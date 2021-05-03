Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps Features
  • Best Free Android Apps [May 2021]: Animate Your Stories in a Click, Tinder for Movies and Other Exciting Apps

Best Free Android Apps [May 2021]: Animate Your Stories in a Click, Tinder for Movies and Other Exciting Apps

Is it getting hard to track the number of TV shows or movies you’ve been watching? TV Time might be of help to you.

By Robin John | Updated: 3 May 2021 10:22 IST
Best Free Android Apps [May 2021]: Animate Your Stories in a Click, Tinder for Movies and Other Exciting Apps

Photo Credit: Robin John

TV Time keeps you up to date about all the latest shows and movies.

Highlights
  • Netflip allows you to swipe right or left on a movie
  • TV Time helps you keep track of the latest TV shows and movies
  • Animated Stories brings out your creativity for Instagram stories.

Looking for new apps and trying them out is a fun affair, and I've found five more of these which I believe will be very useful for you if you are someone who is trying to be more creative on Instagram or someone who is a big movie and TV show enthusiast. 

1. Netflip

If you and your partner are having trouble deciding which movie or TV show you want to watch before you go to sleep. Well, Netflip is an app that can help you tackle that problem. Basically, it is Tinder for movies.

Similar to any dating app, you can swipe right or left on any movie to select what you want to watch. If you and your partner both swipe right on the same movie, the app sends out a notification saying that it's a match.

It even allows you to watch the trailer before actually starting the movie. You can even select the streaming services you'd want to watch the movie on.

2. TV Time:

This is by far the best app for movie buffs and TV show enthusiasts who watch a number of movies and episodes. The app helps you keep track of what you're watching since many, can't remember the episode they were last on.

Well, TV Time can help you with that. You can select the movies and TV shows you've watched and the UI is pleasing and straightforward. After you've added the TV shows you are currently watching, you can tick mark the episodes you've finished watching and can even review and rate the episodes.

Also, you can talk with fellow TV show fans and discuss various plots, and even your personal theories in the community section. The app also displays the streaming platforms the movie and TV shows are available on.

3. Article Reader:

If you are someone who enjoys reading articles online and also would like to save those, then this app will be of great help to you. You can download a particular article and save it to the collection.

After opening up the article on your browser, click on 'Share' and here choose to open with the Article Reader. It downloads the entire web page and even downloads images on it. You can then change the colour of the page, change the font and screen brightness according to your liking.

You can even let the inbuilt text-to-voice assistant in the app narrate the entire article to you. This app is helpful if you like to read articles on the go and don't have a proper internet connection.

4. Animated Stories :

Ever since the pandemic started, people have been spending half of their time on smartphones, especially, on social media. Many people are using Instagram to spend time, create content and connect with people all over the world. Instagram Stories is one way to reach a large audience and as you know, first impressions last.

So, people are trying to be very unique and bring out their creativity in their stories and posts. Animated stories is an app that will help you with just that. There are ample amounts of templates that are pleasing to the eye.

All these templates are animated, you just have to import your photo or footage and if needed, you can even add some text. You can even tweak around with the transitions and once you are done, you can upload the story straight to Instagram from the app. As simple as that.

5. Mark:

It's not every day that you find an app so helpful that you download it on every device you own. We take thousands of screenshots, we then share them with our friends or the people concerned. But what happens once that is done? Well, the screenshots get piled up in your gallery app waiting for them to be deleted or for them to be sent again. But, unfortunately, that day never comes.

What if I told you there is an app that will delete the screenshot minutes after you've taken it? I know, right? Goosebumps. Well, Mark here does just that. As soon as you take a screenshot, the app sends you a notification asking whether you want to delete the screenshot or keep it. If you choose to delete it, depending on the settings you've applied in the app, the photo will be deleted in one minute, five minutes, ten minutes or so.

Which is your favourite free Android app? Let us know via the comments.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Apps, Netflip, TV Time, Mark, Animated Stories, Article Reader, Free Android Apps That You Must Try in May 2021, Free Android Apps For May 2021, Must Try Free Android Apps, Best Free Android Apps You Should Download, Best Free Android Apps 2021
Robin John
Robin John is a video editor at Gadgets 360, who also loves to write about tech and to express his opinion on various aspects of technology. At work Robin is trying his best not to crash Premiere Pro, and once he is done with work, you can find him playing video games, or sports such as football and cricket. He's a geek who still sometimes misses the headphone jack. According to him, physical fingerprint sensor > in-display sensor. Got any feedback/tips? Write to robinj@ndtv.com ...More
Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Teased to Pack 5,065mAh Battery, 67W Fast Charging Support
Tecno Spark 7 Pro With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Best Free Android Apps [May 2021]: Animate Your Stories in a Click, Tinder for Movies and Other Exciting Apps
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency Mining Will Void SSD Warranty, Warns Manufacturer
  2. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  3. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  4. China’s Social Media Posts Mock India Over COVID-19 Crisis
  5. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  6. SpaceX Dragon Capsule With International Space Station Astronauts Returns Safely
  7. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  8. NASA Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Given New Scouting Mission: Details Here
  9. PUBG Lite Will Not Be Playable Anymore Starting Today, April 29
  10. From Lucifer to Army of the Dead, What to Watch in May
#Latest Stories
  1. China Deletes Social Media Posts Mocking India Over COVID-19 Crisis After Backlash
  2. Ethereum Cryptocurrency Breaks Past $3,000 in Record High
  3. SpaceX Dragon Capsule With International Space Station Astronauts Safely Lands on Earth
  4. Twitter May Struggle to Replicate Bumper 2020 Growth as People Venture Out After COVID-19 Vaccine: Analysts
  5. NASA Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Given New Scouting Mission: Scout Ahead of the Perseverance
  6. Mining Cryptocurrency Such as Chia Will Void Your SSD Warranty, Manufacturer Galax Warns
  7. Google Doodle Encourages People to Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Wear Face Masks
  8. Intel Seeks EUR 8 Billion in Subsidies for European Chip Plant
  9. TikTok Names ByteDance CFO Shou Zi Chew as New CEO
  10. EU Court to Rule May 12 on Amazon Appeal of Order to Pay EUR 250 Million in Back Taxes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com