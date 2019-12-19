Technology News
loading

From Instagram to TikTok: Indians Wage Online Battle Against Citizenship Act

Tens of thousands of Indians have protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), with students at the forefront.

By | Updated: 19 December 2019 11:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
From Instagram to TikTok: Indians Wage Online Battle Against Citizenship Act

Users say they can't control who views or shares their pictures or videos on WhatsApp

Highlights
  • Social media users pick TikTok, Instagram over WhatsApp, Twitter
  • Instagram preferred as it allows protection against the online harassment
  • Critics say that the new citizenship law is biased against Muslims

As protests rage across Indian universities against a new citizenship law, students have taken to social media to wage battle online and teach people how to organise demonstrations.

Instagram is popular with some because it can be used to share pictures and video, while its settings allow protection against the online harassment that users can suffer on other platforms.

"I don't like Twitter because each time I open it I see so much hate," said Abdul Rehman, 22, an engineering student at New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University.

"There is no way to control who is viewing or sharing my pictures or videos on WhatsApp and most of my audience is not on Facebook."

Tens of thousands of Indians have protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), with students at the forefront.

Approved by India's president last week, the law paves the way for minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to get Indian citizenship, but critics say it is biased against Muslims.

One protest on Sunday culminated in police storming the Jamia Millia Islamia University, leaving some 200 injured.

Current and former students have taken to Instagram, a photo and video sharing platform known for lifestyle content, to express their disapproval.

"We millennials are always active on Instagram," said Islam Mirza, who completed a masters in business administration at Jamia earlier this year. "Whether it is to call off the protest, whether it is to organise the protests, whether it is to instruct students what to do or what not to do to help keep the protests peaceful, we use Instagram as a messenger."

Many also use the platform to educate others about what they see as potential concerns with the new legislation.

While Facebook and its messenger WhatsApp are also being used to drive conversations about the CAA and protests, over half a dozen students from Jamia said Instagram was their preferred choice of social media.

Avoiding hate Privacy settings on Instagram offer an escape from trolling or online harassment on platforms such as Twitter, said Torsha Sarkar, a policy officer at the Centre for Internet and Society in Bengaluru.

The active presence of film, music and fashion celebrities on Instagram also makes it an appealing platform for young users to post pictures and videos for all to see, unlike Facebook or WhatsApp where conversations are largely private or among a user's close social circle.

It's not all one-way traffic though. Many are using social media to support the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chinese firm ByteDance's TikTok, which allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, is also being used to voice opposition to the citizenship law.

A video posted by user @monuqureshi142 shows two women, one dressed in a white jumper and blue jeans, the other in a burqa, shouting slogans to a cheering crowd of hundreds outside Jamia University's main gate.

The soundtrack is dubbed over by a male voice rapping in Hindi.

"They malign us when we speak of our rights, the government and police feign ignorance from it all ... Unite, listen Muslims now all of you unite."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, Facebook, ByteDance
Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro Leak-Based Renders Emerge, Tipping Key Design Details
Huawei P Smart Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

From Instagram to TikTok: Indians Wage Online Battle Against Citizenship Act
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 7 Duo May Soon Get MIUI 11 Update Based on Android 10
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Begins: OnePlus 7T, Redmi K20 Pro Discounts, and More
  3. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  6. Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India
  7. Huawei P Smart Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched
  8. Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 9 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Tipped to Launch in Q1 2020
  10. The Best Smartphones of 2019 – Highest Review Scores of the Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Buys Cloud Gaming Company PlayGiga for Undisclosed Amount
  2. Realme X2 First Sale in India Tomorrow: Check Price, Bank Offers, Discount, and Features
  3. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Begins: Price Cuts on OnePlus 7T, Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, and More Offers
  4. Huawei P Smart Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Xiaomi Announces No. 1 Mi Fan Sale With Discounts, Deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and More Offers
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update May Soon Roll Out: Report
  7. Redmi 9 Leak Claims It Will Launch With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC in Q1 2020
  8. Amazon Publishes French Tax Returns After Accusations of Underpayment
  9. Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro Leak-Based Renders Emerge, Tipping Key Design Details
  10. JioSaavn App Reaches Amazon Fire TV Stick With a Collection of Over 45 Million Songs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.