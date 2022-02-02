Technology News
loading

Best Free Android Apps [February 2022]: 5 Must-Have Apps

Priorities app helps you organise your daily tasks in a neat manner

By Robin John | Updated: 2 February 2022 18:54 IST
Best Free Android Apps [February 2022]: 5 Must-Have Apps

NothingbutWallpapers has a number of categories to choose from

Highlights
  • Elo Audio lets you import your personal documents and PDF files
  • NothingbutWallpapers has a huge collection of wallpapers to choose from
  • Actuflow logs the total number of times you unlock the smartphone in a da

The Google Play store is filled to the brim with apps and a tonne of them are released every single day. The month of February brings us a fresh batch of apps and we have curated a list of the top five that Android users like you should definitely have on their smartphones. Our list of the best free Android apps has a decent offline game that tests your hunting skills, an app that helps you prioritise tasks according to your daily schedule, and a wallpaper app that will help you liven up your smartphone experience.

1. Priorities

The name of this app pretty much gives away the plot but it is much more than that. Note-taking apps can be very easily found and there are ample of them in the Play Store. Priorities comes with a very simple and straightforward UI that is easy to understand even for a first-time user. The app helps you organise your daily schedule, your events, and all your pending work and plans in a very systematic manner.

You can add tasks to your backlog and keep them in the bank while your most important work is displayed on the front page. You can also rearrange them according to urgency so you know which ones need your attention.

best android apps february 2022 eloaudio Best Apps February 2022

Elo Audio lets you listen to documents and PDF files
Photo Credit: Robin John/Gadgets360

2. Elo Audio

Reading things can be fun, but not always. Especially when it's a document from work that you would rather listen to than read. Elo Audio might just help you with that. This app is for people who like to listen to stuff instead of just reading. The app allows you to import your personal documents and PDF so that you can then arrange them on your playlist and listen to them at your own convenience.

The app also has a different column where you can listen to ongoing events from different newsletters embedded inside the app itself. It also allows you to create a playlist so that you can curate a list of your own for later. Elo Audio lets you choose the voice as well, and the options range from a journalist's voice to yogi, surfer, and others. This app can be used when travelling or also before nodding off, it kind of works like a podcast. It's also great for the visually impaired.

best android apps february 2022 actuflow Best Apps February 2022

Actuflow has a very simple and straightforward UI
Photo Credit: Robin John/Gadgets360

3. Actuflow

Actuflow is an app that lets you focus on your work or studies instead of checking your smartphone for the umpteenth time. Once the Actuflow mode is enabled, the device asks for a reason as to why you are trying to unlock the phone. After typing in the reason, it logs it into the statistics and records the total amount of time you have spent on the phone.

This enables you to check back at the end of the day as to where you have used up most of your time. Actuflow logs in the total number of unlocks you have made in a day, similar to Digital Wellbeing. This app aims at people who are always checking their smartphones for little things. Writing down a reason to unlock the phone every single time is a bit jarring, and that has helped me reduce my screen time.

best android apps february 2022 bighuntermain Best Apps

Big Hunter has some good graphics and music
Photo Credit: Robin John/Gadgets360

4. Big Hunter

Big Hunter reminded me of the flash games I used to play in my childhood some years ago. It is a very simple yet fun game to play especially when your internet connection is down or you are travelling somewhere in a bus or car. The game's logic is pretty straightforward. Essentially, you have to hunt down animals that are trying to stomp you down. There are multiple stories with different animals like a Mammoth, Rhino, and the Terror Bird.

You have to throw a spear at them in order to kill them before they do the same to you. There are a lot of levels in a single story and the game seems long. Big Hunter has some decent graphics and the music adds to the fun.

best android apps february 2022 nothingbutwallpapers Best Apps February 2022

There's a huge library of wallpapers to choose from
Photo Credit: Robin John/Gadgets360

5. NothingButWallpapers

NothingButWallpapers is another wallpaper app that makes it into our list. What do I say, we love customising our devices. This app has an adequate number of wallpapers to choose from that might fit your style. The app has all the wallpapers categorised neatly so that you can choose them based on your preference.

These categories range from Abstract and Pastels to Amoled and more. The app UI is very minimal with all the wallpapers displayed on the home screen itself. It also allows you to select a bunch of them and add them to the favourites list. The wallpapers are minimal and it hardly takes two clicks to apply.

Which is your favourite free Android app? Let us know via the comments

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: best apps for February, best apps february, top apps to download, best apps to download on android, top must-have apps on android 2022, free apps for android, best free apps you should download, must-have apps, free must-have apps, customise android apps, top games for android, best free android apps for february 2022
Robin John
Robin John is a video editor at Gadgets 360, who also loves to write about tech and to express his opinion on various aspects of technology. At work Robin is trying his best not to crash Premiere Pro, and once he is done with work, you can find him playing video games, or sports such as football and cricket. He's a geek who still sometimes misses the headphone jack. According to him, physical fingerprint sensor > in-display sensor. Got any feedback/tips? Write to robinj@ndtv.com ...More
Realme 9 Pro+ Teased to Sport a ‘Light Shift’ Colour-Changing Back Panel
Pegasus Spyware: Israeli Police Finds Evidence of Improper Surveillance by Own Investigators
Best Free Android Apps [February 2022]: 5 Must-Have Apps
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  4. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  5. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  6. Vivo T1 5G Teased in Promo Video, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak
  7. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
  10. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature a Colour-Shifting Back Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. Self-Charging Hybrid Cars Outsell Diesel in Europe for First Time, ACEA Data Shows
  2. Chip Designer Mimicking Brain, Backed by Sam Altman, Gets $25-Million Funding
  3. Tesla, Cruise, Other Self-Driving Car Companies Zoom Ahead, Leaving US Regulators Behind
  4. Amazon to Create 1,500 Apprenticeships in UK in 2022
  5. Swat-Kats Reboot in the Works With Show Creators Christian, Yvon Tremblay
  6. Meta in Focus After Strong Report by Alphabet Boosts Confidence
  7. Budget 2022 Has Everything Needed for Solar Energy Transition: Power Minister R K Singh
  8. MSI Gaming Laptops With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Available in India
  9. Coachella Ties Up With FTX to Auction 10 Lifetime Passes as NFTs
  10. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Will Never Be Legal Tender, Only RBI-Issued Digital Rupee Will: Finance Secretary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.