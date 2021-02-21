What are the best photo editing apps on Android phones? Google Play store is filled with several photo editor apps that help edit our photos, make collages, and create custom designs. Thanks to these apps, users can now add text to their photos, insert filters to change the mood of the image, and tweak colour, saturation, and contrast. While there are a host of photo editing apps out there for Android users, we pick the best ones based on Google Play rankings and Editor's Choice. Some of our top picks include Lightroom and Snapdseed.

We have made a list of five of the most popular and well known photo editor apps for Android users. While all of these apps are available as a free download on Google Play store, some of them come with in-app purchases to unlock premium features. Here are the best photo editor apps for Android.

Adobe Lightroom

Adobe Lightroom is an easy to use photo editing app that allows users to change the shadows, whites, blacks, and highlights of an image. It also lets you improve the white balance, the temperature, tint, and vibrancy of the photo. Users can tweak the hue, saturation, and luminance. Premium subscription of Lightroom comes at Rs. 170 per month and Rs. 1,700 for the annual subscription. Paid users get access to features like the healing brush that lets you remove objects from your photo, and selective adjustments that lets you tweak any part of the photo with your finger or stylus to apply enhancements accurately. Premium subscription also enables raw photo editing.

Download on Google Play store: Adobe Lightroom

Snapseed

The Snapdseed photo editing app is offered by Google and it has a lot of pre-set filters to choose from, including vintage, noir, and grunge filters. There's also the healing option to remove objects from the photo, and it is available for free .A host of other editing options include tuning, white balance, selective adjustments, glamour glow, and lens blur. It also opens RAW files.

Download on Google Play store: Snapseed

PicsArt

PicsArt Photo Editor app ranks number two in the top free photography apps on Google Play store. This app offers a huge variety of filters to choose from, remove objects, retouch photos, offers access to a wide variety of free images and supports over 200+ aesthetic fonts to choose from. It also allows you to make collages with different kind of preset grids or freestyle collage tools. Users can also make stickers on PicsArt and there is PicsArt Gold subscription for users who want acess o exclusive content all the time.

Download on Google Play store: PicsArt

B612

B612 – Beauty and Filter Camera app sits right below PicsArt in the top free photography apps list on Google Play Store. The app recently touched 1 billion downloads worldwide and over 150 million downloads are from India itself. The app is said to have 30 million active users on a monthly basis. It allows users to take photos and videos in various styles, and allows users to create digital graffiti. B612 is also equipped with a wide range of editing tools and built-in AR applications to create unique content.

Download on Google Play store: B612

Adobe Photoshop Express

This app is essentially a toned-down and easy-to-use mobile version of Adobe Photoshop that is widely used by photographers to edit professional photos. It has over 60 filters to choose from and has blend effects to add creative textures and overlays to your photos. It offers a Dehaze feature that allows removing atmospheric haze and fog from photos. There's also a reduce luminance slider to adjust grain and noise in photos, and Photoshop Express offers a range of preset tech styles to create memes, add captions, and more. The app also offers perspective correction, blur, split tone, and collage making editing tools.

Download on Google Play store: Adobe Photoshop Express

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.