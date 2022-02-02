The Google Play store is filled to the brim with apps and a tonne of them are released every single day. The month of February brings us a fresh batch of apps and we have curated a list of the top five that Android users like you should definitely have on their smartphones. Our list of the best free Android apps has a decent offline game that tests your hunting skills, an app that helps you prioritise tasks according to your daily schedule, and a wallpaper app that will help you liven up your smartphone experience.

1. Priorities

The name of this app pretty much gives away the plot but it is much more than that. Note-taking apps can be very easily found and there are ample of them in the Play Store. Priorities comes with a very simple and straightforward UI that is easy to understand even for a first-time user. The app helps you organise your daily schedule, your events, and all your pending work and plans in a very systematic manner.

You can add tasks to your backlog and keep them in the bank while your most important work is displayed on the front page. You can also rearrange them according to urgency so you know which ones need your attention.

Elo Audio lets you listen to documents and PDF files

Photo Credit: Robin John/Gadgets360

2. Elo Audio

Reading things can be fun, but not always. Especially when it's a document from work that you would rather listen to than read. Elo Audio might just help you with that. This app is for people who like to listen to stuff instead of just reading. The app allows you to import your personal documents and PDF so that you can then arrange them on your playlist and listen to them at your own convenience.

The app also has a different column where you can listen to ongoing events from different newsletters embedded inside the app itself. It also allows you to create a playlist so that you can curate a list of your own for later. Elo Audio lets you choose the voice as well, and the options range from a journalist's voice to yogi, surfer, and others. This app can be used when travelling or also before nodding off, it kind of works like a podcast. It's also great for the visually impaired.

Actuflow has a very simple and straightforward UI

Photo Credit: Robin John/Gadgets360

3. Actuflow

Actuflow is an app that lets you focus on your work or studies instead of checking your smartphone for the umpteenth time. Once the Actuflow mode is enabled, the device asks for a reason as to why you are trying to unlock the phone. After typing in the reason, it logs it into the statistics and records the total amount of time you have spent on the phone.

This enables you to check back at the end of the day as to where you have used up most of your time. Actuflow logs in the total number of unlocks you have made in a day, similar to Digital Wellbeing. This app aims at people who are always checking their smartphones for little things. Writing down a reason to unlock the phone every single time is a bit jarring, and that has helped me reduce my screen time.

Big Hunter has some good graphics and music

Photo Credit: Robin John/Gadgets360

4. Big Hunter

Big Hunter reminded me of the flash games I used to play in my childhood some years ago. It is a very simple yet fun game to play especially when your internet connection is down or you are travelling somewhere in a bus or car. The game's logic is pretty straightforward. Essentially, you have to hunt down animals that are trying to stomp you down. There are multiple stories with different animals like a Mammoth, Rhino, and the Terror Bird.

You have to throw a spear at them in order to kill them before they do the same to you. There are a lot of levels in a single story and the game seems long. Big Hunter has some decent graphics and the music adds to the fun.

There's a huge library of wallpapers to choose from

Photo Credit: Robin John/Gadgets360

5. NothingButWallpapers

NothingButWallpapers is another wallpaper app that makes it into our list. What do I say, we love customising our devices. This app has an adequate number of wallpapers to choose from that might fit your style. The app has all the wallpapers categorised neatly so that you can choose them based on your preference.

These categories range from Abstract and Pastels to Amoled and more. The app UI is very minimal with all the wallpapers displayed on the home screen itself. It also allows you to select a bunch of them and add them to the favourites list. The wallpapers are minimal and it hardly takes two clicks to apply.

Which is your favourite free Android app? Let us know via the comments