Technology News
loading

Top 5 Free Android Apps You Must Try in September

From apps that will help you focus on your work more, to games that will help you perform your crazy and reckless car driving skills.

By Robin John | Updated: 9 September 2021 10:50 IST
Top 5 Free Android Apps You Must Try in September

Photo Credit: Robin John

STFO has a very neat and simple UI

Highlights
  • You can perform various stunts in the game and earn points based on that
  • Choose the balanced preset in VolEQ, if you watch a lot of content online
  • Moonbeam lets you listen to a preview of the podcast before playing it

It's the start of September and it's time for a new batch of the best apps. This time we have an app that will help you control your media volume more systematically, an app that will help you discover more podcasts and a game that kind of looks like rocket league, but isn't.

1. VolEQ

The first app on our list is VolEQ. If you are someone who switches between video streaming apps a lot, you might find this one quite useful to have a balanced audio experience. You can create different presets inside the app for each of these content streaming apps. So, if you are watching videos on YouTube or watching a series on Netflix, you can try the balanced preset. Basically, quiet sounds will be just a hit louder and louder sounds will be a bit quieter.

The noisy preset helps in cutting down the noise in videos that have a lot going on in the background. The Podcast preset is pretty self-explanatory. You can try that when you listen to podcasts, it basically equalizes the sound, so even whispers will be very well audible to you. You can even manually adjust the presets, according to your liking.

2. STFO

The next app on our list is STFO. I know, it's a bizarre name, but it's quite a useful app. It's basically a do not disturb app on steroids. So let's say you are busy working and do not want to be disturbed, but at the same time you don't want to miss out on an important message from your parents, friend or your colleagues, this app will help you tackle that issue.

You can program different types of rules inside the app. You can choose the app you want to add a rule to and you can choose what kind of message cues should send you a notification. For eg - I've added cues like ‘Urgent', ‘Important' and such things. So whenever a message contains these words, I'll get a notification even if the phone is on Do Not Disturb mode.

Similarly, you can add the word 'Sale' from a particular app and it can clear the notification for you so that you do not have to manually do it every time there is a discount offer on a product from your wishlist. There are a ton of other actions that the app can perform.

3. Crash Drive 3:

This time around we have included a game as well. Crash Drive 3 is a simple car game but in an open world. You can drive around and do some tricks. You can play both online and offline.

There are some missions on the top right of your screen that you have to complete in order to gain the first place. You get to do different types of stunts and a variety of missions and you get points based on that.

The game is super fun and a proper time-killer, however, it's a bit tough to control the car with these given touch buttons. You might have to tweak that around a bit.

4. Flux:

Flux is by far the most attractive and one of the most accurate weather apps that I was able to find on the PlayStore. You get all the basics with the temperature on the front page with some more details about the hourly weather forecast. You can also take a look at the timeline right here to see what the weather was a few hours ago.

You can even change the theme of the app from a couple of choices given. You also get the option to change the illustration theme of the entire app and choose the one you like the most.

If you scroll down you get to know the details, like the precipitation rate, the wind, UV index and the AQ. You can even enable morning briefs and heads up so that you can be prepared before leaving your house for work.

5. Moonbeam :

The final app on our list is Moonbeam. If you are someone like me who loves to listen to podcasts, this might be the perfect app for you. Upon opening the app, it asks you to choose certain categories of your liking so that the app can recommend some podcasts to you. You get choices such as movies, sports, science, movies, entertainment and a bunch of other options

Initially, it just plays a couple of seconds that might interest you. And if something catches your eyes or rather ears. You can then click on that podcast and listen to it completely in the app itself. The app also shows you all the details about that particular podcast. You can even discover more podcasts from the discover tab and everything is neatly organized for everyone to access the podcasts easily without any hassles.

These were some of the best apps for the month of September. Which is your favourite free Android app? Let us know via the comments.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: best apps for September, top apps to download, best apps to download on android, top must-have apps on android 2021, top free apps, best free apps you should download, must-have apps, free must-have apps, customize android apps, top games for android, free apps for android, best app for free podcasts
Robin John
Robin John is a video editor at Gadgets 360, who also loves to write about tech and to express his opinion on various aspects of technology. At work Robin is trying his best not to crash Premiere Pro, and once he is done with work, you can find him playing video games, or sports such as football and cricket. He's a geek who still sometimes misses the headphone jack. According to him, physical fingerprint sensor > in-display sensor. Got any feedback/tips? Write to robinj@ndtv.com ...More
Microsoft Start Launched as a Personalised News Feed for Windows, Web, Mobile Users
The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday, September 9
Top 5 Free Android Apps You Must Try in September
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debut in India
  2. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Tipped to Launch in India This Month
  3. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  4. iPhone 13 Series, Apple Watch Series 7, Next-Gen AirPods Key Features Leaked
  5. Realme Pad With 10.4-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  6. Vivo X70 Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  7. The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday
  8. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G's Support Pages Go Live in India
  10. Realme Pad Specifications Teased, Will Come With Helio G80 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, Ray-Ban Smart Glasses' Official-Looking Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  2. New Online Games’ Approval Said to Be Suspended by China: Report
  3. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Tipped to Launch Soon in India 
  4. iPhone 13 Series, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods (3rd Generation) Key Specifications, Features Leaked
  5. Bitcoin Has Future in More Countries, Young People Positive About Cryptocurrency: Cardano Founder
  6. Google Pixel 6 Series Teased With Instagram Post, YouTube Video; Launch Date Tipped Again
  7. Realme Pad With 10.4-Inch Display Launched in India; Realme Cobble, Pocket Bluetooth Speakers Debut as Well
  8. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Nvidia Seeks EU Approval for Arm Deal, Decision Due October 13: European Commission Filing
  10. MIT Researchers Build Powerful Superconducting Magnet That Can Lead to Clean Fusion Energy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com