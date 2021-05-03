Looking for new apps and trying them out is a fun affair, and I've found five more of these which I believe will be very useful for you if you are someone who is trying to be more creative on Instagram or someone who is a big movie and TV show enthusiast.

1. Netflip

If you and your partner are having trouble deciding which movie or TV show you want to watch before you go to sleep. Well, Netflip is an app that can help you tackle that problem. Basically, it is Tinder for movies.

Similar to any dating app, you can swipe right or left on any movie to select what you want to watch. If you and your partner both swipe right on the same movie, the app sends out a notification saying that it's a match.

It even allows you to watch the trailer before actually starting the movie. You can even select the streaming services you'd want to watch the movie on.

2. TV Time:

This is by far the best app for movie buffs and TV show enthusiasts who watch a number of movies and episodes. The app helps you keep track of what you're watching since many, can't remember the episode they were last on.

Well, TV Time can help you with that. You can select the movies and TV shows you've watched and the UI is pleasing and straightforward. After you've added the TV shows you are currently watching, you can tick mark the episodes you've finished watching and can even review and rate the episodes.

Also, you can talk with fellow TV show fans and discuss various plots, and even your personal theories in the community section. The app also displays the streaming platforms the movie and TV shows are available on.

3. Article Reader:

If you are someone who enjoys reading articles online and also would like to save those, then this app will be of great help to you. You can download a particular article and save it to the collection.

After opening up the article on your browser, click on 'Share' and here choose to open with the Article Reader. It downloads the entire web page and even downloads images on it. You can then change the colour of the page, change the font and screen brightness according to your liking.

You can even let the inbuilt text-to-voice assistant in the app narrate the entire article to you. This app is helpful if you like to read articles on the go and don't have a proper internet connection.

4. Animated Stories :

Ever since the pandemic started, people have been spending half of their time on smartphones, especially, on social media. Many people are using Instagram to spend time, create content and connect with people all over the world. Instagram Stories is one way to reach a large audience and as you know, first impressions last.

So, people are trying to be very unique and bring out their creativity in their stories and posts. Animated stories is an app that will help you with just that. There are ample amounts of templates that are pleasing to the eye.

All these templates are animated, you just have to import your photo or footage and if needed, you can even add some text. You can even tweak around with the transitions and once you are done, you can upload the story straight to Instagram from the app. As simple as that.

5. Mark:

It's not every day that you find an app so helpful that you download it on every device you own. We take thousands of screenshots, we then share them with our friends or the people concerned. But what happens once that is done? Well, the screenshots get piled up in your gallery app waiting for them to be deleted or for them to be sent again. But, unfortunately, that day never comes.

What if I told you there is an app that will delete the screenshot minutes after you've taken it? I know, right? Goosebumps. Well, Mark here does just that. As soon as you take a screenshot, the app sends you a notification asking whether you want to delete the screenshot or keep it. If you choose to delete it, depending on the settings you've applied in the app, the photo will be deleted in one minute, five minutes, ten minutes or so.

Which is your favourite free Android app? Let us know via the comments.