app is available at Rs. 200 (usually Rs. 430) until January 4, 2019. If you read a lot of books on your Android device, this is a powerful app you could use. It offers a large number of themes, custom gestures, and support for a large number of ebook formats.

Download

5. Reigns: Game of Thrones (Android and iOS)

Reigns: Game of Thrones is currently available for as low as Rs. 159 on the App Store and Rs. 160 on the Play Store. The game offers interesting gameplay where you're supposed to mainly swipe left and right to make decisions, much like Tinder.

Download: iOS | Android

6. Network Analyzer Pro (Android)

Network Analyzer Pro helps you diagnose Wi-Fi issues so if you've been running into a bunch of those, this app could be a lifesaver. The app offers a bunch of network-related features such as Wi-Fi signal strength checker, LAN scanner, test network connections made by apps, and more. Network Analyzer Pro is currently down to Rs. 80 (usually Rs. 290) on the Play Store.

Download

7. Sid Meier's Civilization 6 (iOS)

Sid Meier's Civilization 6 arrived on the iPhone in October this year. Although the game is free to download, an in-app purchase is needed to play the entire game. You can grab it right now at just Rs. 1,199 (usually Rs. 4,699). In case you're new, you can use the 60-turn trial that lets you pick any leader and try any map so you know if you should buy the whole game or not. Currently, several in-app purchase-based expansion packs are also available for free.

Download

8. The Room Three (Android and iOS)

The Room Three is currently down to Rs. 180 (usually Rs. 270) on the Play Store and Rs. 159 (usually Rs. 318) on the App Store. It is a physical puzzle game that's easy to get started and then gets highly addictive. If you've played the first two games, you probably already tried the third one already, but if you haven't tried any yet, you could give this one a shot.

Download: Android| iOS

9. Baldur's Gate (iOS)

Baldur's Gate is also down to Rs. 159 on the App Store right now. Although this is a universal app, the game is optimized for tablets and is recommended for larger displays. Apart from the initial price, there are a few in-app purchases available as well. If you're into role-playing games, this one is a must-buy.

Download

10. Truecaller Premium (Android)

Truecaller is quite popular in India, given the amount of spam we receive on our mobiles phones daily. However, you pay for the free app with your personal information. If you're a heavy user, the premium in-app purchase-based subscription is currently available at 25 percent less than its usual selling price as a part of an ongoing promotion on the Play Store. The premium subscription offers the ability to record calls, see who viewed your profile, and an ad-free experience.

Download

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.