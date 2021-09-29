Techtober is here and we are all set to check out all the good things the tech industry throws at us. Including these five best apps that we have personally chosen for you. We have an app where you can click images without a background so that you can just focus on the main subject. An app that co-creates music with AI and creative artists and a couple of others.

1. Fanya

There are tons of to-do list apps that are available on the Google Play Store, but only a few of them stand out — amongst them is Fanya. The UI of this app is minimal. Everything that you'll ever need in a task manager app is pretty much on the home screen itself with a little touch of colour-coded tabs.

If you hit the calendar icon, you can see the entire calendar schedule right in front of you with your tasks for the day marked below. You can switch between the dates to check your tasks for the day. You can also add a task by hitting the plus icon down below and following that up by writing down something you need to get done by the end of the day, followed by a short description of the same and the time slot it needs to be done by. You can also add the tasks to different categories so that it is more neatly organized.

The app also allows you to set a reminder, not a lot of apps allow this in the free version. You can then go ahead and allot different time slots for your task and depending on that it'll show up on your timeline.

2. Privacy Guard

Privacy is a serious concern and with most of the apps asking for various permissions, it's quite a vulnerable field. However, this app might help you collate all the necessary permissions in one place.

Privacy Guard brings all of Google's personal settings under one roof so that you do not have to meander around the settings every now and then. The app showcases all the Google Personalization Ads that you've turned on based on your web activity. You can even check which apps are tracking your location history and your web activity. In case you need to remove access from some apps, then you can definitely do it by clicking on that app and hitting the ‘remove access' button.

This app also allows you to turn on or off your YouTube history from the app itself. Checking your purchases, Google Assistant history, linked accounts, etc can be done in this app. It's a very handy app to check your privacy details.

3. Mubert

Have you ever heard of a music player app that uses AI to play music? No? Me neither, this is a first and I absolutely love it. Mubert basically uses AI to co-create music along with creative artists.

You can choose different types of music depending on your mood, music taste and activity. The app will for sure play you a unique song that has most likely never been played before. You can check all the categories from this tab and choose depending on your activity.

If you are in a gym and need a quick cardio session, the sports category might help you. Or, if it's raining outside and you need to chill out on the balcony — the Lo-Fi category will definitely help you soothe into nature. The app's UI is not one of the best — but it does its job well. You should definitely give it a try.

4. HellRider 3

I'm sure you love to play games on your smartphone, especially when they are this much fun and come in a small package. HellRider 3, as the name suggests, is based on a bike driving game wherein you have to complete particular missions to increase your level. It has a storyline that delves into the gameplay.

You have to dodge the enemies while on the bike and also be safe from the gunshots and bombs they fire at you while also shooting them in return in order to proceed to the next level. The graphics are decent and almost all the recent Android smartphones should be able to run this without any hiccups. Well, if we ain't getting road rash on smartphones, this might be our next and final resort.

5. ClipDrop

If you are someone who clicks a lot of product shots from your smartphone to maybe share them with your friends, for work or for your e-commerce business — ClipDrop will be a time-saver for you. The app basically turns your product shots into PNG and masks out the image from the background with proper feathering. Although the feathering isn't very consistent, I hope they can improve that with future updates. You can also resize the frame depending on the product you want to showcase

You can take a well-lit photo of a particular product and after a couple of seconds the app will show you the PNG version of the same, you can then go ahead and import that into your device or send it on WhatsApp or any other app. The free version of this app allows you to take up to 10 clips, if you want to capture more, you'll have to switch to the Pro version, wherein you'll also be able to click pictures in a better resolution.

These were some of the best apps for the month of October. Which is your favourite free Android app? Let us know via the comments.