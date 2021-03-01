There are tonnes and tonnes of apps on Google Play. Finding the best free Android apps can be challenging and you're in the right place if you want to check out the latest and greatest free Android apps. We've tried a bucketload of excellent apps and have picked out a list of the top five free Android apps that you must check out in March 2021. Some of these apps will not only help you keep your life private and safe from intruders but also change the way you browse the web. Here's our list of the best free Android apps for March 2021.

1. Access Dots

With apps that keep asking for camera, microphone and location permissions, it's a bit hard to check if an app is currently using these things. Well, Access Dots lets you keep an eye on this by just showing you dots in the status bar.

After you have enabled Access Dots, whenever you open a certain application, you can see a green dot or an orange dot blinking at the top of your screen. The green dot here indicates that the application is using your camera whereas the orange light dot indicates that the microphone is being used.

Access Dots also allows you to change the location and the colour of the dots. The application is still in beta, but it works like a charm every time.

2. Brightness Manager

Changing the brightness levels for apps each time you open them can get tedious. What if we tell you there is a way out? Brightness Manager can help you set specific brightness levels for each app on your phone. The application's UI is very minimal and it is very easy to use. You just have to add the apps for which they want to set a different brightness level and then Brightness Manager handles everything else.

This can be very helpful if a certain app does not support dark mode and you want to open that app in a very dim room without hurting your eyes. One thing that I like about this app is that you can set a default brightness level for when you exit a particular app so it jumps from one level to another instantly.

3. Letterboxd

Letterboxd basically boxes all the information about movies into one app. If you are one of those people who wants to check out the cast, crew, and reviews for a particular movie, this app is definitely for you. There is an entire community tab just for the fans of each movie so that they can come together and discuss the various plots, quotes, dialogues and whatnot.

You can also add movies to watch lists, and review the ones you have already watched. You can also create lists that can be set to private or public. Overall, this app is a must-have for all movie buffs.

4. Zone Launcher

Smartphones are not getting any smaller, and our hands are for sure not getting any bigger, so it sometimes becomes very difficult to access the top half of the screen.? Well, Zone Launcher aims at just clashing that. The app lets you add an overlay or like the app says, ‘zones', you can add up to two zones in the free version.

Once you've added all the necessary apps into the zones, you can just swipe from the right side of your display with your thumb, and hover over the apps that you want to open.

5. Stargon Browser

There are tonnes of browser apps on the Play Store, so what sets this one apart? Well, Stargon Browser has features that most browsers do not. You can glide through webpages as if you were flipping through an ebook. A tab at the bottom right consists of every shortcut that is built into this app.

You can download images and videos from the website. You can also translate the page with just one click. Switching to desktop mode, dark mode, and capturing screenshots is also very easy on this browser.

Which is your favourite free Android app? Let us know via the comments.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.