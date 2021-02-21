Technology News
Best Video Editor Apps for Android: InShot, PowerDirector, Quik, and More

InShot is easy to use, lets you stitch multiple photos and videos together, trim them, and create transitions.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 February 2021 09:30 IST
PowerDirector subscription starts at Rs. 450 per month, and is Rs. 3,050 for the whole year

Highlights
  • Quick by GoPro does most of the editing work for you
  • KineMaster subscription starts from Rs. 249 per month
  • InShot subscription is the cheapest, starting at Rs. 190 per month

Video editing apps are now becoming increasingly popular, and the Google Play store has some of the best video editing apps for Android that you can find on mobile devices. These are especially popular among millennials who love uploading reels and creative videos on social media. Video editing apps of today give you several tools to stitch multiple videos together, create seamless transitions, add music, and edit out unwanted footage. Earlier, all of this was possible only through premium software like Adobe Premier Pro and Final Cut Pro, which are expensive to buy and require heavily loaded PCs to run smoothly. Now, thanks to the app revolution, there are several video editing apps that offer varied editing tools, some for free, and some at a premium subscription.

We have compiled a list of the five best video editing apps for Android users that are free to download. These apps have been collated by skimming through the top video editing apps list on Google Play store and seeing the ‘Editors' Choice' recommendations. Here are the best video editor apps for Android users.

Video Editor & Video Maker – InShot

This app is on the top spot in the top free photography list on Google Play and is also the top recommendation by Google Play editors. InShot is easy to use, lets you stitch multiple photos and videos together, trim them, create transitions from one shot to another, and add text and stickers as well. This app also offers a premium subscription that is priced at Rs. 190 per month, Rs. 650 for the whole year, and Rs. 1,950 for a one-time purchase. The subscription offers users access to all paid transitions, effects, stickers and more.

Download on Google Play store: Video Editor & Video Maker – InShot

PowerDirector – Video Editor App

PowerDirector is also on the Editors' Choice list for the best video editing apps for Android users, and it's free to install. The interface of PowerDirector is somewhat similar to Adobe Premier Pro with a window pane that shows your edits, and a big bar at the bottom that lets you move and adjust your footage. It allows you to add text, graphics, and more on top of your videos, and the premium subscription unlocks a host of features like access to stock videos, photos, and music tracks. It lets you remove the PowerDirector watermark as well. The subscription starts at Rs. 450 per month, Rs. 900 for a quarter, and Rs. 3,050 for the whole year.

Download on Google Play store: PowerDirector

Quik – Free Video Editor

Quik by GoPro is a free video editing software that does most of the work for you. It creates a stylised video based on the photos and videos you select and adds music in the background. It gives you video options like Grammy, Action, Boxed, Lapse, Slice, Over, and more to choose from. Each of these modes offer different text format, different music, and different transitions. You can choose which one you prefer and save it easily. Quik also offers users the option to highlight specific moments from a long video and make a shorter video with music from it. This is available as a free download.

Download on Google Play store: Quik

KineMaster

KineMaster sits in the third position in the list of top free video players and editors on the Google Play store. The app allows users to add and combine multiple layers of video, images, stickers, special effects, text, and even handwriting. It offers colour adjustment tools and enables users to reverse their videos. There are different colour filters to choose from and KineMaster also allows to trim, splice, and crop videos. KineMaster Premium allows users to remove the watermark and unlocks professional tool presets. It also grants access to the KineMaster Asset Store that hosts a lot of media content. The subscription starts from Rs. 249 per month and goes up to Rs. 1,299 for the whole year.

Download on Google Play store: KineMaster

Vita

Vita is also home to a host of tools and presets that lets you edit videos easily. It's good for those who are new to video editing as the options are easily accessible and simple to understand. It lets users export videos in full-HD quality, speed up the video, and also add slow motion effect. Filters like dreamy glitch, glitter, and bling allow users to elevate their bland footage. There's also a rich music library that offers melody for the footage. This app is free to download.

Download on Google Play store: Vita

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala
