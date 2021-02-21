Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps Features
  • Best Photo Editor Apps for iPhone: From Adobe Lightroom to VSCO, Which One Should You Pick?

Best Photo Editor Apps for iPhone: From Adobe Lightroom to VSCO, Which One Should You Pick?

We list the photo editor apps that let you not just improve but beautify your photos on the iPhone.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 February 2021 08:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Best Photo Editor Apps for iPhone: From Adobe Lightroom to VSCO, Which One Should You Pick?

Photo Credit: Pexels

You don’t need to have any prior editing skills to make your photos appealing and attractive

Highlights
  • Adobe Lightroom provides you with preset filters and tools
  • Snapseed offers photo editing without any subscription
  • Google Photos is a simple yet powerful editing app on iPhone

What are the best photo editing apps for iPhones? Have you clicked a few photos and are now searching for the best photo editor app for your iPhone to make them look artistic and professional? We have compiled a list of the best photo editor apps that you should check out today. Instead of picking just any photo editor app, the list is based on top charts on the App Store. This means that you can choose from some of the best photo editor apps for iPhone that have already been tested by users.

Best photo editor apps for iPhone

Before beginning with our list of best photo editor apps for iPhone, it is important to highlight that while all these apps are available for free download through the App Store, some of them have in-app purchases. We have also created a list of best photo editor apps for Android devices. So, do check that out if you have an Android phone.

Adobe Lightroom

The first name we would like to call out amongst the best photo editor apps for iPhone is Adobe Lightroom. The app offers you most of the professional editing tools that the software offers for desktops users. You need to sign-up on the Lightroom using your existing Adobe, Facebook, or Google account or using the Sign In with Apple feature to begin using the available tools. Once signed in, you'll find basic tools such as the crop and rotate tools, as well as some complicated ones like colour and light slider tools. You can also access preset filters such as Natural, Bright, High Contrast, High Contrast and Detail, and Vivid, among others. The Lightroom app also includes profiles such as Basic, Artistic, B&W, and Modern to let you enhance your image without much effort.

If you don't mind paying for some extra features, you can go for the Lightroom Premium subscription that is available at Rs. 369 a month after a seven-day free trial. The subscription will unlock features including selective adjustments, healing brush, and geometric slider tools to uplift your photos. Once subscribed, you can also sync your edits across devices.

Download: Adobe Lightroom

Snapseed

If you don't want to pay but are keen on getting an extensive photo editor app on your iPhone, you can download Google's Snapseed. It offers tools to adjust details, curves, white balance, and tonal contrast in your photos. You can also use the auto adjusted feature to adjust colours and other details of your photos automatically. The Snapseed app also includes tools such as healing and brush to improve your shots. Further, there are filters such as Smooth, Portrait, Pop, Fine Art, and Silhouette to transform your photos.

Snapseed lets you open your images in both JPG and RAW formats. You can also export your RAW photos as JPGs or PNGs. It is also worth mentioning that unlike Adobe Lightroom, you don't need to sign in to use the Snapseed app.

Download: Snapseed

VSCO: Photo & Video Editor

VSCO: Photo & Video Editor is another photo editor app for iPhone worth trying out. It comes with a list of 10 free preset filters that you can apply to your photos to make them look attractive. You can also use tools such as crop and skew, contrast, and sharpen to fix your photos. The VSCO app additionally includes tools to adjust white balance and skin tone. It also lets you transform any of your new photos into a vintage shot. The VSCO app offers optional video editing in addition to photo editing.

You need to sign up or sign in using your Google or Facebook account, phone number, or email ID to begin with the VASCO app. You can also sign in using the Sign In with Apple option. The app also comes with a membership that is Rs. 1,699 a year (or Rs. 141 a month) after a seven-day free trial. It brings access to over 200 preset filters, montage and video editing, and exclusive educational content for budding photo and video editors.

Download: VSCO: Photo & Video Editor

PicsArt Photo & Video Editor

Similar to VSCO, PicsArt Photo & Video Editor is another popular editor app for iPhone that lets you edit your photos with a list of tools and preset features. The app lets you beautify your photos by smoothing their tones, fixing their colours, and adjusting their frames. You can also use preloaded tools to change hair and eye colour and even whitening teeth. Further, the PicsArt app lets you add an artificial lens flare or a shape mask to your photos. You can also add things like a callout action or a frame to your photo to make it distinct. PicsArt also includes the ability to create collages of your photos in different styles. You can also edit videos — alongside editing your photos.

Just like Adobe Lightroom and VSCO, PicsArt Photo & Video Editor comes with a paid subscription that is called PicsArt Gold. It is available at Rs. 1,849 a year (or Rs. 399 a month) in addition to a seven-day free trial. Once subscribed, you'll be able to use features such as object removal and several new filters.

Download: PicsArt Photo & Video Editor

Google Photos

The last but not the least in our list of best photo editor apps for iPhone is Google Photos. It carries tools that let you adjust parameters such as exposure, contrast, whites, highlights, shadows, and blacks in your photos. You can also use the Vignette and Pop sliders to add some dramatic effect to your shots. Google Photos also lets you adjust saturation, warmth, tint, and skin tone. Further, there are various filters to bring new effects to your simple photos. You can also use the crop tool on the Google Photos app to crop and adjust the frame of your photos. There is also an auto option that makes specific adjustments automatically to enhance the subjects appearing in your shots.

Google Photos is available for free download and, unlike some other apps, it doesn't require any membership. It also automatically saves your edited shots to the cloud — helping you to access them from anywhere. However, you will be required to get a Google One membership in case you consume the given 15GB quota post June 1.

Download: Google Photos

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best photo editor apps iPhone, best photo editor apps, photo editor apps, Adobe Lightroom, Lightroom, Adobe, Snapseed, VSCO, PicsArt Photo and Video Editor, PicsArt, Google Photos
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Specifications and Colour Options Surface Online
Google Fires AI Ethics Lead Margaret Mitchell After Timnit Gebru as Dispute Over Research Grows
Best Photo Editor Apps for iPhone: From Adobe Lightroom to VSCO, Which One Should You Pick?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 30A Key Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Variants’ Specifications and Colour Options Surface Online
  3. OnePlus 9 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured March Launch
  4. Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  5. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Key Specifications Leak Online
  6. Vivo S9e Smartphone Price, Specifications Leak
  7. Mars Rover Beams Back Selfie from Moment Before Landing
  8. Moto E7 Power With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  9. Redmi 9 Power Gets a Higher RAM Variant in India
  10. Realme Buds Air 2 Key Features Teased Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Drivers Entitled to Paid Holidays, Minimum Wage, Says UK Top Court in Landmark Ruling
  2. Vivo S9e Price and Specifications Leak, Dimensity 820 SoC Tipped
  3. Apple Supplier Foxconn Says 'Limited Impact' Expected from Chip Shortage
  4. Realme Narzo 30A Tipped to Come With Helio G85 SoC, Android 10 via Geekbench
  5. YouTube Android App Gets 4K HDR Streaming Support
  6. Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM Variant India Launch Soon, Price Tipped
  7. Realme Buds Air 2 Teased to Come With 25-Hour Battery Life, 25dB ANC Ahead of India Launch
  8. Facebook Starts Blocking Sensitive Medical Data Shared by Apps Over Privacy Concerns
  9. Passport Services Integrated With DigiLocker for Paperless Documentation
  10. Twitter to Continue Allowing Posts From Anonymous Accounts Amid Pressure from Premier League Stars Over Abuse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com